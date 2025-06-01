Joe Biden has terminal prostate cancer, that’s what they tell us, and the announcement sounds like it’s a new development. It isn’t. Prostate cancer is a slow moving cancer, and the type labeled “aggressive” moves at the same rate as any other prostate cancer, it’s just harder to treat. That’s the baseline, Joe Biden has terminal cancer.

Well, Joe is a human being, a perverted, evil human being, but still a human being. As I would for any other person in his health condition, I pray for him, and for his eternal soul. That doesn’t mean I hold him in any less contempt than I did before we found out he has a disease that he’s probably had since he was Obama’s Vice-President, or at least since the first Trump administration. It means that I pray for everyone, even the people I don’t respect or like.

That he’s ill or has dementia does not make the problems he caused go away.

The situation, then, is Biden was not only senile, suffering dementia, and not capable of fulfilling the office of President, he also had a debilitating disease, cancer, that by itself should have made him ineligible to hold the highest political office in the land.

The Biden presidency is a rough analog of the Wilson presidency after Wilson’s massive stroke. At that time his wife, Edith, controlled access to him and relayed “his” choices and decisions to the administration, effectively becoming the voice of, and the de facto, president. In Biden’s case, it seems someone else made the decisions, probably without Biden’s approval or knowledge.

Share

The actions of hiding Biden’s disability from the public and running the government by a shadow cabal who were not elected, nor even recognized, is the problem I cannot ignore. When someone, unknown at this time, used an auto pen to sign executive orders, bills, and of course pardons, all without the president’s knowledge or permission, a crime was committed. I believe this is what occurred.

If the documents were signed without the permission of President Biden it’s the same as writing yourself a note to excuse an absence from school (don’t ask). It’s not correct and should be punished (it was).

With what little I know about the law, I still believe I’m on pretty solid ground when I say the documents signed this way have no authority. The executive orders were never published, the bills were never signed or vetoed, and the pardons are not valid.

Knowing and believing this, can Joe Biden be blamed for catastrophes like the deaths of 13 American servicemen during the Afghanistan withdrawal or is the person who ran the auto pen responsible? There are 4 years of decisions and actions that were authorized by the Office of the President that are of doubtful legality.

Can all those actions be reversed? What about the damages caused, will the people who were hurt by these actions be made whole? What of the actions of the rest of the administration, such as the J6 prosecutions, which, without support from the White House would not have been done? Issues as fundamental as who was in Biden’s cabinet. Did he choose Merrick Garland as his Attorney General, or Alejandro Majorkas as head of Homeland Security or did someone else? Did he even know who Pete Buttigieg was, much less name him Transportation Secretary? Again, if the actions taken by the Biden Administration were not the conscious decisions of Joe Biden, are they valid, and if not valid, are any of the decisions and results of that administration valid and enforceable?

There are over 400 bills that Joe Biden supposedly signed into law. Are any of them actually law, not having been signed by the President of the United States, and assuming congress remained in session?

Article 1, section 7 seems to say these bills are law. This article reads “If any Bill shall not be returned by the President within ten Days (Sundays excepted) after it shall have been presented to him, the Same shall be a Law” with the exception of those bills not signed and the congress adjourns, which is called a “pocket veto” and cannot be overridden by congress.

I believe all of Biden’s executive orders are invalid if they were signed by auto pen without his approval. If correct, that means 162 executive orders are invalid, including those that rescinded the Trump orders about the border and those that rejoined the Paris Accords.

Leave a comment

And last but not least, the 8,064 pardons and 4,165 commutations may well be invalid. So aside from the members of his crime family, despicable people like Anthony Fauci, and the January 6 Congressional Committee, all of whom deserve some jail time in my opinion, there are over 1,000 people who were either let out of jail or pardoned for marijuana possession whose releases and pardons are now suspect.

All of this could have been prevented if the Democrat Party was honest. The party had to know about Biden’s dementia, yet they still ran him for President. Aside from proving once again that politics is not about what’s best for the country, it’s about what’s best for the creation and maintenance of personal power by people who have little or no ethics.

There should be an investigation into all of this – if it already isn’t in process – and those responsible should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There are words for what was done. Those that come to mind are a coup, treason, tyranny, sedition, insurrection, the list goes on, and those who ran the Office of the President without the knowledge or permission of Joe Biden are guilty of all these crimes and should be punished.

Think of all the people hurt by the federal government over the last 4 years, and imagine if those things had not happened.

Then tell me you don’t pursue those who committed these crimes.

Tell me there’s no harm, no foul.

I dare you.