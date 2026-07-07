In Part One, we looked at the current state of conservatism and progressivism.

Both see real problems.

Both have legitimate concerns.

Both also have dangerous temptations.

Conservatives are right to worry about disorder, cultural decay, administrative arrogance, open borders, attacks on faith and family, and the rule of experts who do not answer to voters.

Progressives are right to worry about corporate power, poverty, health care costs, housing costs, debt, unequal treatment, and the ability of ordinary people to survive in a country where everything keeps getting more expensive except political promises.

Both sides see something.

Both sides miss something.

And both sides keep trying to use the federal government as if winning an election turns the Constitution into a permission slip.

It does not.

The Constitution does not give either side a blank check.

It does not say the federal government may do whatever conservatives want once conservatives win.

It does not say the federal government may do whatever progressives want once progressives win.

It does not establish Washington as a national problem-solving machine with unlimited jurisdiction over every grievance, fear, emergency, market failure, classroom dispute, cultural conflict, economic complaint, moral crusade, or political panic.

The federal government is one of limited and enumerated powers.

That phrase matters.

Enumerated Powers.

It means the federal government may do only what the Constitution authorizes it to do.

Not what sounds compassionate.

Not what sounds patriotic.

Not what polls well.

Not what donors demand.

Not what activists chant.

Not what bureaucrats recommend.

Not what judges prefer.

Not what presidents announce from a podium with flags behind them.

Authorized power.

Listed power.

Delegated power.

Everything else is supposed to remain with the states or the people under the Tenth Amendment.

That is not a technicality.

That is the fence around the republic.

And both sides keep trying to climb over it.

The Fence Washington Hates

Enumerated Powers are not an antique theory for law professors and constitutional hobbyists.

They are the central operating rule of the American federal government.

The Constitution created a federal government with specific powers. It did not create a general government with unlimited authority to pursue national greatness, national compassion, national fairness, national security, national efficiency, national morality, or national unity by whatever means the governing class finds useful.

That distinction is everything.

If Congress wants to coin money, regulate commerce among the states, declare war, establish post offices, maintain a navy, or carry out powers actually granted by the Constitution, the constitutional argument begins there.

But if Congress or the president wants to reach into every school, every business, every household, every hiring policy, every local police practice, every health decision, every energy decision, every farm, every pond, every bathroom, every church, every campus, every election rule, every zoning dispute, every medical bill, every corporate policy, every family dispute, and every moral disagreement in the country, the constitutional answer should not be, “Which party is doing it?”

The constitutional answer should be, “Where is the power?”

That is the question that ruins the party.

That is why Washington hates it.

Because most of modern Washington is built on the assumption that if a problem exists, Washington must have authority to address it.

That assumption is false.

The federal government may address what it has been authorized to address. The states and the people retain the rest.

That is not inefficiency.

That is liberty.

Conservatives and the Temptation of the Right-Wing Machine

Conservatives have spent generations warning about big government.

They were right.

They warned that Washington was too centralized. Correct.

They warned that agencies had too much power. Correct.

They warned that Congress had delegated too much authority. Correct.

They warned that courts had invented powers and rights not found in the Constitution. Correct.

They warned that the federal government had become too expensive, too intrusive, too arrogant, and too insulated from the people. Correct again.

Then many conservatives made a fatal mistake.

They decided the real problem was not the machine.

The real problem was who controlled it.

That is how a movement of limited government can become a movement of national counterattack.

The argument goes like this: the left captured the schools, the agencies, the media, the corporations, the courts, and the universities. Therefore the right must use federal power to fight back.

There is truth in the first sentence.

There is danger in the second.

If conservatives believe the administrative state is unconstitutional, then the answer is not a conservative administrative state.

If conservatives believe federal power has swallowed local authority, then the answer is not federal power with conservative branding.

If conservatives believe executive orders have become abusive, then the answer is not better executive orders from their own president.

If conservatives believe Washington has no authority over a subject, then Washington has no authority over that subject for conservative reasons either.

The Commerce Clause is not a magic wand for the right.

The Spending Clause is not a slush fund for conservative social engineering.

Executive power is not a constitutional amendment.

Federal agencies do not become legitimate because new people are issuing the orders.

If the federal government has no constitutional authority to do a thing, then it has no authority to do that thing even when the policy is popular with conservatives.

That is the test.

Not whether the base cheers.

Not whether the other side deserves it.

Not whether the policy sounds patriotic.

Not whether the president promised it.

The question is whether the Constitution grants the federal government the power.

Conservatives cannot save constitutional government by betraying constitutional government.

Progressives and the Temptation of the Managed Society

Progressives make a different mistake.

They often begin with suffering.

That part is understandable.

A child needs medical care. A worker is underpaid. A family cannot afford rent. A polluted neighborhood is ignored. A corporation exploits loopholes. A minority community is mistreated. A student is buried in debt. A rural hospital closes. A woman faces a crisis pregnancy. A city struggles with crime. A young person feels locked out of the future.

These are not abstractions. They are human realities.

Progressives are often right to say, “This is wrong.”

But then comes the leap.

Because something is wrong, Washington must fix it.

Because the motive is compassionate, the power must exist.

Because the need is urgent, the constitutional limits must yield.

Because experts have a plan, the people should comply.

That is where progressivism moves from reform to management.

The federal government does not gain constitutional authority because the motive is kind.

It does not gain authority because the problem is real.

It does not gain authority because activists are sincere.

It does not gain authority because experts have white papers.

It does not gain authority because a policy is labeled equity, safety, democracy, climate, inclusion, health, fairness, or justice.

Those words may describe goals.

They do not create federal power.

Enumerated Powers apply to compassion too.

That is the part progressives hate.

They often view constitutional limits as excuses for inaction. Sometimes they are right that opponents use process as a shield. But the abuse of constitutional language by bad-faith politicians does not erase the Constitution itself.

Limits matter precisely when the cause sounds urgent.

Anyone can respect limits when nothing important is at stake. The test comes when the desired policy is popular, emotional, morally charged, and politically useful.

If Washington has no authority, Washington has no authority.

A progressive policy can be compassionate and unconstitutional at the same time.

A conservative policy can be patriotic and unconstitutional at the same time.

That sentence is apparently too complicated for the capital city.

Good Intentions Do Not Create Power

The American system was not built on the theory that good intentions make government safe.

It was built on the opposite theory.

The Founders assumed power would be abused. They assumed ambition would exist. They assumed factions would form. They assumed officeholders would rationalize their own expansions of authority. They assumed human beings were not angels.

That is why power was divided.

That is why Congress, the president, and the courts were separated.

That is why the federal government was given limited powers.

That is why the states retained authority.

That is why the people retained rights.

That is why the Constitution is a structure, not a mood.

Modern politics wants to replace that structure with intention.

If the intention is conservative, conservatives excuse it.

If the intention is progressive, progressives excuse it.

But intention is not law.

Washington does not become trustworthy because it claims to be defending the nation. Washington does not become trustworthy because it claims to be protecting the vulnerable. Washington does not become trustworthy because it waves a flag, cites a study, invokes the children, quotes a founder, mentions democracy, or announces an emergency.

Power is still power.

And power must be bound.

The Machine Survives Because Both Sides Need It

Here is the fraud at the center of modern American politics:

Both parties campaign against abuse, then preserve the machinery that makes abuse possible.

The right attacks the administrative state but does not want to surrender every useful lever.

The left attacks authoritarianism but does not want to surrender centralized control.

The right warns about federal coercion until it wants federal coercion.

The left warns about threats to democracy until democracy produces the wrong answer.

The right says, “This power is necessary to save America.”

The left says, “This power is necessary to perfect America.”

The Constitution says, “You may do only what you have been authorized to do.”

That is the line.

Everything else is ambition.

The machine survives because each side expects to inherit it.

Every party wants to be the reformer out of power and the operator in power.

Every party wants the voters furious about abuses committed by the other side, but comfortable with abuses committed by its own side.

Every party wants the Constitution available as a weapon and avoidable as a restraint.

Different slogans.

Same appetite.

Different voters.

Same capital city.

Different enemies.

Same excuse.

Different moral language.

Same contempt for limits.

That is how republics decline. Not all at once. Not with one law, one president, one court ruling, one agency regulation, or one emergency declaration. They decline by precedent. They decline by excuse. They decline because each side tolerates what it should condemn when its own people are doing it.

Then one day the machinery is too large, too permanent, too expensive, too complex, too insulated, and too profitable to dismantle.

At that point, elections change the drivers.

They do not stop the machine.

The Tenth Amendment Is Not Decoration

The Tenth Amendment says the powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.

That is not decoration.

That is not a bumper sticker.

That is not something politicians are supposed to quote at conferences and ignore in office.

It means there are things the federal government is not allowed to do.

Not merely things it should be cautious about doing.

Not merely things it should do politely.

Not merely things it should do with bipartisan support.

Things it may not do.

That is the part Washington cannot stand.

A government of Enumerated Powers means many questions belong somewhere else. They belong in state legislatures, city councils, county governments, churches, charities, families, businesses, civic associations, private institutions, and the free choices of citizens.

That does not mean every state will choose wisely.

It does not mean every local community will be just.

It does not mean every private institution will behave honorably.

It means the federal government is not the assigned ruler of every human problem.

Self-government is messy because people are messy.

But the alternative is not utopia.

The alternative is rule by distant managers who mistake their credentials for consent.

The Real Test for Conservatism

The test for conservatism is not whether it can win elections.

The test is whether it can recover constitutional discipline.

Can it defend borders without worshiping force?

Can it restore order without surrendering liberty?

Can it protect families without nationalizing every cultural dispute?

Can it fight the administrative state without building its own version?

Can it confront corporate progressivism without making Washington the national referee of every private decision?

Can it defend the Constitution when doing so limits conservative power?

Can it say no to its own side?

That is the test every movement hates.

It is easy to limit the other side.

It is hard to limit yourself.

If conservatism cannot do that, then it is not conserving the constitutional order. It is merely trying to manage the ruins.

The Real Test for Progressivism

The test for progressivism is not whether it can announce compassion.

The test is whether it can recover constitutional humility.

Can it fight injustice without treating every institution as clay in the hands of federal power?

Can it help the poor without making citizens dependent on permanent bureaucracy?

Can it defend equality without policing thought?

Can it pursue reform without sneering at tradition?

Can it trust voters when voters disagree?

Can it distinguish between a real national power and a preferred national policy?

Can it say, “This may be good, but Washington has not been granted authority to do it”?

That sentence may be the rarest sentence in progressive politics.

But a republic needs it.

If progressivism cannot say that, then it is not expanding democracy. It is replacing self-government with supervision.

The Great Constitutional Question

The central political question in America should not be, “Which side controls Washington?”

The central question should be, “Why does Washington control so much?”

That question terrifies both parties because both parties are invested in the answer.

Conservatives want Washington restrained when progressives control it.

Progressives want Washington restrained when conservatives control it.

But neither side has shown enough willingness to dismantle the unconstitutional machinery itself.

That is because the machinery is useful.

It funds allies.

It punishes enemies.

It rewards donors.

It creates careers.

It provides headlines.

It gives presidents something to announce.

It gives agencies something to administer.

It gives judges something to bless.

It gives activists something to demand.

It gives lobbyists something to sell.

It gives Congress something to pretend it oversees.

The Constitution was designed to prevent this accumulation of power.

Enumerated Powers are not a side issue. They are the lock on the door.

Federalism is not nostalgia. It is the distribution of authority.

The Tenth Amendment is not a courtesy note. It is a command.

Separation of powers is not partisan sabotage. It is the architecture of liberty.

Checks and balances are not inefficiencies. They are protections.

The Founders did not trust concentrated power because they had read history. They knew what power does. They knew rulers always discover noble reasons to expand their reach.

That is why the federal government was not given general authority to fix everything.

This was not a drafting error.

It was the point.

No Right-Wing Leviathan, No Left-Wing Leviathan

America does not need a right-wing Leviathan.

It does not need a left-wing Leviathan.

It needs the Constitution.

It does not need a conservative federal machine to fight the progressive federal machine.

It does not need a progressive federal machine to restrain the conservative federal machine.

It needs the machine cut back to its lawful size.

That is not extremism.

That is republican government.

The federal government should do what it is authorized to do. It should do those things faithfully, competently, and constitutionally.

It should defend the nation. Secure the border. Regulate commerce among the states according to the actual meaning of the constitutional grant. Protect constitutional rights. Maintain the lawful functions assigned to it. Carry out its duties without pretending every policy preference is a federal mission.

And then it should stop.

That word sounds radical only because Washington has trained us to think limits are dangerous.

Limits are not dangerous.

Unlimited power is dangerous.

Conclusion: Preserve, Repair, and Restrain

Conservatism and progressivism are not going away.

They should not go away.

A healthy country needs memory and reform. It needs gratitude and correction. It needs order and justice. It needs liberty and responsibility. It needs citizens who preserve what is worthy and citizens who repair what is broken.

But neither side may be allowed to become master.

That is why Enumerated Powers matter.

They remind conservatives that good intentions do not create federal authority.

They remind progressives that compassion does not create federal jurisdiction.

They remind presidents that they are not kings.

They remind Congress that it is not omnipotent.

They remind agencies that they are not sovereign.

They remind judges that they are not legislators.

They remind citizens that self-government requires more than voting for someone else to rule harder.

The country does not need Washington to be seized by better people.

It needs Washington to be limited by law.

The conservative who forgets that becomes what he claims to oppose.

The progressive who forgets that becomes what he claims to resist.

The Constitution does not ask which faction has better motives.

It asks where the power is granted.

That is the fence.

That is the leash.

That is the line.

And once government escapes its limits, the only remaining question is who gets trampled first.

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