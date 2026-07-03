American politics is usually described as a fight between Republicans and Democrats.

That is the lazy version.

That is the cable-news version.

That is the yard-sign version.

The deeper fight is between two rival instincts in American life: conservatism and progressivism.

At their best, conservatives ask, “What must be preserved?”

At their best, progressives ask, “What must be repaired?”

A healthy republic needs both questions. A country with no memory becomes reckless. A country with no capacity for reform becomes brittle. A nation that preserves nothing loses its identity. A nation that repairs nothing eventually rots from within.

So this is not an argument that one side is made of saints and the other side is made of villains. That kind of thinking is for fundraising emails, committee hearings, cable panels, and people who have not yet noticed that politicians lie in both colors.

Conservatism and progressivism both see something real.

Conservatives look at America and see disorder, cultural decay, institutional arrogance, open borders, attacks on faith and family, schools captured by ideology, and a federal government that has grown far beyond its constitutional boundaries.

They are not imagining all of that.

Progressives look at America and see families buried by health care costs, workers squeezed by corporations, communities still carrying the weight of old injustices, young people locked out of housing, and a political system too often responsive to money before citizens.

They are not imagining all of that either.

The problem is not that either side sees nothing.

The problem is that each side sees clearly in one direction and goes conveniently blind in the other.

Conservatives see the danger of progressive power.

Progressives see the danger of conservative power.

Both are much less interested in seeing the danger of their own power.

That is where the American argument begins to decay.

Conservatism Today

Modern American conservatism is no longer simply the movement of tax cuts, free markets, strong defense, and limited government. Those pieces still exist, but they no longer define the whole movement.

Today’s conservatism is more populist, more nationalist, more suspicious of elites, and more willing to use government power against institutions it believes have been captured by the left.

That did not happen by accident.

Millions of Americans believe the commanding heights of the culture have turned against them. They look at the media and see propaganda. They look at universities and see ideological factories. They look at federal agencies and see unaccountable rulers. They look at public schools and see parents treated like intruders. They look at corporations and see cheap moral posturing wrapped around cheap labor lobbying. They look at the border and see a federal government that can find a farmer’s paperwork error but somehow cannot find the will to enforce immigration law.

That anger has roots.

The conservative movement has become a home for Americans who believe they are ruled by people who neither know them nor like them. That is a powerful political force because it is built on a real experience of alienation.

When conservatives speak about borders, law and order, parental rights, religious liberty, energy independence, local control, free speech, and constitutional limits, they are speaking to concerns that many Americans understand at gut level.

A nation must have borders.

A society must have order.

Parents do have a prior claim over their children.

Religious liberty is not a second-class freedom.

Free speech does not mean much if only fashionable opinions are protected.

The Constitution is not supposed to be rewritten by bureaucratic memo.

Conservatism is strongest when it remembers these truths.

But modern conservatism has a serious problem.

It talks like James Madison when it is out of power and too often acts like Lyndon Johnson when it gets power.

That is not constitutional conservatism. That is appetite wearing a powdered wig.

The older conservative argument said Washington had become too large, too expensive, too centralized, too bureaucratic, and too arrogant. That argument was right.

But the newer conservative temptation is to keep the machinery and simply change the operators.

That is not restoration.

That is occupation.

A conservative administrative state is still an administrative state. A conservative abuse of executive power is still an abuse of executive power. A conservative federal intrusion into matters never delegated to Washington is still unconstitutional.

The Constitution does not say, “Congress may do whatever the right thinks is necessary after the left has gone too far.”

It does not say, “The president may act like a king if his voters are angry enough.”

It does not say, “Federal power becomes legitimate when used against people who deserve it.”

Conservatives are right to fear centralized power. They are wrong when they only fear it in progressive hands.

Progressivism Today

Modern progressivism also comes from a serious place.

At its best, progressivism looks at American life and sees promises not yet kept. It sees people priced out of health care, families crushed by debt, workers treated as disposable, neighborhoods harmed by pollution, elderly people afraid of medical bills, and communities that have heard patriotic speeches for generations while still waiting on equal treatment under law.

Progressives are right that markets do not automatically produce justice.

They are right that concentrated private power can threaten liberty.

They are right that some traditions protected things that should never have been protected.

They are right that American history contains both glory and sin.

They are right that poverty is not always personal failure.

They are right that a republic must be able to correct itself.

Progressivism is strongest when it speaks about real burdens on ordinary people: wages, housing, health care, student debt, corporate power, labor conditions, and the cost of raising a family in a country that keeps telling people everything is fine.

Everything is not fine.

A wealthy country should not be indifferent to suffering. A free country should not pretend that every person starts at the same line. A serious country should not wave the flag so hard that it refuses to examine where it has failed its own principles.

Progressivism’s moral urgency can be useful. Sometimes America does need to be made uncomfortable. Sometimes the old order does need to be challenged. Sometimes the people saying “wait” have no intention of ever saying “now.”

But modern progressivism has a serious problem.

It too often treats the Constitution as an obstacle course for experts to get around.

Progressives talk constantly about democracy, but modern progressivism frequently places enormous trust in agencies, courts, commissions, universities, credentialed managers, public-private partnerships, nonprofit networks, and bureaucratic rulemaking.

That creates a credibility problem.

You cannot pose forever as the voice of the powerless when your worldview is enforced by HR departments, agency guidance letters, university administrators, media gatekeepers, and federal regulators.

You cannot claim to be defending democracy while moving more and more authority away from voters and toward institutions voters cannot easily remove.

You cannot say you trust the people while treating every disagreement from the people as ignorance, bigotry, misinformation, or moral failure.

Modern progressivism often sees a problem and immediately asks, “What should Washington do?”

That question skips the first constitutional step.

The first question is not what Washington should do.

The first question is what Washington is allowed to do.

That is where progressivism often goes off the rails.

It confuses compassion with jurisdiction. It confuses moral urgency with constitutional authority. It confuses expertise with consent.

The federal government does not gain power because the cause is kind.

It does not gain power because the problem is real.

It does not gain power because activists are sincere.

It does not gain power because experts have a plan.

Progressives are right to care about suffering. They are wrong when they assume suffering automatically creates federal authority.

The Lie Both Sides Tell

Here is the lie both sides tell themselves:

“Our use of power is different.”

No, it is not.

Power does not become harmless because your side holds it. Power does not become constitutional because your cause is righteous. Power does not stop corrupting because your slogans are better.

The conservative says, “We need federal power to save America from the left.”

The progressive says, “We need federal power to save America from the right.”

The Constitution says, “Show me where that power is granted.”

That is the question Washington hates.

That is the question every president wants to avoid, every Congress wants to blur, every agency wants to bury, every lobbyist wants to monetize, and every party wants to ask only when the other party is in charge.

Conservatives want limits when progressives hold power.

Progressives want safeguards when conservatives hold power.

But each side wants enough machinery left standing so it can use the machinery later.

That is the scam.

The right says the machine is tyrannical until the right controls it.

The left says the machine is dangerous until the left controls it.

Then both sides climb into the cab, grab the levers, and announce that this time the machine will be used for good.

Of course it will.

That is what every faction says right before it runs over somebody.

Where Conservatives Are Right

Conservatives are right that America needs borders. A nation that cannot decide who enters is not really governing itself.

They are right that public order matters. A society that excuses crime in theory eventually punishes the innocent in practice.

They are right that parents are not mere assistants to the education bureaucracy.

They are right that religious liberty belongs in the public square, not just behind stained glass.

They are right that free speech cannot survive if only approved opinions are safe.

They are right that local communities, families, churches, businesses, charities, and voluntary associations do things government cannot do and should not try to replace.

They are right that the administrative state has become too large, too insulated, and too comfortable ruling without meaningful consent.

They are right that many elites sneer at the citizens they claim to serve.

And they are right that the Constitution is not supposed to bend every time the ruling class discovers a new emergency.

Where Conservatives Are Wrong

Conservatives are wrong when they treat every election victory as permission to ignore their own constitutional principles.

They are wrong when they defend executive overreach because their president is doing it.

They are wrong when they speak of fiscal discipline but refuse to confront the actual drivers of federal debt.

They are wrong when they confuse patriotism with loyalty to one man, one party, or one faction.

They are wrong when they answer progressive centralization with conservative centralization.

They are wrong when they treat the Constitution like a campaign prop rather than binding law.

And they are wrong when they imagine that anger, by itself, can rebuild a republic.

Anger can expose rot.

It cannot pour a foundation.

Where Progressives Are Right

Progressives are right that poverty is not always the result of laziness.

They are right that corporations can abuse power.

They are right that health care costs, housing costs, wages, and debt are crushing many families.

They are right that some Americans have been mistreated under color of law and custom.

They are right that liberty without practical opportunity can become a slogan rather than a lived reality.

They are right that history should not be edited into a greeting card.

They are right that reform is sometimes not only wise, but morally necessary.

And they are right that a wealthy country should not be cold toward suffering.

Where Progressives Are Wrong

Progressives are wrong when they assume every problem requires a federal answer.

They are wrong when they treat disagreement as hatred.

They are wrong when they use expert language to hide coercion.

They are wrong when they speak endlessly of democracy while moving authority away from voters and toward courts, agencies, administrators, and credentialed managers.

They are wrong when they reduce human beings to identity categories and then call it justice.

They are wrong when they treat parents, churches, neighborhoods, and local communities as backward obstacles to enlightened rule.

They are wrong when they mistake compassion for constitutional authority.

And they are wrong when they imagine moral certainty purifies power.

It does not.

The Voter Who Does Not Fit

A large part of the country does not fit neatly inside either ideological box.

Many Americans want secure borders and humane treatment.

They want law and order and constitutional policing.

They want economic opportunity and fiscal sanity.

They want free speech and basic decency.

They want religious liberty and equal protection.

They want clean air and affordable energy.

They want patriotism without blindness.

They want reform without revolution.

The parties hate that voter because that voter is hard to herd.

The activist wants obedience. The donor wants return on investment. The consultant wants a demographic target. The bureaucrat wants compliance. The party wants turnout.

But the citizen wants a country.

That citizen is tired of being handed two bad contracts and told to sign one. He is tired of being told that every conservative concern must come bundled with every Republican excuse. He is tired of being told that every progressive concern must come bundled with every Democratic obsession.

The American people are more complicated than the parties allow.

That is not a weakness.

That is evidence the country is still alive.

The End of Part One

Conservatism and progressivism are both permanent parts of the American argument.

One asks what must be preserved.

The other asks what must be repaired.

But there is a question that comes before both.

Before Washington preserves anything, before it repairs anything, before it funds anything, regulates anything, commands anything, forbids anything, subsidizes anything, or punishes anything, it must answer a constitutional question.

Where is the power granted?

That is the question both sides avoid.

Because the real issue is not simply whether conservatives or progressives should control Washington.

The real issue is why Washington controls so much in the first place.

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