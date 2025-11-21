Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Swartz's avatar
Michael Swartz
4h

Just like our local school district is crying poverty now so they can put a tax levy on the ballot in the middle of winter, not a normal Election Day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PM's avatar
PM
4h

Well, I've heard of people tugging at Superman's Cape. But this may be the first time I've seen him disrobed. Surely you don't live in Conway? Hell hath no fury like a politiician stripped. We of lesser courage salute you. Godpeed, Jack.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture