Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Greg lund's avatar
Greg lund
3h

I find your entire response disgusting. Andersonville did not happen in a vacuum. The South had no food. Thier own guards starved as badly, they made several offers to the North to accept a prisoner swap simply because they could not feed them. THE NORTH REFUSED. Explain that one.

Again, every point you have just tried to make is completely refuted in just those two books

It's not that you dont know anything, its just so much of what you think you know is factually wrong on multiple counts

But I weary of this. Too much of this kind of slander upon the South and we will part company

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1 reply by Jack Sotallaro
Greg lund's avatar
Greg lund
4h

They did NOT LEVY WAR. They sought no war, waged no war upon the North. The North INVADED and they were protecting thier own homes. They didn't just seize federal property as if there was no legal justification

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