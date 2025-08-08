Tom Cotton wants to shrink the one office in Washington that’s finally pulling back the curtain — and folks ought to be asking why.

Senate Bill 2202, Cotton’s pet project, would gut the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. That’s the same office where Tulsi Gabbard, the current DNI, has been cutting through the fog, declassifying the truth, and reminding the intelligence swamp that they work for the people, not the political class.

And the people are paying attention. A Rasmussen poll, cited by Miranda Devine, shows nearly two-thirds of voters (65%) have been following these declassifications closely. Over half (54%) believe Obama-era officials committed serious crimes by manipulating intelligence — crimes designed to frame Donald Trump as a Kremlin asset and bury Clinton’s wrongdoing. Nearly 7 in 10 (69%) say it’s critical to hold the guilty accountable “for the survival of our country.”

That’s not a fringe opinion — that’s America talking.

So why is Cotton pushing a bill to make the DNI weaker? Is he worried that Tulsi’s office might pull on a thread that unravels something close to him — or to the people pulling his strings? Because from where I’m standing, this smells less like “national security” and more like “cover your backside.”

Justice doesn’t need less sunlight; it needs more. And anyone trying to dim the lights while the truth is coming out deserves the same scrutiny we’re giving the guilty.

I’ll say it plain: I voted for Tom Cotton once. I won’t make that mistake again.

