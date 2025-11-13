This is for you if you’re a resident of Conway, Arkansas.

There are six questions on the special election going on here in Conway Arkansas. As usual, I’m adding my two cents. Please get out and vote!

QUESTION 1 — Public Safety Projects

New Tax: 0.250%

My Vote: AGAINST

Question 1 claims to fund:

A new Emergency Operations Center (EOC)

Police & fire station design

Land acquisition

New vehicles & equipment

Here’s the problem:

Conway already has an Emergency Operations Center.

And as of today, the city has not publicly stated that the EOC is inadequate, obsolete, undersized, or unsafe. No declaration of need. No report. No advisory. Nothing.

Likewise, the city hasn’t announced a need for additional fire stations or police substations. If this is urgent, where’s the documentation? Where’s the public briefing? Where’s the justification?

Until the city provides actual evidence — not vague promises — I see no reason to create a quarter-percent tax for a project they haven’t even proven is necessary.

👉 Recommendation: Vote AGAINST Question 1.

QUESTION 2 — Roads, Drainage, and Street Overlays

New Tax: 0.125%

My Vote: FOR

Conway’s former 0.375% road tax expired in 2023, and the city has been running a multi-million-dollar deficit in street and drainage funding ever since.

You can see the consequences on the roads.

You can feel them every time you hit a pothole.

Unlike the other proposals, this one addresses a clear, visible, documented need:

Street overlays

Drainage improvements

Traffic flow & safety

Infrastructure maintenance

This is not a vanity project. This is the core work of a functioning city.

👉 Recommendation: Vote FOR Question 2.

QUESTIONS 3–6 — The “Frosting with No Cake” Projects

New Tax Triggered if ANY Pass: 0.375%

Questions 3, 4, 5, and 6 are bundled luxuries, not necessities. If any pass, the 0.375% tax activates.

These include:

Question 3 — Outdoor Music Venue

Cost: $52,950,000

This is déjà vu.

The city bought the Markham Street junkyard promising it would become an amphitheater and festival space. That never materialized — not even close.

Now they want nearly $53 million for a new outdoor music venue?

That’s not planning.

That’s wish-casting.

Question 4 — Civic Convention Center

Cost: $30,965,000

Conway already has the Conway Expo & Event Center on East Oak Street — a facility the city told us would fill this exact role.

Do we really need another one for $31 million?

If the existing building isn’t meeting convention needs, where is the usage data? Where is the feasibility study? Where is a demonstrated market failure?

Question 5 — Convert Grand Theater into an Indoor Arts Venue

Cost: $11,060,000

This is an $11 million nostalgia trip.

For that money, you could build a new arts center from scratch with modern infrastructure and fewer limitations.

Question 6 — Lake Conway Boardwalk & Park Improvements

Cost: $11,060,000

Where exactly will this be?

How much land will it require?

What new recurring maintenance costs will taxpayers be responsible for?

Who benefits?

No clarity. No plan. No justification.

THE REALITY

Not a single luxury project in Questions 3–6:

improves police response

expands EMS capability

addresses fire protection

fixes roads

upgrades drainage

or reduces long-term operating costs

Conway’s core needs aren’t being met, yet the city is trying to sell multimillion-dollar frosting while the cake still doesn’t exist.

It’s financial escapism disguised as “vision.”

MY FINAL RECOMMENDATIONS

Question 1 — Public Safety Tax

❌ AGAINST (Unjustified)

Question 2 — Roads & Drainage

✅ FOR (Clear need)

Questions 3–6 — Entertainment Package

❌ AGAINST ALL (Unnecessary, expensive, and unserious)

If the city wants tax dollars, they need to show the receipts, demonstrate the need, and prove they can manage the projects already in their hands.

Until then?

Vote “FOR” on Question 2, “AGAINST” the other 5.

