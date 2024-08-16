1× 0:00 -6:10

Nearly four years ago, we had a presidential election which was ostensibly won by Joe Biden. I say ostensibly because the election was fraught with irregularities, all of which were resolved in Democrat favor. Every place that had any issues with elections, which took more than a day, which had drop boxes that weren’t counted for days or weeks, all were resolved with the Democrat winning.

I’m a skeptic, and although I didn’t quite trust the election outcomes I resolved to be a better citizen than all those Democrat and never Trump voters and support the office of president if I couldn’t quite force myself to support the person who supposedly won.

Well, that all went down the drain two years later. Once again, all the close elections went to Democrats when there was a delay in getting the votes counted. The play book was the same as 2000, but this time it couldn’t be an honest election. I resolved to be a better citizen again, though this time with the caveat that I’d do all I could to keep the next election from being rigged in anyone’s favor.

I don’t believe in coincidence, especially in elections. I believe the 2022 election and the 2020 election were rigged; it may have been the computer or software vendors, it may have been ballot box stuffers in all those unmonitored drop boxes, it may have been state governments that passed illegal laws which allowed the rigging of the election, or more probably it was all of the above.

The reason doesn’t matter. What matters is that the last two elections were not honest. They were rigged, and damn it, the election of 2024 must be different.

So who do we blame? How about us? We complained before the 2020 election about election machines and drop boxes, but nothing got done. We whined, gnashed our teeth, and went back to complaining. Again in 2022 we complained about Biden’s recession, and all the other detritus of the Democrat administration. Trump gets raided and Hunter gets high, and the whole world goes on as always.

Then with all the precedent of the 2020 election and knowing better we still didn’t get anything except complaining done before the 2022 election and the cheating, lying, corrupt Democrats pushed us back in the muck again. The Red Tsunami Wave Trickle Gasp election was a bust. From our viewpoint on the outside, it seems the Democrats had to have help; certainly the media weren’t/aren’t honest in their reporting, the tech companies were and mostly still are radical woke nests of evil, and unfortunately it seems Republican legislators and senators let the rigging happen in 2022 and will are more interested in their reelection than in preventing rigging of the election to happen again. Here’s a hint for Republican elected officials who are not actively working to prevent another stolen election – we’re not going to vote for you in 2024. We may vote for no one, but we won’t vote for you.

Republicans in congress, in state houses, and in county and city offices had to turn a blind eye to all the election fol-de-rol in order for it to not have been a major issue two elections in a row. Where they didn’t have a majority, they could have communicated the issues to the public, naming names. They didn’t in most cases. Elected Republicans, no ALL Republicans as well as Democrat voters should be 100% against a status quo that rigged elections.

Every citizen in the US should have pressed to fix the problem. They didn’t. A minority of Republicans actually worked to fix the problem, but, without the backing of the national party, the state party, and local parties they had little success.

And so we’re less than 90 days from the election of 2024, the cage match between Capitalism and Communism, and nothing’s been done.

What to do?

Don’t vote for anyone you don’t personally believe will do the right thing.

Don’t vote for someone because they’re called a conservative or a Christian, or a good man or woman.

Look at incumbent’s records and vote on that. If they weren’t conservative in the past, they probably won’t be in the future.

For new candidates, check their voting record and get them to promise to vote to follow the constitution. Hold them to that promise, publicly. If they break their promise publicize their untrustworthyness.

Tell them when they do good and make sure they know when they don’t.

Ben Franklin said “We gave you a Republic if you can keep it.” Will we?

