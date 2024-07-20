Here’s what we know – Donald Trump was the victim of an attempted assassination on Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter was a 20 year old white male who was killed by Secret Service snipers after he shot at Mr Trump. The shooter was atop a building less than 150 yards from the podium from which Mr Trump spoke.

Here’s what we don’t know – How did the sniper get access to an overwatch position less than 150 yards from the podium. All other questions emanate from this one, and we’ll probably talk about them, however the germane issue is how was the security on scene so poorly planned, organized, or managed that a potential killer could get close enough to try?

From here on this article is purely our opinion. We’ll back it with facts when we have them, but this is our opinion.

We don’t like the thoughts that come into our mind when we ponder this event. We don’t care to engage in rumor, and we’re hearing nothing substantive from the government, who are very close-lipped about this whole incident.

You might even say the government’s not in the least transparent, as they’re not sharing any information other than what they’ve already said, not that we believe a whole lot of what the government has to say.

With this in mind, we’d prefer to wait and see what comes of the investigation(s?) but we’re not confident the FBI wasn’t responsible – remember the “plot” against Governor Whitmer – for the attempt on Mr Trump’s life. We have little to no faith left in the FBI; they’ve proven themselves – at least their leadership has – as not worthy of our trust. We believe the FBI has become as politicized as the Department of Justice, and neither is worthy of our trust. Having the FBI investigate an attempted assassination of a political rival of the current administration is the equivalent of assigning the fox to guard the chicken coop. You’re pretty sure of the outcome.

Now we know, or at least suspect, that the majority of FBI employees are just regular people trying to get along, and that the corrupt management, special agents, and other staff are a minority of the agency. Still and all, one corrupt government agent in too many. If, as we suspect, the FBI had something to do with the attempted assassination or the coverup, we must advocate getting rid of the whole agency. The same goes for the Department of Justice or any other federal agency that participated in the July 13 attempted assassination.

We’re exceptionally disappointed at the Secret Service’s performance as well. We’ve heard that Trump’s security team was stressed because of his activity, some team members having been on duty for seven days straight. Donald Trump is who he is, and his schedule is his own. The Secret Service (SS) is responsible to provide security all day every day. If Trump’s team needed more people, so be it. That’s the government’s job, the Secret Service’s responsibility, and a moral imperative as well as a promise made to the protectees. To not provide sufficient security to anyone who is authorized protection is a serious lapse.

The head of the Secret Service – who got the job because Dr Jill wanted her to have it – should be fired immediately. Aside from committing to recruiting 30% females under her DEI directive rather than insuring the most qualified people regardless of gender are hired, when asked why there was no Secret Service presence on the roof the sniper shot from, her reply was that the roof is sloped and putting an agent there was a safety issue. She has to be kidding! Not covering a direct line of sight location 130 yards from a protectee is criminal, not only incompetent. This person, Ms Cheatle, is a former Secret Service agent. Happily she doesn’t protect anyone anymore, and should join the ranks of the unemployed immediately.

According to ABC News: “That building, in particular, has a sloped roof at its highest point,” Cheatle told Thomas {ABC News - ed.}. “And so there will be a safety factor that will be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof. And so you know the decision was made to secure the building from the inside.”

So, the security inside – per SS Director Cheatle – didn’t see the sniper approach the building or retrieve a backpack or use a rangefinder? It seems other sources reported that a police officer saw him and backed off when he pointed a gun at them. Which is true, or is any of it true? We don’t know.

So, and we don’t believe in coincidence, on the day that Trump is scheduled for a rally in Butler, Dr Jill is scheduled for some kind of appearance in Pittsburgh, and some of Trump’s admittedly overworked team are seconded to Dr Jill because the Secret Service doesn’t have the resources to cover both adequately? Are we expected to believe that lie?

Are we talking about the same Secret Service that has approximately 3,200 special agents, most of whom are in protective services, and they can’t surge enough agents from anywhere in the country to protect two high-profile events? We have to call BS on that.

The Secret Service supposedly had only two agents from protective services on the Trump detail on July 13, the remainder of the protective detail was made up of other Homeland Security Law Enforcement Officers who, unfortunately had no protective service training nor did they have any experience with protective service protocols. For all intents and purposes Trump was not well protected at all. Almost like they wanted him killed.

Then there was a report of a second shooter on the water tower. Again, no proof and what we know from government reports indicates the shooter was alone, but that doesn’t prove anything. And in the intervening days, there has been more credence given to a second shooter on the water tower who was also killed by the Secret Service, but no statements have been made to prove or disprove. People entering the venue saw an SUV parked beneath the water tower, and some attendees made statements that they saw someone on the water tower. More conflicting information.

FBI say they identified the shooter by DNA; was his vehicle – which was towed – registered? To whom? At what address? Did he have a driver’s license? Lots of proof of who he was without the DNA, but okay. We don’t believe the DNA story, but we’ll accept that the FBI identified the shooter somehow.

We were told the shooter owned a Hyundai, yet the feds towed a full-sized van. How many vehicles did he have?

We were told the shooter had three encrypted foreign bank accounts, that there was an improvised explosive in his vehicle, and that he had his phone and two burner phones. An awful lot of tradecraft for a 20 year old loner with no espionage education. If there was a shooter on the tower, we’d give odds the “shooter” was a patsy more than anything else.

We suppose what we’re trying to say here is that this whole event is full of contradictions. Agents who are fillers because the regular team is off duty or assigned to Dr Jill. One shooter or two shooters, but no published proof of the second shooter. Police officer supposedly walked away when the shooter threatened him with his rifle, but no name attached to the officer, no name for the superior he supposedly reported the incident to, no additional police response when a person with a long gun threatens an officer, and especially when the shooter has a clear shot at a presidential candidate.

Finally, the only conclusion we can draw from the events of July 13 is that Democrat chickens have started to come home to roost. Both sides of the political aisle lie, both sides make statements that will conveniently leave out some small part of the truth to make a point, we know that. However the Progressive wing of the Democrat party, both elected and civilian, are famous for threats directed at their competition, and it seems that maybe some of the weaker minds our there believe them.

Chuck Shumer threatens the Supreme Court Justices with the whirlwind, and a mad man tried to kill Justice Kavanaugh. Coincidence or an impressionable person taking their cue from a powerful politician. We don’t know however we don’t really believe in coincidence.

The media insists that Trump is Hitler, second rate comediennes show a severed, bloody Trump head, and the President calls him a fascist and a threat “to our democracy” – sorry Joe, we’re a republic – and expect there to be no consequences? When politicians or comedians or just plain folks lie about people or their beliefs to enhance their own image, nothing good can come of it.

Well, nothing good came of it. And nothing has changed except the shooter, maybe two shooters, and a bystander are dead, several are wounded, and the Democrats and their sycophants are still lying. The Trump Train keeps on bringing more people into the tent, Rockefeller Republicans are having strokes over who is now in the tent, the government is less transparent than before July 13.

And MAGA looks like a winner in 2024.

