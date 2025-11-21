I waited a few days after the election to give my elation about the results time to dissipate. The citizens of Conway proved that common sense still lives here.

“Government works best when the people tell it what to do — not the other way around.”

The People Spoke — Loudly

Conway went to the polls and delivered a message that even City Hall couldn’t spin away: Stop wasting our time and our money.

The voters didn’t just reject the boondoggles — they buried them.

Convention Center: 34 / 66

Theater: 33 / 67

Boardwalk: 34 / 66

Music Venue: 35 / 64

Call the fire marshal, because the “nice-to-have” list went up in flames.

But when it came to public safety and streets? Conway didn’t blink:

Public Safety: 53 / 47

Streets: 55 / 44

This wasn’t confusion. This wasn’t apathy.

This was clarity.

Conway Voters Aren’t Cheap — They’re Smart

Safety Over Spectacle

Voters will pay for police, fire, and roads — the real, tangible backbone of functional city life.

But they will not underwrite the Chamber’s fantasy wish list, the mayor’s legacy projects, or a tourism brochure disguised as a tax proposal.

Accountability Over Amusements

When the city refuses to maintain what we already have, voters naturally refuse to build more shiny liabilities.

Common Sense Over Consultant Dreams

No more “Field of Dreams economics.”

No more, “If we build it, they will come.”

They didn’t come.

And now their tax proposals aren’t coming either.

A Message Written in Red Ink and Ballot Boxes

City Hall wanted a buffet.

Voters served them a sandwich.

Two items survived because they were essential.

Four died because they were indulgent.

That’s not “mixed.”

That’s not “nuanced.”

That’s direction.

And the direction was:

“Get your priorities in order.”

Conway’s New Mandate for City Government

✔ Focus on the essentials

Police. Fire. Streets. Infrastructure.

The basics that make a city livable.

✔ Stop floating vanity projects

If the private market won’t build it… there’s a reason.

✔ Rebuild trust before asking for more money

Voters reward honesty and necessity — not spin.

✔ Show your homework

If the city wants future buy-in, the public wants receipts:

Accurate needs assessments

Long-term maintenance plans

Transparent capital budgets

Realistic cost-benefit analyses

This Vote Was a Course Correction, Not a Crisis

City leaders may act wounded, but they shouldn’t be.

The people just saved them from themselves.

Conway voters behaved like responsible adults in a room full of grant-chasing teenagers.

That’s not dysfunction — that’s citizenship.

The People Reclaimed the Wheel

“Nix the Six” wasn’t merely opposition.

It was instruction.

It was guidance.

It was a civic wake-up call.

And for once?

Conway heard Conway.

The city now has its mandate:

Build what we need.

Stop chasing what we don’t.

And earn the trust you’ve been spending like monopoly money.

CALL TO ACTION

