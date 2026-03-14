PART I: Reality Doesn’t Care What You Believe

Reality does not negotiate.

It does not hold listening sessions.

It does not adjust itself to spare your feelings.

Reality simply is.

That single, immovable fact is the root of the modern political crisis—because one entire ideological movement has decided that reality itself is optional. Not debatable. Optional. A suggestion. Something to be redefined, relabeled, or shouted down until it submits.

It never does.

Biology Is Not a Social Construct

Start with the most basic building block: biology.

Human sex is binary, determined at conception, and observable. Male and female. XY and XX. This is not a cultural artifact, a Western invention, or a power structure. It is the same in every civilization, on every continent, across recorded history.

Yes, there are rare developmental disorders. And no, they do not disprove the rule. They prove it. Exceptions exist because categories exist. Pretending otherwise isn’t compassion—it’s intellectual malpractice.

You may live however you choose. You may call yourself whatever you want. But ten thousand years from now, when the slogans are dust and the hashtags have evaporated, an archaeologist will determine your sex by chromosomes and bone structure—not by ideology, identity, or declaration.

Reality will testify long after activists are gone.

From Science to Law: The Same Pattern Repeats

This rejection of fixed truth doesn’t stop at biology. It metastasizes.

The same movement that chants “follow the science” abandons science the moment it becomes inconvenient. The same voices that scream about “equal justice” suddenly discover nuance when their allies are involved and absolutism when their opponents are accused.

Consistency is not the value. Power is.

Justice becomes selective. Punishment becomes political. Language becomes a weapon instead of a tool. And facts become something to be managed rather than acknowledged.

This is why words are redefined endlessly. Violence is speech. Speech is violence. Borders are imaginary. Crime is contextual. Accountability is optional—depending on who you are and what you believe.

Reality isn’t denied outright. That would be too honest. Instead, it’s buried under narrative.

Narrative Is Not Truth

Narratives are useful things. They help us explain the world. But they are not the world itself.

When narrative replaces reality as the highest authority, truth becomes negotiable. And once truth is negotiable, law becomes arbitrary. When law becomes arbitrary, power becomes cruel—no matter how polite the language used to justify it.

This is how societies rot without noticing. Not through sudden tyranny, but through slow moral inversion. The rules don’t disappear; they just stop applying equally. Enforcement becomes ideological. Mercy becomes partisan. Guilt becomes tribal.

The megaphone grows louder. The mirror remains unmoved.

The Cost of Living in an Alternate Reality

Here is the part no one wants to say out loud: you cannot build a functional civilization on subjective truth.

Infrastructure doesn’t care what you believe. Economics doesn’t care how you identify. Physics doesn’t care about your politics. Biology doesn’t care about your slogans. Reality will always assert itself—eventually.

When leaders, institutions, and movements refuse to acknowledge that, the bill doesn’t vanish. It accrues interest.

Social trust collapses. Law loses legitimacy. People stop believing outcomes are fair. And when fairness disappears, stability follows it out the door.

This isn’t compassion. It’s not progress. It’s not justice.

It’s ideology at war with the real world.

And reality always wins.

Not quickly. Not cleanly. But decisively.

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