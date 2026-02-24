Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Alford Drinkwater
4h

The founders put the budget in the hands of the House of Representatives, the branch closest to the people. The founders did not create the filibuster. The founders did not envision a political class that would stay in congress for 20, 30, or 40 years. We need the Senators given back to the states, a term limits amendment passed, and the filibuster done away with. Under non-emergency conditions, the budget should be balanced and a payment should be made to reduce debt until all debt is gone. All programs must fit inside the budget Congress passes, doing away with entitlements. Congress should create the budget. Programs created and funded by Congress should not create the budget. Entitlements, as currently exist, create the budget. This must stop.

