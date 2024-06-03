The Democrat’s plan to get Trump finally succeeded. Or did it? We’ve said it before, and we’ll repeat it now – sauce for the goose, sauce for the gander – and if the Republicans have any cojones at all they will start using the Left’s – same as Democrat – dirty tricks on the Democrats right now. Our people come from a place that takes revenge very seriously, and we pray the Republicans and any self-respecting citizen of these United States feels the same. And that means taking action other than complaining about how morally bankrupt the Democrats are.

Each act of moral turpitude the Democrats engaged in normalized more depravity in politics and made dirtier and dirtier tricks acceptable. Examples we all know about are the Russia collusion hoax – birthed by Hillary Clinton’s (failed) campaign – spying on Trump’s campaign and on campaign workers like Carter Page, the deep state undermining of the Trump agenda. Yet he still was successful in keeping us out of new wars and creating and maintaining a strong economy. And we all remember the two horse-crap impeachments, or the raid on his home. The Dept. of Justice (DOJ) didn’t feel a raid was justified for the same infraction by Joe Biden. And don’t forget lawfare.

All of these acts were planned and carried out by the Democrats for the simple purpose of keeping Donald John Trump from winning a second term as President.

American patriots of all stripes must realize that the US is no longer a nation in decline, we’re now officially a 3rd world nation – we prosecute and jail our political opposition. And now, with the new rules the Democrats have put in place, we need to determine not if we’ll act, but what we will actually do to reduce Democrat power, to remove Democrats from office, and to reverse the damage the Democrats have done to our country.

To start with, we must confess our culpability in all this. We never thought the US could sink so low, that our politicians could be so petty and corrupt. As Senator Josh Hawley said “If you thought it couldn’t happen in America, you were wrong.” We were wrong.

We, all of us, need to wake up and realize the coup that the Democrats are trying to enact is almost complete. All they need in this election is Biden to be elected and to keep one branch of the legislature and the US as we know it is gone for good. Not fun to think about, is it?

Our Republican senators and representatives -- those word warriors who couldn’t or wouldn’t ever take real action in defense of our nation -- must either grow a pair or be replaced. Congressman Corey Mills said it’s a “black eye and sad day for America when the rule of law doesn’t stand for the rule of law anymore.” We, the Conservative Republicans, always pursued the faux-moral high ground. The high ground is an exposure when the enemy has air superiority. That’s where we are today.

Okay, wise guy, then what do you recommend?

We have to respond to the Left – which for all practical purposes is the Democrats – with the same tactics they’ve used toward us. We have to be strong in our conviction that wielding political and prosecutorial power as the Democrats have is the only response that will work. Fighting fire with fire is a workable tool, and feeding the Left the crap stew they’ve cooked seems to be poetic justice to us.

There are those on both sides who do not see the route the Left has taken as correct or palatable, but those people said nothing when the Left was doing all those noisome and unethical things. Those same people should hold their piece now as they did before. If those “neutrals” decide to complain about the treatment the Democrats receive now, maybe they weren’t so neutral before. In any case, it will take actions in the format used against Republicans to restore the neutral status quo, and then we can think about restoring the old way of doing things.

Having mentioned restoring the old status quo, we have to confess that restoration will probably never occur. When people say it’s difficult to restore a right that has been taken, it’s analogous to saying it’s near impossible to restore comity in a house where it’s been violated. What happened here is akin to cheating on your spouse; if you survive, the chances of ever going back to how it was before your blunder are minimal.

We believe that’s how it will be in US politics going forward. Now that the Democrat perfidy has been performed, we believe all we can look forward to is more of the same. If that’s actual truth, then we – Conservatives – need to act quickly and aggressively to insure when the smoke clears, we’re in the driver’s seat.

Because anything else guarantees the end of the US as we know it.

