Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Ken France's avatar
Ken France
8h

Good article Jack. I’ve never been much of a chronological guy. However any way that gets someone to pick up and read the Word of God is fine by me.

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