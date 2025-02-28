Just a short note to voice my ongoing displeasure with the Republican Party of Arkansas (RPA). These charlatans act like those of us who supported them in the past are still fooled by their lies about conservative values. All this while they pass legislation that says they’re not any kind of Republican I’ve ever known.

I won’t go into chapter and verse here. Suffice it to say that any party that would weaken the best FOIA law in the nation just because Queen Sarah doesn’t like us to know who travels with her on the government dime or how much security she brings with her – after the fact, by the way, always after the fact – isn’t working in the public’s best interest. And, demonstrating the independence of the legislative branches, she then gets her pet Pro Tem to ramrod the “FOIA for Thee But Not for Me” bill through.

The same party machine thwarted the will of the people by throwing out – illegally, by the way – the results of the 2024 State Convention, by removing Saline County when all they had were complaints against its Executive Board, and removing the duly elected 2nd District Chair because she would not participate in or condone unethical actions by the RPA Chair.

And now, in 2025, during the legislative session, RPA puts out this document (snippet below) showing what great people Republican legislators are by presenting a partial (or “curated,” if you’re a lib) list of the laws they’ve passed.

They talk about protecting Arkansas families, and growing the economy, and strengthening public safety – all talking points no one will argue with and which make them look genuinely empathetic to the plight of the little people.

What they didn’t put in this note are the laws passed to limit the public’s ability to change law through referendum/initiative, making it not only difficult, but near impossible to accomplish. The 2024 Convention showed us the elected officials don’t want to share power with smelly Wal-Mart shoppers, and this year’s legislation proves it.

Oh, and the laws that would make it hard for us to change the law, and all the other onerous, freedom-limiting laws passed so far were authored by the man who is running for Secretary of State, Senator (term-limited, thank God) Kim Hammer, who will benefit from these laws.

But don’t worry, Her Majesty was advised by Donald Trump that paper ballots were the only way to fly. You know she’ll jump on pushing paper ballots faster than she’ll buy a $19,000 podium.

And they say any “R” is better than a “D.”

Talk to you next time I get mad...

