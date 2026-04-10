Our forefathers didn’t carve a nation out of wilderness so their great-grandchildren could be lectured about “compassion” by bureaucrats who couldn’t survive fifteen minutes without a government stipend. They didn’t bleed at Lexington and Gettysburg and Normandy so foreign nationals—many who don’t even pretend to love this country—could stroll across a wide-open border and immediately demand the fruits of American sacrifice.

Let me be crystal clear:

**“Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS.

WE DON’T WANT THEM. NOT ONE.”**

Every generation of Americans has had to defend this country. But we, in 2024, were cursed with leaders cowardly enough to pretend there was no enemy at the gate—even as the gate was being kicked off the hinges.

A Nation That Paid in Blood Should Not Be Forced to Pay Again in Silence

We are told—by the same political class that’s never worked a day in the real world—that America is “a nation of immigrants.” Sure. But we are not a nation of doormats. We’re not obligated to accept every cartel scout, every military-age stranger waving an iPhone and a sob story, every “asylum seeker” coached by activist lawyers to repeat magic phrases that unlock lifetime benefits.

Here’s the truth you’re not supposed to say out loud:

We owe NOTHING to those who broke into our house and demanded to raid the pantry, commandeered the bedrooms, and lectured us about our “privilege.”

The Left’s Favorite Trick: Call It Cruel to Protect Your Own Country

The Left has spent decades weaponizing guilt. They want you ashamed of defending your home, ashamed of wanting safety for your children, ashamed of believing that citizens come first.

They call it “cruel” to deport criminals.

They call it “xenophobic” to secure a border.

They call it “racist” to expect newcomers to obey our laws.

But look at the scoreboard:

American soldiers murdered by foreign nationals who never should’ve been here.

American families priced out of healthcare, schools, housing, and jobs.

American communities collapsing under cartel-driven fentanyl pipelines.

American taxpayers squeezed dry to fund hotel rooms, phone plans, food, lawyers, and stipends for people who have never lifted a finger for this country.

And what do our leaders tell us?

“Be patient.”

“Be compassionate.”

“Be quiet.”

No. Absolutely not.

Not anymore.

We Don’t Owe the World a Damn Thing

America is already the most generous nation ever to exist. We rescue. We rebuild. We feed. We defend. We support. We underwrite half the globe.

But generosity without sovereignty is suicide.

When foreign nationals kill our daughters, when they rape our wives, when they stab our veterans, when they wave foreign flags on American streets and demand our money, we’re not obligated to smile politely and pay for it.

Democrats may think of them as a new voting bloc. To us they’re parasites allowed in on purpose.

We are obligated to stop it.

The American People Are Done Being Played

The political class doesn’t fear invaders.

They fear you, the citizen who remembers that your rights come from God, not government.

They fear the return of the American spine.

They fear the day we say:

NOT ONE MORE.

Not one more illegal coddled.

Not one more criminal forgiven.

Not one more tax dollar stolen.

Not one more American sacrificed.

We are not required to be conquered politely.

We are not required to subsidize our own destruction.

We are not required to tolerate leaders who use compassion as camouflage for collapse.

The Reset Starts With a Single, Unapologetic Principle

America belongs to Americans.

Citizens.

The people who built it, fund it, defend it, and bury their dead for it.

If that offends the open-borders cult, good.

If it angers the professional activists, good.

If it rattles the politicians who’ve forgotten who they work for, even better.

Because the truth is simple, seismic, and non-negotiable:

WE DON’T WANT THEM.

NOT ONE.

Keep the border secure.

Deport the lawbreakers.

Restore the Republic.

This isn’t cruelty.

This is survival.

This is sovereignty.

This is America.

And it’s time we start acting like it.

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