Let’s assume for a moment that what the internet is saying about Tim Walz and Kamala Harris is at least partially true. Why is this duo even being considered to lead the greatest country in the world?

According to known facts Kamala has used influential “friends” to win elections (Willie Brown), she’s accused other candidates of being racist (Joe Biden), and used whatever lie she needed to get elected. With a compliant and convinced MSM willing to go along with whatever the Democrats said, Kamala received good press whenever she made any kind of policy statement. Since the 2020 campaign, when she ran for President, she’s come out against fracking, Medicare for all, the death penalty, legalizing marijuana, and of course illegal immigration, and now she’s flip-flopping on these positions. Amazingly the captive mainstream media (MSM) isn’t questioning these changes they’ve reported on in the past.

Add that to her claim to not have been the border czar when the President put her in charge of the southern border, the MSM called her the border czar many times when it was in her best interests to be called the border czar, and she never corrected anyone until now. As a candidate for President, the conditions at the southern border reflect directly on her as a candidate and her prior performance as Vice-President. So of course she’s denying any responsibility for the influx of drugs and illegal aliens. Will the public actually believe these lies? We’d bet that many will, just as they have in previous elections. Will Kamala be elected? We believe in an honest election she will lose dramatically. We’ve yet to see what dirty tricks the Democrats will employ to try to win this election. We just know that they will.

Tim Walz. Communist. Liar. Stolen Valor. Woke Governor. Total Piece of Shit.

Well, that seems to write the rest of this post in ten words. That’s too short, so we’d best flesh out those rather easy to understand thoughts.

Tim Walz lived in Communist China for a year after he graduated college, working as a teacher in Chinese schools. On his return to the US he stated “he’d never been treated better.” He was (and probably still is) so impressed with China and Chinese culture that he formed a company to bring school children to China to experience that “better” culture. He made thirteen yearly trips with children to China, on one of them he took his new bride and honeymooned there. He chose to be married on the anniversary of the Tienanmen Square Massacre because he wanted an anniversary he would remember. Talk about making Bernie Sanders seem moderate.

The liar and stolen valor issues are both related to his service in the National Guard. He supposedly served honorably for over 20 years, although given his regular trips to China during his enlistment, one must wonder whether he was trading US military information for Chinese subsidies for his travels.

When his National Guard unit was informed that they would be deployed, Walz’ superior, who knew Walz was readying himself for a run for congress, asked Walz if he was going to retire? Walz’ answer is reported as no, he was not going to abandon his unit, which of course, he subsequently did. His retirement prior to completing the Command Sergeant Major school caused his reversion to his permanent rank of Master Sergeant. He has claimed that he was a Command Sergeant Major, which he never was, and has also claimed on multiple occasions that he was a combat veteran, which he’s not, so he’s a liar and he’s stolen valor by claiming combat experience he didn’t have.

As a governor, Tim Walz was a typical woke conformist. He implemented strict measures (stay-at-home requirements, mask mandates) which hurt businesses and did little, especially the masks, to curb the spread of Covid. He emphasized “equity” in education rather than equality of opportunity, thereby limiting the opportunities of some non-minority students in poor communities.

Governor Walz supported racial justice in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, denying that Floyd’s death was a result of his drug use and rather blamed police. He supported reforms that make it more difficult for police to do their jobs, and increased funding for community-led public safety programs which established citizen review board types of activities.

When Minneapolis burned as a result of the riots caused by the incorrect attribution of George Floyd’s death to excessive force rather than his chronic use of illegal drugs and an overdoes of Fentanyl, Governor Walz did not send the National Guard for at least three days. By this negligent action he allowed the destruction of minority owned businesses and property.

It seems he married a like personality, though. His wife proudly stated she’d “opened the windows to smell the smoke”, and it seems his communist beliefs were well-instilled into his daughter, who called rioters to tell them where the National Guard would be the next day. Wonder where she got that information.

This is the man Kamala Harris (actually it was probably Barack Obama, but that’s another post) chose as her Vice-President, a man who admires communism, who allowed his capitol city to burn during a riot, who punished the police for doing their job, and whose family seem as corrupt and communist as he is.

Add that to Kamala Harris, the first Indian (or black, take your pick) Vice-President who is an opportunistic ladder climber, and you have the makings of the fourth Obama term. That’s what it is, folks, the culmination of the destruction of the US by Barack Obama, the son of a socialist Kenyan economist and an anthropologist mother, mentored by Frank Marshall Davis who was involved in leftist and communist causes. Obama famously said his administration would “fundamentally change the US.” A Harris-Walz administration would complete Obama’s dream.

It’s a fact that the MSM are boosters for the Democrat party, and this election is no different. With a cackling harridan running for President and a valor stealing communist as Vice-President, the MSM will have a hard time convincing any but pure blue Democrats to vote for this pair. They’re doing their very best, though.

TV and newspaper reports always show Kamala Harris in a positive light, while portraying Donald Trump as a criminal or narcissist or bully. Google search actually admitted to changing their search engine to prevent searching on “Trump assassination.”

Forget the lawfare, where Donald Trump was tried on invented charges (New York had to change the statute of limitations law to bring felony charges) that, in any other venue would have been a single misdemeanor rather that 34 felonies. Forget the cadaverous judge Engoron who found Trump guilty of a business practice that was known and used in every major real estate transaction. Forget the hush money case where judge Juan Merchan acted illegally against Trump’s civil rights and his daughter monitized the case to the tune of $12 million. Judge Merchan refused to recuse even after his daughter’s involvement was publicized. Forget the classified documents case which was a non-case, as Trump had declassified the documents before he left office as President. Joe Biden’s classified document trove had no such declassification allowed because he was not President when he took them.

So the Democrats have the militarized Department of Justice, the MSM, and a total disregard for anything except winning elections and keeping their power, and if allowed to keep the southern border open they will probably declare amnesty on all illegals and make them citizens, and they’ll never have to worry about an election again.

Of course they’ll be presiding over a 3rd world nation at that point, if the US even exists at all. The Biden policies have caused the inflation that is making ends meet difficult, and things will get worse if the Democrats continue the Green New Deal nonsense they’re currently all about. Getting rid of petrochemicals like gasoline, diesel, and natural gas is a losing game. Solar and wind are not dependable (ask Texas), electric vehicles (EV) pollute at remote sites (the generator) not at the vehicle, but if you count the pollution from getting the chemicals needed for the batteries, EV pollute more that gas vehicles do. Take away the government subsidies for EV and that market collapses, the same as will happen if the subsidies for wind and solar are removed.

All of this is to say that the policies of the last couple of Democrat administrations (Obama and Biden) have weakened and indebted the US to the point that if we don’t stop pussyfooting around and actually do something to reduce debt, get inflation under control, lower the price of food, houses, and other consumer goods, the American Dream is dead, and it seems the Democrats killed it.

That’s to say what has to happen. How do we accomplish it? You can start by demonstrating you can actually make a reasoned decision.

Stop voting for people you like.

Stop voting for people who promise to do what you want them to do.

Stop voting for people because of their race or gender or religious preference.

And for God’s sake, stop voting for people because they’re your friend.

Vote for people based on their record. If they’ve already upheld the law, if they’ve already fought to obey the Constitution, if they’ve already called out corruption and done something about it, vote for them.

Republican or Democrat will make very little difference if they’re corrupt, and if they’re not it could mean the world.

You have the ability to choose who runs this country, who interprets the law, and who enforces it.

It’s time to stop pussyfooting around and being a slave to old, obsolete doctrine.

Vote for the candidate who will deliver what’s promised!

