So let me get this straight; Joe Biden supposedly made mention of criteria for issuing pardons in meetings for which there are no recordings or minutes. The criteria were written up by aides to the principals at the meeting as dictated to the aides by the principals according to their “memory” of the meeting, however the aides were not at the meeting and no written hand-notes from the meetings can be found.

The criteria documented, therefore, are either a lie or hearsay; there is no documented proof that what the principals related to the aides was in fact the wishes or spoken requests by the President, they were what Biden’s staff recalled he’d said or requested. President Biden was never asked to approve the requests, so where’s the proof that his staff issued requests as stated by the President? How do we know they weren’t policy generated by the staff themselves?

So the President verbally requested the actions completed via use of the autopen? Without approval by him? What sane chief executive allows his staff to make decisions in his or her name with which that are not familiar and have approved?

But, to continue the farcical tale of Biden was competent.

The aides would document the “requests” and send the results to the President’s staff for confirmation. Again, not the President, but the staff. The staff gets to confirm what they said were the President’s wishes, not what the President wished. The staff approval only confirmed the aides got the story right as dictated by the staff. The staff now had memos or emails documenting hearsay as truth.

What the documents actually depicted was what the staff said the President said, not what the President actually and provably said. Approval was by the staff only, Biden never saw them nor approved them.

The final versions were then sent to the President’s White House staff secretary as approved, and documents were then signed using the autopen. No copy of the request or the printed documents were sent to the President, either before or after production.

Now if someone wishes to claim that President Biden knew what was occurring, if he was cognizant of the use of the autopen to sign his name to documents of such importance, why was he not in the chain that actually signed-off on all of these pardons?

The simple reason he, Joe Biden, didn’t authorize the pardons in person is because he didn’t know they were being issued.

Here’s a question that’s been bothering me for a while. We all know that criminals invoke the 5th Amendment to the Constitution to prevent implicating themselves in a crime. Why did Biden’s doctor invoke the 5th Amendment if there was no crime committed? Remember, he was asked if he had ever been asked to lie about the President’s health or whether he had ever lied about the President’s health. Neither of those questions involves doctor patient privilege, they were just questions asking if the doctor had told the truth.

By invoking his right against self-incrimination, that doctor was availing himself of this guaranteed rights, however it is very, very rare for someone who has no involvement in a wrongdoing to refuse to answer. It just doesn’t smell right. Just like the rest of this pardon by autopen farce.

If President Biden didn’t actually authorize signing his name on specific documents using the autopen, it seems to me a crime was committed by everyone who knew what was being done.

I believe a whole lot of people should be going to jail over this.

And I believe we need to tell our congressmen and senators how important we believe this is!

