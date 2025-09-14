Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Charles R. Jarvis
18h

There is no need for government supported media. Much of America never tunes in to NPR. If the left’s fat cats can waste $1BILLION on Kamala’s Kampaign they can fund NPR.

Alford Drinkwater
1d

The government is prohibited from organizing churches. PBS has become, and was from the beginning, the voice of the leftist religion. Providing support for a religious organization has in many cases been determined to be “establishing” a religion. Abridging the freedom of speech is likewise violated by establishing a speech factory which is no different than establishing a church. The government speech factory violates our freedom of speech.

