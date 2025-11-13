Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Ferrell's avatar
Mark Ferrell
29m

Thanks so much for your perspective on the Nix the Six effort.

I believe this is a “don’t let a crisis go to waste” approach by the proponents of this tax increase.

During the last election cycle a current Councilman stated that “ Conway was in the best financial position that it in been in his 30 years on the Council “.

During the first part of 2025, just a few months later, it was revealed that Conway was experiencing a small percentage decline in sales tax collections so a special Council meeting was called to discuss a possible sales tax increase. I was expecting to hear from the Conway City Council, their thoughts on potential sales tax election to help with our streets and first responders (the firefighters were asking for salary and manpower improvements)and possible other capital expenditures. I expected to hear about the measures that the Council has taken to make cuts or consolidate departments or programs.

What we got was a presentation from the Area Chamber of Commerce. The majority of the presentation was a Wish List of wonderful projects that would draw visitors that would pay the additional tax.

The remarks that I anticipated from Council members regarding their thoughts of any tax increase proposal were not given.

I believe that our elected officials, not unelected lobbyists, should be the source of requests for tax increases.

The whole process was rushed in order to have a Special Election to avoid the March primary election. Fewer people vote in Special Elections. Two days of early voting and only 3% have cast ballots.

Many reasons to just NIX THE SIX!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture