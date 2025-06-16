This is an open letter to those of you walking around free in the United States and are working to overthrow our government. The question I have to ask is why overthrow when you can repair and keep what has been called the best government on earth?

I can understand how you can feel there’s nothing here for you, how you want to have that perfect utopia that man has dreamed about since before history. Did you ever wonder why that perfect place has never been completed?

That’s what we’re going to talk about today – why the perfect utopia doesn’t today, nor ever will, exist.

It’s simple, really, all you have to do is look at today and document what’s wrong, what needs to be changed in order for your utopia to be established, grow, and flourish.

I’ll save you the time. The problem is man, not any specific man, but all men (read homo sapiens – we’re not discussing or comparing men and women), every man who has existed since Adam with the guaranteed exception of Jesus Christ.

Many men are, over the balance of their lives, good. Not all, but many. Even those we consider “good” are not perfect. They all have faults, they’re all human. And that’s the problem.

Being human we all have faults, inadequacies, wrong opinions, and generally bad juju. Again, some of us are better than others, but none is good enough or perfect enough to establish, manage, and allow the perfect utopia to flourish.

And if someone was good enough to create the perfect utopia, it wouldn’t be 10 minutes before someone not so good, not so perfect, would be scheming a way to control the utopia for their own purposes.

Having a place to live where all your wants were satisfied, all your needs were met, and all your desires were fulfilled is, of course, impossible. In order to satisfy you, great numbers of other people would have to be harnessed like animals to create your paradise, and utopia is not for just one person alone.

So, back to those who would wreak havoc on the United States, what do you expect to replace this government with? Again, I’ll stipulate that the federal, state, and local governments have a lot wrong with them, just not enough wrong with them to get rid of them.

What you revolutionaries are trying to accomplish is getting rid of a Cadillac because it needs regular maintenance and instead replace it with a ratted out ‘65 Pinto. Did it ever occur to you that millions of people are trying to get into the US and it seems, with the exception of a few celebrities who, after Trump’s election, wish to leave​, no one else wants to leave?

Start from the beginning – Adam and Eve decided to go against God’s law because they were tricked by a revolutionary. Remember, Lucifer revolted against God and was thrown out of heaven. Everything from there forward derailed for the same reason: man is corrupt, criminal, and in many cases a beast.

Later we had the Tower of Babel, where man took the pleasant accommodations provided by God and proposed to build a tower to the heavens, rebelling against God’s command to “fill the earth” and instead staying in one place. Human ambition and pride caused God to confuse their language and scatter them – his original command.

We all know the story of Christ, so this perfect example of man’s imperfection doesn’t require any additional explanation here. Christ told men that the utopia they strove for was within their grasp if only they believed on him.

And on we go. Every time in history that man puts something of value together, another man or group of men decides they want it and try to take it away. Every good in this world is surrounded and attacked by evil, and that’s the way it will be until the very end. Man is just not a particularly good creature, and well short of the perfection needed to create and live in utopia.

One culture conquers another and is changed by the addition of the new people. An example is the Ptolemaic Dynasty in Egypt, one of the powerful ruling families in Egypt. They were Greek, not Egyptian, the remnants of Alexander’s army that conquered Egypt in 332 BC.

The Romans, who conquered most of the known world, started their downfall when they changed from a republic to a dictatorship under Caesar, and then became so big they could no longer control it. Outside forces, from the Greeks to the tribes of England and the Celts to the Germanic tribes, were at war with the Romans to keep their own culture, their own utopia if you will. They were forced to adapt to the Roman way and their civilizations crumbled.

Jump forward about a thousand years and you find those who follow Christ fighting those who follow Mohammad for ownership of their common holy land. You’ll never accuse these two groups of agreeing. They still don’t today, another thousand years down to road.

Leave a comment

So, you revolutionaries, so angry and ready to tear the country down, what will you do if you win? How many of you farm? Will you be able to support the technology or will you go back to rotary phones and cars that use a lot of gas and oil? Are you prepared to take over that infrastructure as well?

What about people who wish your new country ill, will you be able to fight an invader? Or will you just become another province of some other country because there are some people who just want to come here, steal all our stuff, and leave.

The perfect example of all of this is the situation going on today between Democrats and Republicans. All you need to do is read newspaper headlines from four years ago to find that “crimes” being fanatically reported now were looked on then as normal federal powers. Everything the current administration is doing previous administrations for the last 50 years have done.

Yet today you find a problem.

Do you think the problem might be you? Maybe you haven’t thought this all the way through? Maybe listened to sources that have an agenda that doesn’t line up with common sense or the plain truth?

What I see as the result of your poorly thought-out revolution might well be a third-world future for you and yours. That’s what going on feelings rather than facts gets you.

The problem is, if you destroy your world, you destroy mine as well.

I’d really rather you didn’t.