Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
Aug 20

A sccenario where the safety net is once again reserved for those who need it and not those live it as a lifestyle will take generations, with eligibility changes being made slowly. Because of that restriction, I agree with your assessment, barring a catastrophe, of course.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ABIGAIL REPORTS's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS
Aug 20

Fredrick Douglas: is known for part of his famous quote: There was another line, Knowledge. https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fquotefancy.com%2Fmedia%2Fwallpaper%2F3840x2160%2F72897-Frederick-Douglass-Quote-Educate-your-sons-and-daughters-send-them.jpg&f=1&nofb=1&ipt=bbb097a2b16529d9535ed9beafbae1b74d4db307d9a2db2c875491735b32e38a&ipo=images.

And if you are not aware of the Communist plans of the Democrats, I pitty you. We worked hard, went with out, to provide for our children and our selves, It has not kept pace with the Government spending. At 76/84 we paid into SS/Medicare, and 20 years Naval Service for my husband to earn a teachers degree, still giving back to the next generation for 20 more years. Those piddly pensions and SS don't equal what 1 US Rep calls middle class. He says he is at $174.000+. Even with a side job never made $60K wages were small back then. SS is NOT an entitlement it was pre-paid healthcare, shoody as it is.

There were no safetynets when I walked out on my ex who became a child beater, with $5.00 in my pocket. I worked for a Buck 1.50 and lousy tips. 2nd job paid $3.50, I worked sick. in bad weather, no AC, No heat. Took 7 years to reach $5.00, got fired because my youngest was in the hospital. I wouldn't sleep with the suits., those that did never got fired.

https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse4.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIP.Yk7Kp2cmy04mVfCT2oFO_AHaHu%26pid%3DApi&f=1&ipt=9c804379ef7fca443ec6e3d3d40dbe81c12336420b352a8a06a17f9d0493102b&ipo=images

This is theft. https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fpreview.redd.it%2Fwhy-are-our-taxes-so-high-v0-jmud2qs6qz3b1.png%3Fauto%3Dwebp%26s%3Dd82f0de9785bdf1f1cda6da25d0cbef44aa8c7ad&f=1&nofb=1&ipt=b47ce2b25d85544a545f71f4ab3daf314af4022d2bab18adb30a13d7134d7739&ipo=images

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture