Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
5h

A bill signed by the President is null and void if it violates Article. 1 Sec. 8 of the Constitution which most federal law today does violate. The federal govt was delegated few and defined powers those that remain belonging to the states and the people of the states are indefinite.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture