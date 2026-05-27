Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Grounds For Truth's avatar
Grounds For Truth
4h

Yes, in a perfect world. Easier said than done. Founding Fathers shaking their heads on what govt (at all levels) has become.

Starts with yourself helping just one more. Grassroots, one at a time..

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
1h

Step one should be to eliminate NGO's, an oxymoron if there ever was one.

Many religious NGO's brought in ~20 million illegals and they didn't pay for it with parishioners tithes. It's another layer of bureaucracy that skims off the top.

The founding fathers were right. A republic is unsuited for an immoral populace.

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