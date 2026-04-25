Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
14h

Thank you! This was so well stated!

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Ellen Leyrer's avatar
Ellen Leyrer
15h

Amen!

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