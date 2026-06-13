Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
4h

We have seen so much of what you describe. That includes Republicans nominating candidates that can not win because it is the Democrat’s turn. Budget deficits, open borders and more welfare have always belonged to both parties. That may change. I believe Trump will make a move on deficits and term limits before he leaves.

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
7hEdited

Trump has shown us that he is no different than Biden or Obama for that matter.

The in your face greed that we are witnessing is off the charts and in our faces.

It seems all of it is justified because the democrats were so bad? So, now we have to do what the democrats did because that’s the way it is in Washington DC. Trump family grift is ok, because of 10 percent to the big guy.

Biden and Obama did it so why can’t Trump.

Trump once again has invited every swamp creature that will play into his arms and dares us to notice.

He endorses the likes of Lindsey Graham, while calling the likes of Massie a traitor to MAGA.

He says he always intended to go to war with Iran. Maybe he should not have promised No New Wars.

Yes, many of us see that Trump is a puppet tool.

I’ll will never vote again nationality. Not going to ever vote again for the lesser of two evils as this is what I’ve done my whole life.

The Republican Party is dead. Same with the democrats. It’s all illusion now.

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