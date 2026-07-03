Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
1h

Both parties use red meat to fan the flames and get those without understanding to follow. Good people who understand the process want changes made that help people and the country. The constitution speaks of promoting the general welfare. It does not mention specific welfare. Building a road for all to use promotes the general welfare. Paying someone’s rent is an act of specific welfare. It is not in the constitution.

Taking care of the needy has always been a part of our National and state governments. Twisting those care programs into addictive welfare programs started in the thirties and skyrocketed under the Great Society. Government, any government can ultimately only provide a slight upgrade to squalor for those addicted to its support. That is because the natural laws of production and value added intersect government programs before they can turn poor people into wealthy people.

Responsibility for our government and for ourselves is given to the individual citizens of our country. When we act in more perfect union as individual citizens, we must have something to bring to the table that can be used in promoting the general welfare. Media, education, and certain political groups have taught people that government can be the answer to their every want. They deceive those in want to believe that there are rich people that should be paying for their want. The deception is possible because of the lack of knowledge about our government, the economy, and the human condition. In short, many do not want to be responsible for themselves. Individual responsibility based on knowledge and understanding is the foundation of our government and our economy. Politicians and political groups depend on ignorance and lack of responsibility to be able to maintain their power.

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1 reply by Jack Sotallaro
Margot Wooster's avatar
Margot Wooster
4h

Good thoughts, but I think you overestimate the “compassion” of most progressives. You also said nothing about the cheating and stealing of elections and the blatant lies they tell to get power. Yes, I know - both “sides” do that, but MUCH more on the left.

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