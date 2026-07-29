Obsession can be defined as an excessive, persistent, or irrational preoccupation with an idea, feeling, or object. In other words, you can’t get it off your mind. Obsession is one of those things that can be good or bad, depending on what you are obsessed with.

I maintain the left in the US, and their analogs around the world, are obsessed with Donald Trump. I further maintain the left in the US has exhibited their obsession with Trump as long as he’s been around.

There was a time, back when the Donald was a Democrat, that the left was obsessed with him, or maybe it was more like addiction. In the 80s and 90s, he appeared on the Howard Stern show approximately 24 times. As a real estate developer and business man, his flamboyant personality and the need to build his personal brand meant he probably wouldn’t turn down any opportunity to appear on radio or TV. He made a cameo appearance in Home Alone, and for a time had a radio show called “Trumped”. Additionally, from 2011 until he announced his first run for President, he was an unpaid commentator on Fox News.

And then you must remember his TV show, “The Apprentice” which ran for 11 years, from 2004 until 2015.

He was the darling of “The View” until he wasn’t, starting in 2015. As soon as he cast off his Democrat persona to claim conservatism as his mantra, mainstream media (MSM) was done with him. In fact, his relationship with “The View” is a good analog of all of his pre-Presidential media relationships.

Donald Trump’s relationship with The View was quite active and relatively cordial before he entered the political arena. He appeared on the show multiple times as a guest, often discussing his business ventures, reality TV career, and opinions on various topics. During these appearances, Trump showcased his characteristic self-promotion and outspoken personality, and the hosts engaged him in a generally friendly manner.

The atmosphere was mostly lighthearted, and Trump was treated more as a celebrity than a controversial figure. His appearances were in line with his public persona at the time—a successful businessman and reality TV star known for his bold statements. The discussions didn’t delve deeply into the political sphere, as his appearances were primarily focused on his media presence and business activities.

However, as Trump’s political ambitions became more apparent, the dynamic with The View started to shift. Once he became a presidential candidate and eventually the President, his interactions with the show became more contentious. The hosts began to challenge him more directly on political issues, and The View became a critical platform in mainstream media for opposing Trump’s policies and rhetoric.

He always had a love/hate relationship with the media, often criticizing journalists and media outlets of bias and unfair coverage, leveraging even negative coverage to increase his recognition. Trump used media to cultivate his brand and persona, and he was and is good at it.

With all the exposure Trump has had on MSM for the past couple of decades, there must be something about him that keeps them coming back. I maintain that something is a can do attitude and a habit of delivering more than promised, of being naturally entertaining, honest, and easy to get along with. And he’s always good for a sound-bite.

This opinion is borne out by those who know him socially. He’s said to be a “nice guy” who’d give you the shirt off his back. There are many stories of his taking care of people just because it needed to be done, and without asking for praise or publicity.

His employees think the world of him, and insofar as minorities and women are concerned, he raised their positions in his organization long before it was popular or mandated.

He brings an unorthodox methodology to the Presidency; so what! You can’t look back 250 some years and tell me that every President has been a stereotypical senior manager. Some were gruff soldiers, and some were professors. Each had their style, and Trump’s is certainly his own.

But back to the subject of this article, obsession.

It seems both sides are obsessed with Trump. MAGA hangs on his every word, cheers his every thought and move, and loves him. He’s charismatic, so the treatment he gets from his people is expected.

What’s not expected is how he lives rent free in just about every non-MAGA head in the nation. They not only hate him, they find reasons to hate him when they don’t have one, and when they can’t find a reason they invent it. I had a conversation recently where the individual’s response to mentioning Joe Biden’s dementia was to then say Trump’s sliding downhill too. I’m bringing this up to demonstrate the invention of failings when they’re not apparent and probably not true. Try to discuss any shortcoming by a Democrat – the what-aboutism immediately goes from AAA to the Major League level.

That’s not to say Trump is perfect; far from it. He’s pretty caught up in himself, he tends toward meanness, unintended or not, and he sometimes makes statements he maintains are fact when all he’s doing is rattling the stick in the bars to anger the bear. And anger the bear he does.

Here’s the too complex ending to this article about obsession. People on both sides are obsessed with Donald Trump. That’s good and bad.

Fact is, he’s the President we need now at this time and in this place. He’s taken advantage of an opportunity to combine his talents with the country’s needs. So obsessed with him or not, I’m glad he’s here.

And while everyone may not like him they’ll like the lower prices and higher level of security.

And that means they’ll be glad he’s President too.

Even if they don’t admit it.

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