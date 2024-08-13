Okay, this is a rant. We know we’re not the easy to get along with, but sometimes you just have to blow off steam or you’ll explode. This is one of those times.

We’re totally done with trying to get the commies and Marxists and other gullible types to listen to and believe reason. Done. Look around, have you ever seen the country more up to it’s ass in bullshit and no one seems to notice? Everywhere we look there’s another charlatan peddling their wares, and the line to buy in to this crap is around the block.

The Presidential election coming up is the first cluster that comes to mind. We understand that half the country believes “Orange man bad” and wish him ill, however, when someone attempts to assassinate him, you hear people upset because the asshole assassin missed. These are the same people who believe the lawfare is real, and that you enforce the law selectively and it’s okay. Those who are against Trump have the same disease as those who were against Obama, only they don’t see it because Trump is evil and Obama is good. Well, you’re all wrong.

We support Trump and will vote for him, however we don’t subscribe to the lie that he doesn’t have his bad points. Like everyone except Jesus, he has parts of his being that we dislike. There’s more to him to like, in our opinion, and so we support him. First of all he’s a capitalist, and we support capitalism. He successful, and those who hate him can say he inherited his wealth all they want, but the fact is he took his inheritance and made it over ten times as large. You can be jealous and petty, but it seems those with Trump Derangement Syndrome can’t understand someone who works hard enough to succeed. Was the first Trump administration all good, did they do all good things. No they didn’t, but on balance they were better for the country than Hillary Clinton would have been, with he socialist programs and Neo-con wars. Remember, Trump didn’t get us into any new conflicts and was shutting Afghanistan down when Biden got elected(?).

Obama talked a good game. He targeted the Democrat’s identity politics to make himself the golden boy, when in fact he was the Manchurian Candidate. His health care initiative was pure socialism and it still doesn’t work as designed. His other programs were designed to weaken the US, not protect it and make it better. Obama opened the southern border to bring in all the illegals the Democrats needed to replace the black and Hispanic voters who were leaving for the Republican party. Remember the pictures of kids in cages attributed to Trump? Those cages were build by the Obama administration, and the pictures were taken before Trump was elected. But Obama was good, in fact, to hear his admirers tell it, he god. He not. He’s a grifter who was brought up by communists and socialists, and who always lied even when the truth would work as well. But some of you love him. And you wonder why we’re ranting.

We won’t even go deeply into Biden, or Harris, or, the most recent piece of crap the Democrats have scraped off the soles of their boots, Walz, but they must be mentioned.

Biden has suffered dementia all through his time in office. The Democrats, and especially Kamala Harris, covered this up. They allowed a mentally deficient person to hold the keys to nuclear war, just to continue the Obama legacy.

Harris is/was the most incompetent Vice-President in history. She accomplished nothing, she hid Biden’s dementia, she failed to invoke the 25th amendment, and never received one primary vote for President, yet she’s been named by the Democrat cabal (Obama again, now with Clinton, Schumer, Pelosi, and Jeffries) to lead the ticket, and has secreted herself from the press since her ascension. Shades of the Biden basement. We’ll be interested to see how she handles the debates if she doesn’t have a teleprompter and someone can prevent the press from giving her the questions. It doesn’t help that she was the most liberal Senator in congress, even to the left of Bernie Sanders.

And to add insult to injury, she chose Walz as her VP. There’s very little to say about him except he’s a dedicated Marxist, committed Stolen Valor by claiming to be a combat veteran when he wasn’t, who let Minneapolis burn for four days before calling out the National Guard when he was governor, honeymooned in Communist China, and signed the legislation putting tampons into the boy’s rooms in schools. This is the quality the Democrats call on to represent themselves. How pitiful.

And when you think we can’t come up with anything else to rant about, there’s the liberal, fellow-traveling component of our society that doesn’t know shit from Shinola.

These people believe that the government should take care of them from birth to grave, not worrying about whether the government has any right or duty to do so (it doesn’t, read the Constitution). They want the communist utopia, even though it doesn’t exist. When they’re told about the falsehood of that utopia, they claim it wasn’t done right in the past, but it will work this time. It won’t, it never does, except for the oligarchs who control it.

Then there are the “pro-choice” folks who can’t understand how the “corrupt Supreme Court can take away a woman’s right to control her own body.” Of course what they’re really talking about is woman’s right to say yes tonight and regret it tomorrow.

When considering miscarriages, stillbirths, and severe congenital anomalies, the overall percentage of pregnancies that result in a fatally defective child is estimated to be around 1-2%. Severe congenital anomalies that lead to a child being born with life-threatening conditions are rare. These conditions often result in the baby being stillborn or dying shortly after birth.

And there are children who are born with a severe handicap that is not fatal. It may decrease the quality of their life, but they’re still alive and should be protected the same as any other life.

What the “pro-choice” people are angry about is the Burger Court found “auras and penumbras” that allowed it to rule that abortion was a right nationwide. Most people don’t remember that abortion was legal in some states before Roe vs Wade. By the Roberts Court’s ruling against Roe, the abortion issue is returned to the states, where it belongs because there is no right to abortion in the Constitution, and the 10th Amendment gives all power not delegated to the federal government to the states. You can’t convince the die hard abortion fanatics of this truth, though. Proponents of abortion can pass laws in their states to get what they want. If their state doesn’t allow abortion, they can go to a state that does.

The one thing the pro-choice lobby usually fails to remember is that many of us disagreed with Roe, and although we fought against it for decades, it was still the law. Now it’s not the law, Dobbs is, and each state will decide. Abortion was not banned as they claim, just pushed down to the states. That’s Federalism, folks.

The final thing we’ll rant about today is politicians. It seems there’s maybe some local/county politicians who are reasonably honest. We attribute this to the fact that 1) either they’re not interested in higher office, or 2) they haven’t been in the job long enough to realize with power comes an attitude that you’re better than anyone else and that you know what people want without asking them, or 3) both of the above.

Unfortunately when a politician gets elected to a state or national position they are immediately infected with what we call “Marble Fever” in Arkansas. That is, once you’re exposed to the marbled halls of government, your ability to actually represent your constituents is surrendered to the need to cooperate with other elected officials; you learn that without the barter system, the “I’ll vote for your bill if you vote for mine” agreement you’ll never pass any legislation. And even worse, some people who dislike you for whatever reason will vote against you just to do it.

State governments, as directed by elected state officials, typically speak in word salad terms, or don’t answer the questions they’re asked, instead making a canned speech designed to deflect from the issues referenced to those they’re comfortable with. We saw that at a recent political meeting, where a state legislator was asked why Arkansas still has an income tax, and the legislator then launched into a speech about how over ten years Arkansas had cut the income tax in half. He didn’t mention that the states surrounding Arkansas don’t have an income tax – a good reason to get rid of it if the state is to be competitive – or that Arkansas has had a surplus for the last few years. Arkansas Highway Department also has $5 billion in the bank, so road building isn’t a reason to tax people. He just didn’t want to tell the assembled taxpayers why Arkansas still has an income tax. Well, we can tell you. Reducing a tax by ½ percent every couple of years allows politicians to deliver good news many times instead on once. The public relations is worth more to them than doing the public’s work or insuring the public gets the best deal possible in every situation. Politicians elected to state positions get involved with the power and forget the people. They’d be the worst if we didn’t elect people to federal office too.

Officials elected to federal offices are the worst. They lie, cheat and steal, and that’s on a good day. Let’s start with the almost universal insider trading complaint. Look at any Congressman or Senator, compare their net worth after a few years in office, and their net worth when they were elected, and you’ll see a quantum increase in their net worth with no reasonable way to explain it. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez started in Congress worth about $0. She was a bartender with student debt. This was in 2018. Six years later she’s estimated to be worth up to $500,000, on a salary of $174,000/year and living in the most expensive city in the nation. Tim Walz, the anointed Democrat VP candidate was worth around $700,000 in 2018 when he ran for Governor of Minnesota (salary $127,000) and today he has a net worth of up to $3,000,000. He must be a hell of a day trader, or corrupt. So the inability of federal politicians (as a rule, not everyone we assume) to be financially honest is not questioned. They will take an inflated honorarium without batting an eye, will act on insider trading information before you can spell thief, and most assuredly they will expect you to think they are honest and forthright. That’s the game they play.

If that was all, you could possibly justify it to yourself by thinking “at least we’re getting good government”, but of course you’re not. Just a quick list of those things the government has been doing or allowing that are not in anyone’s best interests. The open Southern Border: millions of illegal, many times criminal, aliens in our country competing for jobs and committing rape and murder. Spending money we don’t have: this is a bipartisan hobby that politicians in Washington practice in order to be seen as “doing something” (see passing useless laws for more on this) when all they need to do is their job and be fiscally frugal with our money. Passing useless laws: also to be seen as “doing something” but in many cases the laws they pass are a detriment to the people, not a help. And no matter what law they pass, usually at the prompt of a lobbyist or donor, the politician will tell you how much they love you and that’s why they passed this law. Never a word on the campaign donations or the sweet deals they get on homes (ask Obama about cheap real estate in Chicago) or other purchases.

But there’s more!

Joe Biden was/is a virtual vegetable, or at least he’s played the part really well in the last four years. Nobody doubts that Joe is impaired to some extent, probably severely, and should not be in the office of President with the issues he’s having. The fact that he was forced out of the race is a good thing and a bad thing. Joe Biden, unfit to make the decisions a President must make, is better off, and we are better off, with him out of the race. Joe Biden removed from the race by a cabal of politicians and oligarchs of the Democratic party because they believe he may lose the election, not start WW III, but lose a damned election makes you wonder what else they’re capable of (like maybe the attempted assassination of a political rival?). We now know that Kamala Harris told Barack Obama she was willing to use the 25th Amendment.

Hand-in-glove with the plot to get rid of Biden we have to wonder about Kamala Harris – what did she know and when did she know it? The answer is easy, and it’s in her own voice. When she was trying to gain street cred as Biden’s VP, she stated that whenever there was a policy discussion, she was always the last one to leave the room, implying that Joe took her advice over that of his other advisers. She had to know he was having problems, that his dementia (if that’s what it is) was getting worse. Yet her idea of leadership is to wait for Obama to tell her she should get rid of Joe? We suppose Biden’s whole cabinet, those people who work most closely with the President, didn’t notice his rapid decline either. That’s just so much bullshit.

And this word salad spouting political opportunist wants to be President? She wants to go face to face with Putin and Kim and the Ayatollah but she doesn’t have the courage or conviction to impose a Constitutional remedy for the incapacitation of the President? She’s not ready to be a city alderman much less the President of the United States. And having Stolen Valor as her number two just means history can repeat itself, and when the going gets tough, the Walz will bail out. Ask his National Guard unit.

We could go on for hours, but the vitriol is getting old. We can’t complain without our brain overheating trying to find a solution. So here’s our solution to all the things we’ve ranted about here, including the social issues.

Stop voting for people you like. Stop voting for people who promise to do what you want them to do. Stop voting for people because of their race or gender or religious preference. And for God’s sake, stop voting for people because they’re your friend.

Vote for people based on their record. If they’ve already upheld the law, if they’ve already fought to obey the Constitution, if they’ve already called out corruption and done something about it, vote for them. Republican or Democrat will make very little difference if they’re corrupt, and if they’re not it could mean the world.

You have the ability to choose who runs this country, who interprets the law, and who enforces it. Choose wisely, America!

