Quislings are defined as a person betraying their own people, country, or cause.

The question is “how does a country that has so much going for it fall for the hucksters selling absolute nonsense?” How does the “land of the free and the home of the brave” allow simpering low-life non-hackers to not only survive but thrive while the rest of us barely make ends meet?

Hucksters selling nonsense

Because the Silent Majority is silent the same as always. We yell at the TV screen while those who would destroy this country work hard every day to promote their cancerous goals. It’s been going on for so long that the liberal left of our youth isn’t allowed in the Democrat party anymore. They’re so far right of the liberal progressives of today’s Democrat party that they’re no longer welcome. JFK would not be welcome in today’s Democrat party.

After Clinton, Bush, Obama, and now Biden, we are all aware that politics had become a place where bottom-feeders thrive. We didn’t know that 50 years ago. Camelot was probably as full of intrigue as the Biden fiasco administration, but it wasn’t talked about. When you hear that Lee Harvey Oswald was a fall guy, and that the CIA actually assassinated Kennedy it makes you wonder how long the deep state has been around. Spoiler alert – they’ve been here since the founding.

But it isn’t 50 years ago, it’s today, and the US looks to be in a totally preventable death spiral. National debt is over 34 trillion dollars, an amount most people can’t even envision, and it’s forecast to top 50 trillion before the end of the decade. We citizens didn’t see this before now simply because the economy was growing at a rate that hid the rot.

So, back to the subject of this article, how could this happen? A thumbnail view of the United States between 1933 and today is two-sided.

One side is the Republican presidents who were relatively neutral in effect on the national economy and morals, and who supported civil rights and entrepreneurial freedom and increased the size of government.

Government bursting at the seams

On the other side you have Democrat presidents whose administrations increased the size of government, endorsed lifestyles outside the mainstream, unconstitutionally changed government and passed laws that are bankrupting the country today. These laws were described as increasing the quality of life, but mostly just increased the size of the state and provided votes for Democrat reelection.

There’s no doubt that Republicans added to the size of government, but nowhere near as much as Democrats, and the bigger the bureaucratic state the more intrusion on freedom there is. This isn’t a new development; the state has been becoming more intrusive for a long time, and few have noticed or commented on it.

When college students got to grade the knowledge and capability of their instructors we should have known the inmates were running the institution, but mostly we ignored it.

When the government broke all the rules and forced us to stay in our homes and take a “vaccine” that was mostly untried and we went along with it, we officially became sheep who actually criticized those who still had the common sense and belief in the rule of law to refuse to stay home or to get stuck.

We listened to government snake oil salesmen and did what we were told; and we watched how many thousand senior citizens in New York die because the idiot governor put Covid positive people in nursing homes? And we still didn’t connect the dots? Seriously?

We didn’t enforce our border or immigration laws, blue cities declared themselves sanctuary cities, as if the Hunchback of Notre Dame was pulling the bell rope, and the feds refused to stop illegals at the border. The feds under Biden made the Border Patrol into babysitters instead of law enforcement, and we still didn’t get the message.

Texas sent some of the illegals to sanctuary cities and they complained about the cost, and the crime, and the poop in the streets. I call that sauce for the goose. How’d that sanctuary policy work out when you actually have to live it instead of just flapping your jaws about it, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Martha’s Vineyard? How’s it feel to reap your own wind? Well we didn’t like it either, but you asked for it and now you’ve got it. And still you don’t learn the lesson.

And while we’re at it, we don’t like prostituting millennia old social norms like marriage and two genders and the sanctity of life. We don’t like hoodlums in black hoodies who claim to be anti-fascists but who are in reality fascists and bullies, and when confronted, spoiled children who never learned right from wrong. I’m talking to you, BLM and Antifa and antisemitic college students.

We don’t like our children exposed to drag queen readings in libraries that do not allow Bible readings. Aside from the fact that it’s wrong it’s also illegal. Equal access is the law.

I believe that drag queen readings are a way to normalize a perverted alternate lifestyle and later lead to grooming by the not-so innocent of the drag community. The last I heard pedophilia is illegal.

We also aren’t exceptionally thrilled by local, state, or federal government agencies that talk about “sense of place.” We know where we are and don’t need a public employee to tell us. Maybe the local government should concentrate on better roads, supporting and improving law enforcement, and working with the disadvantaged. Statues are nice, but people are more important.

People or statues

It would be a change of pace to see the state government actually reducing their footprint and cost by really reducing staff, lowering taxes, and getting their collective noses out of citizen’s business.

When the state informs citizens its aim is to get rid of the income tax, and there’s a surplus every year, it seems they could stop talking about it and do it. Not so. The elected officials, led by the governor, trickle out small tax reductions that allow elected officials to get more mileage out of actually doing their job.

Then there’s the federal swamp, who should have been limiting their activities to constitutionally mandated things like defending the country. I wrote about this in March of this year (see article). For the longest time they didn’t. If they would forget about the unconstitutional crap they’re involved in like education and let the states do it as depicted in the Constitution it would go a long way towards reversing the downward spiral.

That identifies the problem, so what’s the solution? Many, including your author, believe the second Trump presidency is a good start. Unfortunately if the people don’t back what Trump’s doing it will all go away in four years or so. Trump may be a catalyst, but by himself he’s not the solution.

You, the patriots, are the solution

The real solution to the impending loss of the country as we know it is you. We elected people and then forgot about it, assuming they’d do the right thing, while the political machine(s) and donors and human weakness directed them to seek reelection over everything else. The Republic doesn’t fare well against greed when there’s no one to call BS. By ignoring the actions of those we elected, we did just that.

The solution? Stand up for your rights. Don’t allow some government flunky tell you what to do if it impacts your freedom or he doesn’t have the authority. Don’t go along to get along. There’s a name for that – quisling. I don’t think you want to be one!

Think long and hard about your beliefs and principles, where they come from, how you got them, and how you can realistically defend them with facts. If you know what you believe and can defend your principles with facts and not feelz, you should never compromise a principle. Ever.

Welcome to One Man’s Opinion. Comments are welcome.

