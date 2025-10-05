The Green Room of Eternity

“Life on earth is the green room of eternity. We’re waiting for our cue—and when the curtain rises, the judgment is forever.”

We live short lives and then step into eternity. The real shock isn’t how short life is—it’s how quickly we squander what little time we’re given. Human history is one long documentary on man’s inhumanity to man. We’ve turned exploitation into an art form, and self-deception into a hobby.

Here in the American South, banks and churches seem to grow like weeds. Yet with all the spires and steeples, genuine religiosity is shrinking. Fifty years ago, there were fewer churches, fewer banks, and more faith. Today, we have prosperity but not piety.

Coincidence? Maybe. But let’s be honest: success has a way of pulling us from the pew to the boardroom.

Some argue business doesn’t require abandoning belief. Others point to the rot in modern commerce: Big Pharma pushing poison, automakers selling cars they know will kill, gun makers releasing weapons that fire without a finger. Do you really think the people signing off on those decisions walked out of church on Sunday morning and into their office Monday with a heart aligned with God?

The answer is complicated. As Solzhenitsyn said:

“The line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being.”

It’s not systems. It’s not corporations. It’s not even governments. It’s the heart—yours, mine, all of us.

And temptation rarely looks like a devil with horns. It looks like a bonus check. A flirtation. An extra drink. A sleek new car. Sin is attractive, seductive, and believable. That’s why so many people buy it wholesale.

Scripture tells us Satan is “the god of this world” (2 Corinthians 4:4). He doesn’t own creation—God does—but he prowls it, twisting truth into rebellion. His strategy is simple: pride, sin, and disobedience. His endgame is eternal separation from God.

“Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.”

— 1 Peter 5:8 (KJV)

And so life, as brief as it is, becomes the green room before the final show. Eternity waits beyond the curtain, and the judgment is forever.

The decision, then, is stark. You can chase the fleshly pleasures of this world, and you might enjoy them for a season. But the price tag is eternal. Or you can choose the harder road, deny yourself, and claim the salvation God offers through Christ—an inheritance of peace, love, and His presence forever.

When all is said and done, it comes down to a simple slogan:

“My soul, my choice.”

And eternity hangs on the choice you make.

Scripture Sidebar

2 Corinthians 4:4 – “The god of this world has blinded the minds of the unbelievers, to keep them from seeing the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the image of God.”

Matthew 6:24 – “No one can serve two masters. You cannot serve God and money.”

James 4:14 – “What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes.”

John 3:36 – “Whoever believes in the Son has eternal life; whoever does not obey the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God remains on him.”

