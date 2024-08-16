Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis
Aug 16

Nothing much got done about the voting irregularities because the Democrats just denied, denied and denied. If anyone complained they were branded "election deniers" and some were even prosecuted for standing up against the irregularities. Judges kept the issue from getting a judicial review by saying the petitioner didn't have standing. Any American should have "standing" in a court of law, especially when the question is election fraud. With no opportunity to challenge before an impartial court the media can sit on it's statement that all the allegations were lies.

Ballot harvesting is despicable. Only the Democrats have such a low moral standard and high thirst for power that they would stoop to casting ballots for unsuspecting nursing home patients.

As long as the voting period is 30 days, there will be election fraud to a level it could change a national election. Only seven states have voting periods of seven days or less. Only two states, Alabama and Mississippi have voting only on election day. Early voting with excuse is available there.

Don Surber gets it right when he says, our victories have to be too big to rig.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jack Sotallaro
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture