You can talk all you like about the riots on university campuses, the disruption to the college educations of all those students, even the damage to the school’s property, and of course the ineptness of administrators to nip these demonstrations in the bud. The riots were the “shiny thing” being waved at the people to distract us from the criminally bad job the Biden administration was and is doing to govern the US. They still deserve some attention, although not all the attention they received.

We hear that students who did not clear the administration building at Columbia were expelled. We find it difficult to believe that when those self-same students were arrested by the New York Police Department (NYPD) they were back on the street the same day. They were charged with burglary, trespassing, and criminal mischief. Some will be charged with a misdemeanor while others will get a felony charge. So what? They’re in New York, and we all know that Alvin Bragg doesn’t prosecute lefties or communists.

According to the crime rate in New York city, the DA isn’t interested in prosecuting good old fashioned crime. His – Bragg’s – theory of law enforcement is more akin to catch and release than it is to crime and punishment. To Bragg all law enforcement cases proceed according to George Soros’ wishes, so if he isn’t prosecuting Trump or destroying the US, he probably isn’t prosecuting, period.

So the rioters have a leg up, a prosecutor who doesn’t want to prosecute them. The same guy bought the students their tents as paid Bragg to run for prosecutor. Can you spell George Soros? Look under any left wing rock, and you’ll find old George. A Jew who worked for the Nazis, an investor who tried to break the Bank of England, a source for funding for every cause that is anti-USA. A man who personified evil.

A man who bought and paid for a whole slew of candidates for prosecutor who now don’t enforce the law, and help bring about the brave new world he envisions, full of anarchy and ruled by Soros. And the students he paid to train, whose tents he bought, and whose riots were his idea, will suffer little, gain nothing, and in the end will be discarded like the garbage they are. And don’t think for a minute they’re anything other than garbage.

The problem is there are more important problems in the country than riots at colleges. Yes, they’re high profile, but how much real political power do these immature, ignorant demonstrators have today? Not much, we’d opine. How much experience do they have with the real world when they believe that after they’ve taken over a building, the university administration is obligated to provide them with food? Naive or possibly their parents never said no to them, but in any case the provision of snacks is part of the rioters logistics chain and not the problem of the administration. Their request for beef jerky does, however, tell us they’re not ready to function in the real world.

Our experience in how to treat a barricaded perpetrator is to cut off power and utilities to the building and when they’re cold (or hot) and really uncomfortable, contact them using a trained negotiator. They may get some food or water, but they’ll have to give something up. These rioters believe someone’s going to give them food and water. How wrong and entitled can they be?

But they are, and they’re encouraged by the faculty, or as we called them back in school, the loser libs (LLs). Well the LLs are now tenured professors who teach what they believed back in the day, to students who didn’t know any better when the indoctrination started back in the second grade. If we had a time machine we could go back and solve this problem. Boomers wouldn’t like it much, but we’re the source of the problem today, so fixing it back then would be the best, although impossible, solution.

The next best solution is to fight every inaccuracy they cast with truth. There’s something about direct action that spooks our offspring in most cases. There are some who are cast in the mold of their parents and who probably won’t be cowed, but they were also brought up with the right teaching, morals, and respect for other people so they’ll be on our side anyway. Gen Z males are conservative, and they will be allies as well. We need to insure the LLs lose their power and are never again in a position to pollute our society as they have.

Don’t misunderstand, this is still the US, and the Bill of Rights is and will continue to be in effect. What we’re saying is that the LLs will not have a free pass going forward.

There’s this thing about having the authority to do something. In our church we say if it isn’t in scripture it isn’t. The same thing can be said about the law; if it isn’t in the Constitution, it isn’t law. If a power is reserved for the federal government, the state has no authority. If a power is not reserved for the federal government it goes to the state or to the people. We’re the people, and we will never give up our power again.

One last thought. The riots at universities was the prototype for the riots at the political conventions this summer and the continuing riots if Trump is elected. The Republican Presidential convention starts this week, and the Democrats will hold theirs later this summer.

We wonder how the rioters — yes, we believe the conventions will spawn riots — will be treated?

It would be encouraging to see law enforcement unencumbered by politics. They should be allowed to do their job without the politicians determining who will be arrested and who will “be given space.” Equal treatment under the law shouldn’t be just a catch-phrase.

It seems our chickens have come home to roost, and the solution is to take action.

Chicken soup anyone?