“New boss. Same as the old boss.”

That line is not just classic rock cynicism. It is not just a lyric for people who have watched too many campaigns and heard too many promises. It is one of the most accurate descriptions of modern American governance ever written.

Strip away the campaign slogans. Strip away the color-coded maps. Strip away the cable-news outrage, the fundraising emails, the consultants, the lapel pins, the patriotic lighting, and the choreographed moral panic, and what remains is brutally simple.

A rotating cast of actors reading from the same script.

Different costumes.

Same play.

Every election cycle, we are told this one matters more than the last. This is the moment. This is the turning point. This is the reset. This is the restoration. This is the election that will finally stop the machine.

Then the votes are counted. The offices change hands. The microphones move to the other side of the room.

And the machine keeps humming.

Republicans promise to rein in spending, restore constitutional limits, dismantle bureaucratic overreach, and rescue the country from permanent government. Democrats promise to defend democracy, protect institutions, uphold transparency, and steward the public good with competence and compassion.

Then power flips.

And almost on cue, so does behavior.

Watch it long enough and the pattern becomes impossible to miss. The minority party always discovers virtue. The majority party always discovers excuses.

When Republicans are out of power, they sound like Thomas Jefferson with a direct-mail budget. Suddenly deficits are existential. Executive overreach is tyranny. Omnibus bills are an insult to the people. Bureaucratic power is dangerous. Spending must be restrained. Congress must reclaim its role. The Constitution must mean what it says.

Then they win.

And suddenly the same mechanisms they denounced become “necessary,” “strategic,” “pragmatic,” and “the only realistic path forward.” Spending balloons anyway. The administrative state expands anyway. The debt grows anyway. The procedural shortcuts they called outrageous become tools they wield with both hands.

The sermon ends when the keys arrive.

Democrats run the mirror-image routine with equal precision. When they are out of power, they sound like civil libertarians. They warn about executive abuse. They demand transparency. They rail against surveillance. They condemn concentrated authority. They speak in trembling tones about norms, institutions, accountability, and the sacred duty to restrain power.

Then they win.

And the levers they once feared become the levers they pull.

Aggressively. Confidently. Shamelessly.

Usually with the same justifications they mocked five minutes earlier.

It would be funny if it were not so expensive. It would be easier to forgive if it were not so obvious.

This is not ordinary hypocrisy. Hypocrisy is too small a word. Hypocrisy suggests inconsistency, weakness, or personal moral failure. This is more organized than that.

This is choreography.

Minority party: This is dangerous, unprecedented, and unconstitutional.

Majority party: This is necessary, responsible, and fully within our authority.

Same mouths.

Different seating chart.

Rinse. Repeat. Fundraise. Campaign on the consequences of your own behavior. Blame the other side for using the tools you preserved. Demand emergency donations to fight the monster you helped feed.

That is the racket.

The national debt does not have a Republican wing and a Democratic wing. It has bipartisan fingerprints all over it. Republicans add to it. Democrats add to it. Both promise restraint when restraint is useful. Both discover complexity when restraint would require sacrifice.

The only real difference is the press release explaining why this particular explosion of spending is wise, compassionate, strategic, unavoidable, or someone else’s fault.

Washington does not solve debt.

Washington narrates debt.

There is a line often attributed to Milton Friedman: “Nothing is so permanent as a temporary government program.” Washington apparently heard that as a dare. Programs do not die when power changes hands. They calcify. They expand. They get rebranded. Republicans rename them. Democrats expand them. Bureaucrats defend them. Lobbyists monetize them. Consultants study them. Taxpayers fund them.

And no one in power kills them.

That is the part the public is not supposed to notice.

The party out of power talks like the government is a monster. The party in power treats the monster like a beloved family pet.

Republicans campaign against federal overreach, then use federal power to impose their priorities. Democrats campaign against centralized authority, then centralize authority to achieve their goals. Republicans warn of weaponized agencies, then somehow find uses for those same agencies. Democrats condemn executive overreach, then stretch executive authority until the seams pop.

Round and round it goes.

No one dismantles the machine because everyone wants a turn driving it.

This is why public trust is collapsing. Not because Americans are stupid. Not because they lack civic education. Not because they are too cynical.

Public trust is collapsing because the people understand exactly what they are watching.

They have seen the switch flip too many times. They have heard the same speech delivered in reverse too many times. They have watched politicians call something tyranny on Tuesday and good governance on Thursday, depending entirely on who signed the memo.

The American people are not confused.

They are insulted.

The media ecosystem, which loves to dress itself up as a guardian of democracy, is not some innocent bystander. It is stage crew. The same policy can be treated as bold leadership one year and authoritarian overreach the next. The same executive action can be defended as compassionate necessity or denounced as constitutional vandalism depending on the party label attached to it.

The outrage is not fake because every complaint is false.

The outrage is fake because the principles are temporary.

That is the trick.

They take turns telling the truth.

When their side is out of power, suddenly the Constitution matters. Suddenly deficits matter. Suddenly process matters. Suddenly transparency matters. Suddenly limits matter. Suddenly concentrated authority is dangerous.

Then their side wins, and all those sacred concerns are escorted quietly out the side door.

That is not governing.

That is custody-sharing over the same corrupt machinery.

And the voter is handed a binary choice and told it represents a meaningful distinction. Red machine or blue machine. This manager or that manager. This set of slogans or that set of slogans.

Yes, there are real policy differences. Yes, cultural fights matter. Yes, elections have consequences. Nobody serious denies that.

But when it comes to the mechanics of power, the differences shrink fast.

Spending grows. Agencies grow. Executive authority grows. Federal reach grows. Incumbency protects itself. The bureaucracy survives. The debt climbs. The system absorbs outrage and turns it into another fundraising cycle.

That is the part voters are not supposed to examine too closely.

Because if they do, they might notice that much of modern politics is not a battle over whether the machine should exist.

It is a battle over who gets to operate it.

Share

Leave a comment

Or you can Buy Me a Coffee

Lots of graphics in this post. Let me know if you prefer this style to our normal, fewer graphics.