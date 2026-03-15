Part II: When Reality Is Optional, Law Becomes Arbitrary

Once a society decides that objective truth is negotiable, the damage does not remain cultural. It becomes institutional.

Law is not poetry. It is not therapy. It is not an evolving feelings document. Law is a system built on fixed meanings, predictable rules, and equal application. When those foundations erode, justice does not become kinder—it becomes selective.

That is exactly where we are.

Words that once had stable definitions are now endlessly reinterpreted. Statutes written in plain language are “contextualized” into meaninglessness. Enforcement becomes discretionary, not based on conduct, but on alignment. Two people commit the same act; one is prosecuted, the other excused. Not because the facts differ—but because the ideology does.

This is not accidental. It is the logical endpoint of treating reality as optional.

Courts are pressured to legislate from the bench, agencies to rule by memo, prosecutors to pick sides, and juries to be instructed not on the law as written, but on the “spirit of the moment.” Equal protection quietly dies, replaced by equity—an undefined concept that always seems to demand unequal outcomes.

When law floats free of objective reality, it becomes a tool. And tools are wielded.

Institutions Cannot Survive Narrative Rule

Institutions exist to constrain human impulse. They are supposed to be boring, procedural, and resistant to passion. That is their virtue.

But institutions cannot survive when narrative outranks fact.

When bureaucracies enforce ideology instead of law, citizens stop trusting them. When prosecutors treat justice as activism, legitimacy collapses. When courts substitute moral signaling for interpretation, the Constitution becomes decorative.

At that point, people no longer argue about policy. They argue about whether the system itself is real.

This is how republics fail—not with tanks in the streets, but with press conferences explaining why rules no longer apply the way you thought they did. The language stays polite. The rhetoric stays lofty. The outcomes become arbitrary.

And arbitrary power, even when smiling, is still tyranny.

Reality Always Reasserts Itself

The most dangerous lie of the modern age is that reality can be indefinitely postponed.

It can’t.

Debt accumulates. Infrastructure decays. Crime responds to incentives. Biology remains biology. Human nature remains human nature. You can deny these things for a while. You can shame people for pointing them out. You can silence dissent. But you cannot repeal them.

Eventually, reality stops asking permission.

When that moment comes, societies that preserved truth—even when it was uncomfortable—adapt. Societies that replaced truth with narrative fracture. The reckoning is not ideological. It is mechanical.

Reality does not care what you believe.

Calls to Action

For Arkansas

I have many readers in Arkansas—this one’s for you.

Arkansas has something rare: a constitutional tradition that still assumes words mean what they say and power is something to be restrained, not indulged. That tradition is worth defending.

Demand that your legislators write laws that are clear, narrow, and enforceable. Demand that agencies enforce statutes as written—not as “interpreted” through ideology. Demand that courts interpret, not invent. And above all, defend the citizen’s role in governance, because once participation is managed, truth is next.

Arkansas doesn’t need to be louder. It needs to be firmer. Reality-based governance is not extreme. It is the baseline.

Hold the line.

For the Nation

However, I also have many readers outside Arkansas—so this one’s for everyone.

Stop surrendering reality for comfort. Stop tolerating double standards because they temporarily favor “your side.” Stop excusing institutional decay because the rhetoric sounds compassionate.

Demand equal application of the law. Demand fixed meanings. Demand evidence. Demand restraint from those in power—especially when they claim to be acting in your name.

A nation that cannot agree on what is real cannot remain free. Liberty depends on limits, and limits depend on truth.

Reality will reassert itself. The only question is whether we meet it deliberately—or let it arrive as a catastrophe.

Choose accordingly.

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