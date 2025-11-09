Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Macko's avatar
Ken Macko
1d

You so eloquently speak of the biggest problem being faced…the lawlessness this nation has become. From the simplest to most heinous, enforcement of our laws, responsibility and consequences are a joke. States with no bail laws (I’m in one) have become havens for constant crime of all type. Repeat offenders all over the place. All thanks to some warped type of agenda and logic. Really, the politicians who encourage this type of behavior should be the first to be jailed.

This was nicely done. Thanks, Jack.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture