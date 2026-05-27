The scandals now surfacing in Minnesota, California, Washington, and elsewhere expose a truth polite politics has tried very hard to avoid: public assistance cannot survive without public integrity. Minnesota’s Feeding Our Future scandal alone involved a federal food-aid fraud scheme alleged at roughly $250 million, and federal agents were still serving warrants in 2026 tied to investigations involving Minnesota public programs. California has announced new anti-fraud technology after major EBT theft problems, while federal prosecutors in Southern California recently charged more than 50 people in alleged thefts of benefits meant for low-income families. Washington, too, has moved toward additional fraud-prevention review of state agencies. None of this proves that the truly needy are the problem. It proves something much more damning: the people who steal from assistance programs are stealing from the poor first. They are not merely defrauding “the government.” They are robbing the widow, the disabled veteran, the single mother, the hungry child, and the taxpayer who was told his sacrifice was going to mercy.

That is why the answer cannot be cruelty. Those in genuine need deserve help. That is our moral duty as citizens, neighbors, Christians, and human beings. We do not get to look at fraud and use it as an excuse to harden our hearts. A corrupt administrator does not cancel the hunger of a child. A stolen benefit card does not erase the needs of a disabled man. A fraudulent provider does not absolve us of the duty to care for the poor. But neither does compassion require constitutional illiteracy. Mercy is not a license for Washington, D.C., to convert charity into a permanent political machine.

The federal government is a government of limited and enumerated powers. Article I, Section 8 lists what Congress may do; it does not create a national board of benevolence with unlimited authority to manage every hardship in every household in America. The modern spending power has been interpreted broadly, and the Spending Clause is undeniably central to federal law today, but even United States v. Butler recognized that the Constitution was not designed as a government of “general and unlimited powers.” The point is not that need is unreal. The point is that need does not erase structure. The Constitution does not become optional because a policy sounds compassionate.

States, however, are different. States possess the general police power. States are closer to the people. States can tailor programs to their populations, their costs of living, their churches, their charities, their counties, their cities, and their taxpayers. That means there may be fifty different assistance systems in the United States. Good. That is not a defect in the design. That is the design. Arkansas does not have to govern like California. Minnesota does not have to administer aid like Texas. Washington state does not have to build the same system as Florida. A union of states is supposed to produce variation, accountability, experimentation, and correction. If one model fails, another state is not required to go down with it.

The bottom line is simple: the federal government has no constitutional business turning assistance into a centralized national dependency apparatus, while state governments have both the authority and the duty to care for their own less fortunate citizens. Moving programs from the federal level to the state level does not have to mean abandoning benefits. It means putting those benefits where accountability is closer, fraud is easier to expose, standards can be locally enforced, and citizens can actually see who is helping, who is stealing, and who is using the poor as political inventory.

The transition from federal welfare administration to state control does not need to be reckless, sudden, or cruel. It should be deliberate, staged, audited, and constitutionally grounded. The first step is a full federal inventory of assistance programs: SNAP, TANF, Medicaid-related welfare components, housing aid, child-care subsidies, energy assistance, school meal support, and every overlapping grant stream that has grown into the modern federal welfare architecture. Congress should require a public accounting of what each program spends, who administers it, what percentage reaches beneficiaries, what percentage is consumed by bureaucracy, how much fraud has been identified, and how much duplication exists between programs.

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From there, Congress should begin converting direct federal welfare programs into temporary transition grants to the states. This is not a permanent federal allowance. It is a bridge. The purpose would be to prevent immediate disruption to those currently receiving aid while states build, consolidate, and assume responsibility for their own systems. SNAP is already administered through state agencies under federal oversight, and TANF already operates as a federal block grant to states, which proves that state-level administration is not some radical fantasy. It is already embedded in parts of the current system. The difference is that the transition should move from federal control with state participation to state control with temporary federal withdrawal support.

Each state should then be required to submit a State Assistance Transition Plan. That plan should identify who qualifies for aid, how benefits will be delivered, what fraud-prevention systems will be used, how churches and charities may coordinate voluntarily without being commandeered by government, how counties and municipalities will participate, and how the state will protect the truly needy during the changeover. Medicaid is already described as a state-administered program operating within broad federal rules and jointly funded by state and federal governments, which shows again that the machinery of state administration already exists. The question is not whether states can administer large assistance systems. They already do. The question is whether Washington should continue to control the policy, the money, the incentives, and the political credit.

The transition should include a temporary “hold harmless” period for current lawful beneficiaries. A widow should not lose food assistance because Congress finally discovered the Tenth Amendment. A disabled veteran should not be thrown into bureaucratic confusion because a state agency needs six months to build a new eligibility portal. A single mother should not be punished for the sins of fraudsters, contractors, political consultants, and federal administrators. Existing eligible recipients should remain protected during the transition, while new state systems come online under state law.

But that protection must come with serious accountability. Every state program should be audited annually. Eligibility should be verified regularly. Benefits should be tied to lawful residency, actual need, and clear standards. Duplicate enrollment across states should be blocked. EBT abuse should be tracked aggressively. Vendors and nonprofits receiving public money should be subject to real audits, not decorative paperwork. Fraud against assistance programs should be treated as theft from the poor, because that is exactly what it is.

Federal funding should then phase down over a fixed period, perhaps five to seven years. In year one, the federal government could provide most of the transition money. In year two, less. In year three, less again. By the end of the transition window, the states should be funding and administering their own assistance systems through their own budgets, under their own laws, before their own voters. That is the point. Responsibility without accountability is just bureaucracy. Compassion without structure becomes dependency. Aid without oversight becomes theft.

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This would also force honest politics. If California wants a broad, generous, expensive assistance system, California can build it, fund it, defend it, and police it. If Arkansas wants a leaner system aimed at food, shelter, medical need, work transition, disability support, and emergency relief, Arkansas can do that. If Minnesota wants to rebuild trust after major fraud scandals, Minnesota can do it under the eyes of Minnesota taxpayers. Fifty states may produce fifty different systems. Good. That is federalism. That is accountability. That is how citizens learn from success and failure without forcing the entire nation into one unaccountable national machine.

None of this requires abandoning the poor. It requires abandoning the lie that only Washington can care for them. The federal government should not be the nation’s charity, parent, pastor, employer, landlord, grocer, doctor, and moral conscience. The people, the churches, the charities, the counties, the cities, and the states all stand closer to the actual human being in need. That is where assistance belongs. Not because the needy matter less, but because they matter more than a federal program, more than a political talking point, and more than a permanent dependency machine that too often serves everyone except the person it was created to help.

We must help the needy. We must punish the fraudsters. And we must stop pretending that compassion requires surrendering the Constitution.

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