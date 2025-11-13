NIX THE SIX?
WELL, MAYBE FIVE OF THEM.
This is for you if you’re a resident of Conway, Arkansas.
There are six questions on the special election going on here in Conway Arkansas. As usual, I’m adding my two cents. Please get out and vote!
QUESTION 1 — Public Safety Projects
New Tax: 0.250%
My Vote: AGAINST
Question 1 claims to fund:
A new Emergency Operations Center (EOC)
Police & fire station design
Land acquisition
New vehicles & equipment
Here’s the problem:
Conway already has an Emergency Operations Center.
And as of today, the city has not publicly stated that the EOC is inadequate, obsolete, undersized, or unsafe. No declaration of need. No report. No advisory. Nothing.
Likewise, the city hasn’t announced a need for additional fire stations or police substations. If this is urgent, where’s the documentation? Where’s the public briefing? Where’s the justification?
Until the city provides actual evidence — not vague promises — I see no reason to create a quarter-percent tax for a project they haven’t even proven is necessary.
👉 Recommendation: Vote AGAINST Question 1.
QUESTION 2 — Roads, Drainage, and Street Overlays
New Tax: 0.125%
My Vote: FOR
Conway’s former 0.375% road tax expired in 2023, and the city has been running a multi-million-dollar deficit in street and drainage funding ever since.
You can see the consequences on the roads.
You can feel them every time you hit a pothole.
Unlike the other proposals, this one addresses a clear, visible, documented need:
Street overlays
Drainage improvements
Traffic flow & safety
Infrastructure maintenance
This is not a vanity project. This is the core work of a functioning city.
👉 Recommendation: Vote FOR Question 2.
QUESTIONS 3–6 — The “Frosting with No Cake” Projects
New Tax Triggered if ANY Pass: 0.375%
Questions 3, 4, 5, and 6 are bundled luxuries, not necessities. If any pass, the 0.375% tax activates.
These include:
Question 3 — Outdoor Music Venue
Cost: $52,950,000
This is déjà vu.
The city bought the Markham Street junkyard promising it would become an amphitheater and festival space. That never materialized — not even close.
Now they want nearly $53 million for a new outdoor music venue?
That’s not planning.
That’s wish-casting.
Question 4 — Civic Convention Center
Cost: $30,965,000
Conway already has the Conway Expo & Event Center on East Oak Street — a facility the city told us would fill this exact role.
Do we really need another one for $31 million?
If the existing building isn’t meeting convention needs, where is the usage data? Where is the feasibility study? Where is a demonstrated market failure?
Question 5 — Convert Grand Theater into an Indoor Arts Venue
Cost: $11,060,000
This is an $11 million nostalgia trip.
For that money, you could build a new arts center from scratch with modern infrastructure and fewer limitations.
Question 6 — Lake Conway Boardwalk & Park Improvements
Cost: $11,060,000
Where exactly will this be?
How much land will it require?
What new recurring maintenance costs will taxpayers be responsible for?
Who benefits?
No clarity. No plan. No justification.
THE REALITY
Not a single luxury project in Questions 3–6:
improves police response
expands EMS capability
addresses fire protection
fixes roads
upgrades drainage
or reduces long-term operating costs
Conway’s core needs aren’t being met, yet the city is trying to sell multimillion-dollar frosting while the cake still doesn’t exist.
It’s financial escapism disguised as “vision.”
MY FINAL RECOMMENDATIONS
Question 1 — Public Safety Tax
❌ AGAINST (Unjustified)
Question 2 — Roads & Drainage
✅ FOR (Clear need)
Questions 3–6 — Entertainment Package
❌ AGAINST ALL (Unnecessary, expensive, and unserious)
If the city wants tax dollars, they need to show the receipts, demonstrate the need, and prove they can manage the projects already in their hands.
Until then?
Vote “FOR” on Question 2, “AGAINST” the other 5.
Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks so much for your perspective on the Nix the Six effort.
I believe this is a “don’t let a crisis go to waste” approach by the proponents of this tax increase.
During the last election cycle a current Councilman stated that “ Conway was in the best financial position that it in been in his 30 years on the Council “.
During the first part of 2025, just a few months later, it was revealed that Conway was experiencing a small percentage decline in sales tax collections so a special Council meeting was called to discuss a possible sales tax increase. I was expecting to hear from the Conway City Council, their thoughts on potential sales tax election to help with our streets and first responders (the firefighters were asking for salary and manpower improvements)and possible other capital expenditures. I expected to hear about the measures that the Council has taken to make cuts or consolidate departments or programs.
What we got was a presentation from the Area Chamber of Commerce. The majority of the presentation was a Wish List of wonderful projects that would draw visitors that would pay the additional tax.
The remarks that I anticipated from Council members regarding their thoughts of any tax increase proposal were not given.
I believe that our elected officials, not unelected lobbyists, should be the source of requests for tax increases.
The whole process was rushed in order to have a Special Election to avoid the March primary election. Fewer people vote in Special Elections. Two days of early voting and only 3% have cast ballots.
Many reasons to just NIX THE SIX!