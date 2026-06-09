The Civil War was not merely a constitutional crisis. It was national judgment.

Lincoln saw it more clearly than almost anyone. In his Second Inaugural, he said both sides read the same Bible and prayed to the same God. That line should terrify every religious people. It means piety without humility can become tribal self-worship. It means a man can invoke Heaven while defending hell. It means religion can become either conscience or costume.

The war forced the country to pay blood for what politics had postponed.

Afterward, America entered a new phase. The old republic stretched into a continental industrial power. Railroads crossed the land. Cities swelled. Immigrants arrived in waves. Factories, machines, corporations, labor battles, newspapers, political machines, reform movements, and national markets transformed the country. The frontier closed. The town gave way to the city. The farm gave way, slowly, to the wage.

And through all of that, faith remained one of the main engines of American civic life.

Churches built schools. Churches founded colleges. Churches created hospitals, missions, orphanages, charities, temperance associations, settlement houses, and reform movements. Religious communities received immigrants, disciplined neighborhoods, buried the poor, educated children, and gave moral vocabulary to public life. Not perfectly. Never perfectly. But seriously.

This was a country still capable of moral seriousness.

People argued about sin as sin. They argued about vice as vice. They argued about public virtue, family order, duty, modesty, drunkenness, Sabbath, marriage, charity, work, and obligation. They did not always get the answers right. Sometimes they got them badly wrong. But they still understood that private conduct had public consequences.

That understanding is almost dead now.

We have replaced moral formation with slogans. We tell children to “be themselves” before we teach them what a self is. We tell young people to follow their truth before we teach them Truth. We tell men to express their feelings while refusing to demand that they master their appetites. We tell women empowerment means imitating the worst habits of broken men. We treat restraint as repression, discipline as trauma, tradition as oppression, and repentance as self-hatred.

Then we act shocked when the culture produces anxiety, violence, loneliness, addiction, fatherlessness, pornography, despair, and political fanaticism.

But from the Civil War to World War I, even as America industrialized and modernized, the old moral architecture still stood. It was cracked, uneven, often hypocritical, and sometimes unjust. But it stood.

The question was whether it would survive wealth, scale, and modernity.

World War I to World War II: modern man starts replacing God with management

World War I damaged the old confidence. The war introduced modern killing on an industrial scale and revealed what “progress” could look like when severed from moral restraint: trenches, gas, artillery, machine guns, mangled bodies, and bureaucratized death.

At the same time, America was entering the age of the expert. The progressive mind rose with its clipboards, commissions, agencies, reforms, social science, and administrative ambitions. The old question, “What does God require of us?” increasingly became, “What can the state manage?”

That shift matters.

Once a people stops asking what is right, it starts asking what is efficient. Once it stops asking what is sinful, it starts asking what is therapeutic. Once it stops asking what God commands, it starts asking what experts recommend. Eventually, the expert replaces the elder, the agency replaces the church, the credential replaces wisdom, and the state replaces conscience.

That did not happen overnight. America between the wars was still deeply religious in many places. But the fracture widened. The 1920s exposed the divide between rural and urban, old and new, church and modernism, restraint and appetite. The Scopes Trial became a symbol of the conflict between traditional faith and the rising authority of secular modernity. Mass entertainment, consumer culture, sexual loosening, and celebrity began training the American mind to look outward for stimulation instead of upward for meaning.

Then came the Depression.

Hard times have a way of stripping nonsense. People who had trusted prosperity found themselves broke. People who thought progress was automatic found themselves standing in breadlines. Families, churches, neighborhoods, and local charities carried burdens that Washington could not instantly solve.

But the Depression also accelerated one of the most consequential shifts in American life: the transfer of expectation from local moral community to centralized government.

Again, this does not mean every federal response was evil or every public program immoral. That is not the point. The point is that the center of gravity moved. More and more Americans began to look first to Washington for rescue, security, provision, and order. The federal government expanded. The administrative state grew. The citizen became less a self-governing moral actor and more a managed economic unit.

That is the danger.

The more virtue declines, the more government expands. The more families fail, the more agencies multiply. The more churches empty, the more bureaucracies fill the vacuum. The more citizens lose discipline, the more managers arrive to discipline them from above.

The state is always happy to become the father of a fatherless people.

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