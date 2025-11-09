Let’s cut through the niceties, because this is about the survival of self-government. We are a nation founded on one law for all—not on multiple laws for some. When our borders are porous, our courts are clogged, and our asylum system becomes a loophole rather than a lifeline, the compact of citizenship unravels.

Every American who respects the Constitution and the law must say: enough. It is time to demand a restoration of the rule of law—and purge the ideas that undermine it.

The Constitution is not optional.

The moment we accept that the framework of our government can be ignored or treated as one option among many—regardless of nationality, religion, or reason—we lose the essential glue of citizenship. Conservatives should always defend the regime of laws, duties and rights that the Constitution installs.

Large back-logs = broken system. Always was, always will be.

As of FY 2023, the US granted around 54,000 individuals asylum through either affirmative or defensive processes. Meanwhile, the backlog of asylum applications is enormous: more than 1.4 million pending as of late 2024. In 2023, roughly 945,000 asylum applications were submitted. No matter how you slice it, that’s a system under strain, and when a system intended for humanitarian protection becomes an unmanageable pipeline it ceases to serve its purpose.

Operational and legal chaos weakens America’s sovereignty. The criteria for asylum hinge on “persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.” Asylum criteria do not include larger income or a better lifestyle. But the “[membership in a particular social group]” catch-all has caused interpretive uncertainty, jurisdictional fragmentation, and legal unpredictability. In may cases, the US is asked to solve a foreign country’s problems by allowing their citizens to immigrate here as a “threatened group.”

The Tribunal and court system are backlogged; the average case length exceeds four years in many places. It is not possible to confine an individual or family for four years while waiting on their court date, so we let them into the country under a promise (usually not kept) to appear for their hearing. When asylum becomes a de facto open-door plus multi-year adjudication process, the rule of law suffers, public trust erodes, and grit in the gears expands.

Compassion cannot mean collapse.

True compassion acknowledges that we are a governed society, not a free-for-all. We honor those fleeing genuine persecution—but when legal structures are overwhelmed, the needs of the vulnerable become sacrificed to the chaos of the unchecked. Conservatives must reclaim the high ground: protect the truly persecuted and protect the rule of law that undergirds our national identity.

What’s Wrong with the Current Asylum Law & System is that, out of “compassion” we’ve allowed the system to become too broad, and insufficiently focused. The five protected grounds (race, religion, nationality, political opinion, social group) were drafted to aid those fleeing genuine political/faith persecution. But in practice the “social group” ground has dramatically expanded the eligibility gate, increasing the number of applications, resulting in processing delays and an enormous back‐log. The backlog (over 1.4 million) robs legitimacy, deters enforcement, and slows removal of ineligible applicants.

Defensive vs affirmative route confusion.

Many claimants enter through “defensive” asylum (in removal proceedings) after entering the country – undermining the orderly screening that should occur at the border. The original intent of the Refugee Act of 1980 (which amended the Immigration and Nationality Act) was to provide refuge to those outside the US fleeing persecution. But asylum law has drifted into a catch-all for people already inside the country, narrowing control. Large, unvetted flows, long adjudication periods, and grey-zone status create risks: insufficient assimilation, weakened enforcement, bureaucratic stress—and the erosion of the “we” in “we the people.”

The Conservative Road-Map: Five Actions to Demand

Require asylum claims to be adjudicated before settlement, and within a streamlined deadline. Set a strict statutory deadline (e.g., 180 days) for asylum decisions (affirmative or defensive).

Require claimants to remain in designated processing areas until their status is resolved.

Mandate denial of asylum if claimant fails to meet the deadline or absconds. Tighten eligibility criteria and raise the bar for “social-group” claims. Require stronger evidence of persecution — not generalized fear or economic motive.

Restrict scope of “membership in a particular social group” to ensure claims are grounded in concrete persecution (not generalized vulnerability).

Clarify that economic migration is not persecution. Link admission (and future lawful status) to assimilation and civic fidelity. Admit new arrivals only under enforceable commitments: English-language training, civics education, loyalty to the Constitution.

Reject parallel legal customs or zones of non-compliance.

Grant no automatic path to citizenship absent demonstrated assimilation and respect for our laws. Enforce removals of those who don’t comply or who commit serious offense. If a non-citizen is convicted of a serious crime or repeatedly violates laws, expedite removal proceedings.

Remove any claim to sanctuary status that inhibits lawful enforcement.

Ensure local jurisdictions cooperate (or face suspension of certain federal funds) if they obstruct enforcement. Re-assert sovereignty at the border and institute meaningful border-first oversight. Land entry points must screen asylum claims at or before first admission, not after settlement-in-place.

Increase funding for ports of entry, border infrastructure, adjudication teams.

Suspend intake when daily flows exceed defined thresholds until system is assessed, cleared or reformed.

What You Can Do Today

Call your U.S. Representative and two U.S. Senators: demand they cosponsor legislation that enforces asylum adjudications within 180 days and tightens eligibility criteria.

Send a targeted email to your state Republican Party chair: ask them to prioritize sovereignty, assimilation, and enforcement in upcoming platform drafts.

Write a letter to your local newspaper or conservative outlet: argue that respecting the Constitution demands tougher asylum protocols and legal enforcement—not amorphous “open door” slogans.

Support candidates who hit these themes: assimilation-first, law-first, allegiance-first. Ask them specifically how they will fix the backlog and enforce removal of non-citizens who break laws.

Engage in your community: host a town-hall, bookshelf session or podcast segment about the difference between refugee vs asylum, the backlog crisis, the assimilation obligation, and why constitutional fidelity must come first.

Closing Salvo

We will not tolerate a system where allegiance is optional, procedures are endless, law is negotiable, and citizenship loses its meaning. If we do so, we betray the very idea of America. Conservatives must not shy from this fight. We must reclaim the narrative: We are a constitutional republic. We enforce our laws. We respect citizenship. And we only admit newcomers who will embrace the same. Not half-loyalty. Not parallel societies. Not deferred accountability.

This is the moment. Step up. Speak out. Act. Because if we don’t rebuild the guardrails now, the ground will crumble beneath the republic we’ve inherited—and the freedom we’re sworn to protect.

