There is a question every member of Congress is supposed to ask before they pass a law, and it is not a complicated question, nor is it philosophical, nor is it something that requires a panel of experts or a week of polling to answer. It is a simple, direct, almost embarrassingly obvious question:

Where does the Constitution give us the authority to do this?

That question is not optional. It is not advisory. It is the job.

Because the federal government of the United States was not designed to be powerful in the abstract—it was designed to be powerful in very specific, carefully defined ways, and powerless in everything else. The Founders did not construct a government that could act unless restrained; they constructed one that could not act unless authorized. That distinction is not semantic. It is the entire architecture of American liberty.

The Constitution does not begin with a grant of general authority followed by a list of exceptions. It does the opposite. It grants particular powers, enumerated one by one, and leaves the rest ungranted. Article I, Section 8 reads not like a mission statement, but like a checklist. Congress may tax. Congress may coin money. Congress may declare war. Congress may regulate commerce among the states. The list is deliberate, finite, and—most importantly—limiting.

Everything outside that list was never given away.

As the Supreme Court itself has repeatedly recognized, the federal government is “one of limited and enumerated powers.” That is not commentary. That is doctrine. It is the baseline assumption of the entire system.

And yet, somewhere between the ink drying on the Constitution and the present day, that assumption was quietly reversed.

At some point—and no one can quite identify the exact moment because it did not happen all at once—the governing question changed. It stopped being whether Congress possessed the authority to act, and became whether Congress could construct a justification after the fact. Authority was no longer something that had to be shown; it became something that could be inferred, stretched, or, when necessary, simply asserted.

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This is how a limited government becomes an unlimited one—not through a single dramatic overthrow, but through a gradual shift in mindset. Once you stop asking where power comes from, you stop noticing when it was never granted in the first place.

The most convenient vehicle for this transformation has been a single clause at the end of Article I, Section 8, a clause that, on its face, is modest and practical. It provides that Congress may make all laws which shall be “necessary and proper for carrying into execution” its enumerated powers.

In its original meaning, this clause is unremarkable. It does not grant new authority; it facilitates the use of existing authority. It is the difference between being given a task and being allowed to use the tools required to complete it.

But over time, that distinction blurred. “Necessary” ceased to mean indispensable and began to mean useful. “Proper” ceased to mean appropriate and began to mean politically expedient. And “carrying into execution” became an elastic phrase capable of stretching far beyond anything the Founders would have recognized.

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The Supreme Court itself laid the groundwork for this expansion early on in McCulloch v. Maryland, when Chief Justice John Marshall wrote that “let the end be legitimate… all means which are appropriate… are constitutional.” It is a powerful line, often quoted as a defense of implied powers. But notice what it assumes: that the end itself must first be legitimate—that is, grounded in an enumerated power.

What we have done instead is invert the logic. We assume the legitimacy of the end, and then use that assumption to justify the means.

Nowhere has this inversion been more consequential than in the interpretation of the Commerce Clause.

Originally, the power to regulate commerce “among the several states” was understood in a fairly straightforward way: it allowed Congress to address trade and economic interaction that crossed state lines. It was a necessary power for a unified national economy, but it was not a general license to regulate all economic life.

Over time, however, the Court adopted a broader and broader reading of what it means to “affect” interstate commerce. Activities that were local, indirect, or even non-economic were swept into federal jurisdiction on the theory that, in the aggregate, they might have some impact on the national economy.

At that point, the limiting principle disappeared.

Because in a modern society, everything affects everything. If that is the standard, then there is no activity—no decision, no transaction, no corner of daily life—that cannot be linked, however loosely, to interstate commerce. And if everything can be linked, then everything can be regulated.

This is not a reinterpretation of enumerated powers. It is their dissolution.

For decades, this expansion proceeded with little resistance. The judiciary, which was supposed to serve as a check on federal overreach, largely deferred to Congress. The assumption of power became normalized, and the requirement of justification became a formality.

Then, in 1995, something unusual happened.

In United States v. Lopez, the Supreme Court struck down a federal law on the grounds that it exceeded Congress’s commerce power. In doing so, the Court acknowledged what had become increasingly difficult to deny—that there must be some limit to federal authority, and that those limits must be judicially enforceable.

The decision was remarkable not because it introduced a new principle, but because it rediscovered an old one. As one analysis put it, the Court had been “asleep at the constitutional switch” for more than half a century before finally recognizing that the switch existed at all .

But even that moment of clarity did not fundamentally alter the trajectory.

Because the problem is no longer confined to the courts. It is cultural. It is institutional. It is embedded in the way government thinks about itself.

Today, Congress does not operate as though it is bound by a finite list of powers. It operates as though it possesses a general authority to govern, constrained only by occasional judicial intervention. The Constitution is no longer treated as a source of limited grants; it is treated as a flexible framework within which power can be expanded.

And once that mindset takes hold, the question that should anchor every act of government fades into the background.

No one asks, in any meaningful way:

Where does the Constitution say we can do this?

But that question matters, because the Constitution is not a suggestion. It is not a set of guidelines for responsible governance. It is a binding allocation of authority, a contract between the people and the government that defines both what the government may do and what it may not do.

If that allocation can be ignored, reinterpreted beyond recognition, or replaced with assumptions of convenience, then the limits it imposes are no longer real. And if those limits are not real, then the structure of the Constitution itself begins to collapse.

The Supreme Court has warned of this danger in plain terms. In Lopez, the Court cautioned that if the Commerce Clause were interpreted without meaningful limits, it would “convert congressional authority under the Commerce Clause to a general police power of the sort retained by the States.” That is not a technical concern. It is a fundamental transformation of the system.

A federal government with a general police power is not the government the Constitution created.

So we return to the question.

Not as a rhetorical flourish, but as a constitutional necessity.

Every law, every regulation, every assertion of federal authority must be anchored in an enumerated power. Not loosely connected. Not implied through layers of abstraction. Anchored.

And if that anchor cannot be found, then the authority does not exist.

It does not matter how beneficial the policy may seem. It does not matter how urgent the problem appears. The Constitution does not expand in response to need.

That is the entire point of having one.

Because once you accept that the government may act without a clear grant of authority, you have abandoned the principle of limited powers altogether. You have replaced it with a system in which power is defined not by law, but by opportunity.

And in such a system, liberty is not secured. It is merely tolerated.

So ask the question.

Ask it every time. Ask it without apology. Ask it until it becomes unavoidable.

Show me where it says that.

And if there is no answer—no clear, textual, enumerated grant of authority—then the conclusion is not complicated.

The power was never given.

And what was never given cannot be lawfully used.

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