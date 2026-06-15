“New boss, same as the old boss” is not cynicism.

It is pattern recognition.

Cynicism says nothing matters. Pattern recognition says the same behavior keeps producing the same result, and only a fool keeps pretending the next performance will be different.

The parties have learned that voters will tolerate betrayal as long as the betrayal comes wrapped in the correct tribal colors. They have learned that principles can be rented by the campaign season. They have learned that outrage can be monetized. They have learned that failure can be blamed, packaged, and sold back to the people as a reason to donate harder.

They have learned that the base will forgive almost anything if the other side can be made to look worse.

That is how the machine survives.

Not because it is loved.

Because it is useful.

Useful to incumbents. Useful to bureaucrats. Useful to consultants. Useful to lobbyists. Useful to media personalities. Useful to activists. Useful to every parasite that feeds off permanent conflict while ordinary citizens pay the bill.

And when anyone demands actual structural restraint, the whole performance tightens up.

Suddenly everyone has reasons.

Reform is too complicated. Restraint is unrealistic. Cutting power is dangerous. Accountability is divisive. Constitutional limits are admirable in theory but inconvenient in practice. The problem is real, we are told, but this is not the right time.

It is never the right time.

Not for them.

Because the right time to restrain power is always before they get to use it.

That is the great fraud at the center of the arrangement. Both parties warn us about the danger of power in the other party’s hands. Almost no one warns us honestly about the danger of power itself.

But power is the problem.

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Power that is not limited will expand. Power that is not audited will corrupt. Power that is not restrained will justify itself. Power that is not returned to the people will eventually be used against them.

The American constitutional system was built around that simple, brutal truth. Not because the Founders believed men were angels. Because they knew men were not.

Modern Washington has inverted that wisdom. It asks us to believe our side can be trusted with tools that would be terrifying in the hands of the other side. It asks us to fear abuse only when our opponents are in charge. It asks us to treat constitutional limits as sacred in defeat and optional in victory.

That is not republican government.

That is factional appetite with a flag pin.

Until voters stop rewarding performance art and start demanding structural restraint, nothing changes. Not speeches about restraint. Not branded restraint. Not “we need to have a conversation” restraint.

Actual restraint.

Programs cut. Powers returned. Agencies defanged. Budgets reduced. Emergency authorities ended. Rules applied evenly. Spending tied to constitutional authority. Elected officials punished for betraying the limits they praised on the campaign trail.

That is what seriousness looks like.

Anything less is theater.

And the next time power flips, the same people will walk to the same microphones and deliver the same speeches with the moral polarity reversed. The outraged will become pragmatic. The pragmatic will become outraged. The defenders of norms will become innovators. The innovators will become defenders of norms. The people who called it tyranny will call it necessity. The people who called it necessity will call it tyranny.

And they will expect you not to remember.

That is the insult.

Not merely that they lie.

That would be bad enough.

The deeper insult is that they assume we are too stupid, too tribal, too distracted, or too addicted to political entertainment to notice that they take turns telling the truth only when it benefits them.

New boss.

Same machine.

Same debt.

Same excuses.

Same contempt for the people who keep paying the bill.

The answer is not to shrug and call it hopeless. That is what the machine wants. Hopeless people disengage. Cynical people retreat. Exhausted people stop demanding anything except that their side win the next round.

No.

The answer is to become harder to fool.

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Stop rewarding slogans. Stop mistaking opposition for principle. Stop confusing partisan anger with constitutional conviction. Stop applauding politicians for condemning powers they would happily use tomorrow. Stop treating temporary rhetoric as permanent character.

Demand the same standard in victory that you demand in defeat.

If executive overreach is dangerous under one president, it is dangerous under the next.

If debt is immoral under one party, it is immoral under the other.

If bureaucratic power is a threat when your opponents control it, it is still a threat when your allies inherit it.

If the Constitution matters when it blocks them, it matters when it blocks you.

That is the test.

Most politicians will fail it.

Let them.

Then replace them.

Because the machine will not reform itself. It will rename itself. It will rebrand itself. It will hold hearings about itself. It will issue reports about itself. It will create task forces to study the failures it caused. It will promise transparency while hiding behind process. It will call betrayal “governance” and cowardice “pragmatism.”

But it will not surrender power voluntarily.

Power never does.

It has to be taken back.

Not in slogans. Not in hashtags. Not in another round of campaign merchandise. In primaries. In local elections. In statehouses. In Congress. In budgets. In audits. In laws that bind both sides. In citizens refusing to be managed like livestock by people who think politics is a professional sport and the public is just the paying audience.

The old boss did not fail because he wore the wrong color.

The new boss will not save you because he wears the right one.

The machine is the issue.

The incentives are the issue.

The surrender of constitutional limits is the issue.

And until the people decide they are finished being fooled, fleeced, and theatrically outraged on command, the same play will continue.

Different costumes.

Same script.

Same machine.

Same old boss.

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