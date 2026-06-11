World War II still drew on the older moral inheritance. Americans fought fascism with a vocabulary that understood evil as real. Chaplains prayed over soldiers. Families prayed at home. Churches filled. Sacrifice had meaning. Duty was not yet an embarrassing word. Men crossed oceans to fight enemies they understood as wicked, not merely “problematic.” Mothers hung service flags in windows. Fathers worked double shifts. Children collected scrap. The country still knew how to say “we” without choking on it.

Then came victory. Then prosperity. Then comfort.

Comfort is dangerous.

Poverty can break a people, but prosperity can rot them. The postwar boom gave Americans houses, cars, appliances, suburbs, televisions, pensions, college, highways, and abundance. Those things were blessings. They were also tests.

By the 1950s, church membership, civic participation, family formation, and national confidence looked strong. But under the surface, the ground was shifting. Consumerism was catechizing the nation. Television was becoming a national pulpit. Advertising was teaching Americans to confuse desire with need. Bureaucracy was growing. Universities were drifting. The therapeutic age was arriving. The moral language of sin and repentance was beginning to sound old-fashioned in a culture increasingly obsessed with self-expression.

Then came the 1960s and after.

Some correction was necessary. Segregation had to be confronted. Equal protection had to mean something. The law could not preach liberty while protecting racial humiliation. Hypocrisy deserved exposure.

But the cultural revolution did not stop at correcting injustice. It attacked authority itself.

It attacked fatherhood. It attacked marriage. It attacked chastity. It attacked church. It attacked nation. It attacked inherited obligation. It attacked the idea that the past might contain wisdom. It attacked the idea that the body had meaning. It attacked the idea that truth existed outside the self. Eventually, it attacked reality itself.

And now we live among the ruins.

We are told that men can become women, women can become men, children can consent to mutilation, criminals are victims, borders are hateful, patriotism is dangerous, pornography is normal, abortion is healthcare, debt is compassion, discipline is abuse, merit is oppression, and every human problem can be solved by either a government program or a new identity category.

This is what happens when a civilization loses its altar and keeps its appetites.

It does not become liberated. It becomes deranged.

A people that will not be ruled by God will be ruled by something worse. Usually by experts, mobs, courts, HR departments, algorithms, addictions, activist bureaucrats, ideological prosecutors, and politicians who speak endlessly of freedom while building systems of control.

The state is a lousy god, but it is never short of worshipers.

The modern crisis is spiritual before it is political

America’s crisis is not merely that we elect bad people. We do. It is not merely that bureaucrats wield power they should not have. They do. It is not merely that courts invent authority, agencies ignore limits, schools indoctrinate children, corporations manipulate culture, media lie, and politicians sell the public interest for donor-class applause. All of that is real.

But the deeper crisis is spiritual.

Politics has become insane because politics has been asked to replace religion.

When people stop worshiping God, they do not become neutral. They find substitute gods. Race becomes a god. Sex becomes a god. Nation becomes a god. Revolution becomes a god. Victimhood becomes a god. Climate apocalypse becomes a god. Party becomes a god. The self becomes a god. Even “democracy” becomes a god, usually in the mouths of people who hate the actual citizens when they vote the wrong way.

Man is incurably religious.

The only question is whether he worships the living God or some smaller, uglier thing made in his own image.

Faith gave America gifts the modern state cannot replace.

It gave us a source of rights above government.

It gave us a standard by which government itself could be judged.

It gave us the language of sin, repentance, forgiveness, reform, and redemption.

It gave ordinary people dignity without permission from elites.

It gave suffering meaning.

It gave marriage and family sacred weight.

It gave work moral purpose.

It gave charity personal obligation.

It gave liberty limits.

It gave the weak a claim on the strong.

It gave the strong a duty to restrain themselves.

It built institutions outside the state: churches, schools, colleges, hospitals, missions, charities, mutual aid societies, civic associations, and local networks of care. These institutions formed citizens before government had to manage subjects.

That distinction matters.

A citizen governs himself. A subject is managed.

A citizen has duties. A subject has needs.

A citizen stands before God. A subject waits on the state.

A citizen can be free. A subject can only be administered.

That is the road we are on.

The young men may be noticing

There is a reason some young men appear to be moving rightward and, in some cases, back toward church.

They are looking at the wreckage.

The secular bargain failed them. Porn did not make them men. Weed did not give them peace. Video games did not give them honor. Hookup culture did not give them love. Apps did not give them wives. Therapy-speak did not give them courage. Feminized institutions did not give them purpose. The culture told them masculinity was toxic, then acted surprised when young men became passive, addicted, angry, lonely, radicalized, or useless.

A generation of boys was raised by screens, scolded by schools, abandoned by fathers, medicated by professionals, mocked by culture, and then blamed for not becoming stable men.

Now some of them are looking for order.

Good.

But let us be careful. Aesthetic traditionalism is not revival. Posting icons, wearing tweed, quoting dead philosophers, lifting weights, voting right, and complaining about feminism is not the same thing as repentance before God. A church is not a vibe. Christianity is not an accessory for angry young men who want a better banner under which to despise their enemies.

If young men return to church only because it feels masculine, old, tribal, rebellious, or anti-woke, it will not hold. But if they return because they are tired of lies, hungry for truth, ready for discipline, willing to repent, and prepared to become husbands, fathers, workers, protectors, and servants under God, then something real may be happening.

That would matter.

Because no nation is restored by slogans. No civilization is rebuilt by memes. No republic is saved by outrage. The men have to become men. The women have to become women. The churches have to become churches. The families have to become families. The people have to become a people again.

There is no shortcut.

The bottom line

America does not need a state church.

It needs a repentant people.

It does not need politicians quoting Scripture for applause while funding corruption, protecting bureaucrats, surrendering borders, worshiping donors, and lying through campaign season.

It needs citizens formed by Scripture when no camera is running.

It does not need nostalgia for a mythic past. The past was not pure. It was not clean. It contained courage and cowardice, faith and hypocrisy, sacrifice and sin, revival and rebellion, abolitionists and slaveholders, pioneers and predators, saints and frauds.

But the past had one advantage over the present: it still knew there was a God to answer to.

That knowledge is not a small thing. It is the difference between liberty and appetite. Between self-government and state management. Between repentance and rebranding. Between reform and revolution. Between citizenship and dependency. Between a nation that can correct itself and a nation that can only be conquered by whatever ideology screams loudest.

The Founders were right.

Our Constitution was made for a moral and religious people. It is inadequate for any other.

Not because every unbeliever is wicked. Many are decent neighbors. Not because every believer is virtuous. Many are not. Not because church attendance magically makes a people righteous. It does not. But because ordered liberty requires a moral architecture deeper than law and stronger than politics.

A free people must believe power is accountable.

Rights are God-given.

Truth exists.

Sin destroys.

Duty matters.

The family is sacred.

The weak must be protected.

The strong must be restrained.

The state is not God.

And no nation can mock Heaven forever without paying the bill.

America’s problem is not that faith failed.

America’s problem is that we have tried to live on the inheritance of faith while despising the source of it. We have spent moral capital we did not earn, mocked the churches that formed the citizens, sneered at the families that carried the culture, ridiculed the old virtues, and then demanded that the republic keep functioning as if nothing essential had been removed.

It will not.

A godless republic will not remain free. It will become either chaotic or controlled, and probably both. First the people lose discipline. Then they demand protection from the consequences. Then the state arrives with rules, programs, monitors, mandates, agencies, courts, experts, and punishments. Then the same people who laughed at moral restraint discover political restraint is much harsher.

That is the choice.

God or government.

Conscience or coercion.

Repentance or management.

Self-rule or rule by those who know exactly how to exploit a people that can no longer rule themselves.

Faith did not make America perfect.

Faith made America possible.

Faith made America durable.

Faith made America correctable.

And if this country is going to survive the next century as anything more than a wealthy administrative corpse wearing the flag like a burial shroud, it will have to recover the one truth our age hates most:

A republic without God does not become free.

It becomes property.

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