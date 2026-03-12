I usually write mid-length articles, always about something that interests me, and hopefully from a position of at least familiarity with the subject. I’ve found that although a lot of things interest me, it is difficult to write more than a short post on many of them.

With that in mind, I’ve decided to just write what I feel, and post what I write, without any requirement for character count or whether the subject matter lends itself to entertaining art.

That doesn’t mean I won’t be writing any meandering, word-laden articles, just that some will be shorter, sort of like saying “Oh, by the way.”

This note is the introduction to that change, and will also act as the introduction to a two part series. Enjoy!

Reality does not negotiate.

It does not care what you feel.

It does not bend because a committee voted.

Biology is not propaganda. Sex is binary, observable, and recorded at conception. You can live however you want—but you cannot rewrite what you are. Ten thousand years from now, when the slogans are dust and the hashtags are forgotten, an archaeologist will identify your sex by chromosomes and bone structure, not by your pronouns.

That same refusal to accept objective limits infects everything else. The modern Left doesn’t argue anymore; it asserts. It doesn’t persuade; it declares. And when reality contradicts the narrative, reality is labeled “hate,” “misinformation,” or “violence.”

Consistency is not the point. Power is.

They weep selectively. They rage on cue. They excuse what aligns with their ideology and demand permanent punishment for what doesn’t. The facts don’t change—only who they apply them to.

This isn’t compassion. It’s not justice.

It’s ideology at war with the real world.

And reality always wins.

It just takes longer—and charges interest.

The danger isn’t that people disagree. The danger is that one political movement has decided disagreement itself is immoral—and that objective truth is optional. Once a society abandons fixed reference points—biology, law, proportionality, equal application—it doesn’t become kinder. It becomes arbitrary. And arbitrary power is always cruel.

I know I always ask if you are subscribed (free or paid). I can keep track of subscribers, however I have no way of knowing who is a follower. There will be times in the near future when content is sent only to subscribers, no email, no notice on social media. These lagniappes are meant to be a reward for telling me who you are.

Long story short - please, if you aren’t already a subscriber, please think about a free or paid subscription.

Share

Leave a comment

Or, if you enjoy my work, you can Buy Me a Coffee