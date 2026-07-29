Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Trump obsession is the defining political pathology of our age. His supporters are obsessed because they see a fighter who finally names the machine. His enemies are obsessed because he exposed them: the press, the bureaucracy, the consultants, the donors, the prosecutors, the permanent political class. Before 2015, they treated him as celebrity royalty. Once he became the weapon of forgotten Americans, they declared him radioactive. Too late. Their hatred became his stage lighting. Their plots became his legend. Trump is not merely surviving the knives. He is turning every failed strike into proof that history chose him.

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