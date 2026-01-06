I was trouble. No doubt if there was something stupid going on, I would be involved or at least present. Dive into a dumpster and you’d find my autograph at the bottom.

Raised Catholic. Not very dedicated but went to church, attended religious instruction, made first communion and confirmation.

Went into the Marines in 1965.

Married in 1969.

Divorce #1, six years later. The first marriage was in front of a judge, the Catholic Church did not recognize it, so it never happened.

Continued to be Catholic, married again in front of a judge, children attended church, etc, but was starting to realize the paradox of Catholicism – children were considered bastards because I had never married. The liturgy (a formula for formal public worship) and dogma (a principle or set of principles that an authority maintains are incontrovertible) are absolute, but enforcement is lacking. Examples:

Divorce is not allowed – Annulment is available for those with connections or who can afford it.

Dispensation – don’t have to follow the rules if you can get a bishop or above to give you a pass except for abortion; a priest can forgive abortion.

Birth control – serious penalties in the rules (mortal sin). Many Catholics believe it is a decision made by a man and wife (incorrect).

Birth control strictures are strictly enforced against someone who has had an abortion (the person who needs God most), but now priests can pardon an abortion. So much for the sanctity of life.

The church claims a pledge of poverty, but looking at their holdings makes that dubious (The Empire State Building is owned by the Archdiocese of New York.)

Politicians don’t even have to pretend to follow the rules; all they have to do is deliver the perks (Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are allowed to take communion).

NOTE: Catholicism is “works based” ; you can buy your stairway to heaven. Is salvation works based according to scripture?

Moved to Arkansas and got divorced again after 20 years. Catholic Church here threatened excommunication – left instead and went over to the Episcopal Church where I was married for the third and last time.

A Catholic priest recommended the Episcopal Church as “Catholic light” when I mentioned to him that I was leaving.

Happy as an Episcopalian for a while, but found more and more difficulty with the liberal nature the church was evolving to versus the conservative dogma and liturgy they publish.

Ordained a gay bishop. Women priests.

The Episcopal Church spent more time on social issues than on religion. There was never any mention of sin or consequence – God loves you and that’s all that counts.

Embraced LGBT even though the bible says it’s a sin

Changed the music to the African Hymnal, which made no sense to me, but was socially correct.

When I asked the minister how he felt he ministered to me, as a non-minority, non-homeless, non-criminal, his answer was “you don’t need ministering to”. I left.

Did not attend church regularly for several years. Told myself I was searching, but I was lying to myself – I was not interested in church of any kind as I thought they were all the same.

Side note – Church had not satisfied a need I did not know I had; it was something “you did”. I spent most of my adult life searching for something, but I didn’t know what. I had always felt “empty” but didn’t know why.

An Anglican priest challenged me to take a chance – I did and was surprised that the Anglicans actually walked the walk and talked the talk.

I found God in a storefront in Heber Springs.

After several years, I decided I wanted to do more. Stress “wanted”. I didn’t think or know I was being called; I just wanted to do more, so I decided to pursue ordination. I justified it to myself saying more knowledge can’t hurt, etc. I was lying artfully to myself.

I attended Anglican seminary for three years (online lessons and work assignments with lots of research, study, and writing papers. There was also a monthly face to face weekend in Heber Springs) I completed seminary in September 2014 and was ordained a deacon in January 2015.

Side note – in the Anglican Church, all priests must spend one year as a deacon, and during my off year I decided I did not wish to be a priest, but would remain a deacon (it’s called a Vocational Deacon versus a Transitory Deacon, who is in line for ordination as a priest.

Worked as a deacon for several years, and then came to Church on the Hill with the intention of planting an Anglican church.

The Anglican Church is honest in their beliefs, and is very conservative.

As an Anglican, I believed that I had truly found God for the first time, and still believe that to be true. However, at Church on the Hill, I believe God found me. All of a sudden the years of study and work were put in context. I was being prepared to be called (I had no idea), and I was called to Church on the Hill.

I had no idea what God’s will was, or what his plan entailed. He’s showing me in his own time. That’s a nice way of saying I still don’t know.

When Church on the Hill hired a new pastor and changed its name back to Emmanuel Baptist Church, I decided to stay. I still felt called to be there in that church, no matter what it called itself. There I remain to this day.

I now realize I have always been on my walk with God, but He had to show me some things, and educate me to be able to meet His needs because that’s what our walk is all about.

I don’t know where this walk will take me, or whether this is my last stop, but I’m ready and eager to continue it with His help.

As for you, dear reader, I need your prayers and blessings as well.

God bless you all

Share

Leave a comment

1 John 4:4 “He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.”