America’s moral backbone has always been measured by how we treat the hungry. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—SNAP—was born from that conviction: that no one in the richest nation on earth should go to bed hungry.

And at its heart, that’s still a righteous mission.

From Hunger to Hope: The Original Promise

SNAP’s story begins in the Great Depression.

Farmers watched their crops rot while families starved in the cities. So the government did something both compassionate and practical—it bought the surplus food and gave it to people in need.

In 1939, that idea became the first Food Stamp Program. Families could buy orange stamps equal to their normal food budget and get blue stamps—bonus coupons—worth 50% more, redeemable only for surplus farm goods. It was a brilliant piece of policy engineering: feed the hungry, support the farmer, stabilize the economy.

When wartime prosperity arrived, the program was suspended. But it returned in 1964 as the Modern Food Stamp Act, reaffirmed again in 1977, and later renamed SNAP. The mission never changed:

“To reduce hunger and malnutrition… to strengthen the agricultural economy… and to improve the well-being of low-income families.”

How Candy and Cola Got a Seat at the Table

From the start, Congress debated whether candy and soda belonged in a nutrition program. The House wanted them out. The Senate disagreed. The Senate won.

Ever since, sugar and salt have been the quiet freeloaders on America’s grocery bill.

A 2016 USDA study found that 20% of every SNAP dollar went to sweetened drinks, desserts, salty snacks, and candy.

By 2025, estimates put SNAP spending on sugary beverages alone at over $10 billion a year—making soft drinks the No. 1 purchase among 238 tracked commodities.

That’s not “nutrition assistance.” That’s subsidized diabetes.

The Math of Morality

Money is fungible. If you have $10 in your wallet and $10 on your EBT card, it doesn’t matter which dollar buys the milk and which buys the Mountain Dew. One enables the other.

SNAP, designed as a lifeline, has in too many cases become a lifestyle.

When public funds meant to feed children are instead freeing up private cash for hair appointments, nails, tattoos, or massages, something’s gone wrong. That’s not judgment—it’s arithmetic.

“We have turned a safety net into a hammock,” wrote Senator Phil Gramm decades ago. The quote still stings because it’s still true.

Reform Without Cruelty

Here’s the thing: you can support SNAP and still demand reform.

You can believe every American deserves access to good food and insist that taxpayer dollars don’t buy soda and candy. You can defend the hungry without defending waste.

Choose One

That’s what Arkansas just did—joining eleven other states in moving to ban sugary snacks and drinks from SNAP eligibility starting July 2026. Nebraska, Indiana, Iowa, Idaho, Utah, Florida, West Virginia, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas are all on board.

It’s not cruelty. It’s stewardship.

And it’s long past due.

What SNAP Should Be—And Can Be Again

SNAP must be tightened, not tarnished:

Reinstate work requirements where possible—because dignity and productivity go hand in hand.

Restrict purchases to genuine nutrition: protein, produce, grains, dairy, staples.

Raise eligibility ceilings for working families on the brink—so that honest work doesn’t mean going hungry.

That’s not dismantling SNAP. That’s saving it.

Because a nation that feeds its people wisely is a strong nation. But a nation that feeds its addictions under the banner of compassion? That’s a sugar crash waiting to happen.

Closing Benediction: Accountability Is Compassion

We don’t fix hunger by feeding weakness. We fix it by feeding strength—by giving people the nourishment and the dignity that rebuild the body and the soul alike.

SNAP began as a pact between farmer and family, between work and worth.

It can be that again. But only if we remember that charity without accountability becomes exploitation, and compassion without discipline becomes decay.

If we restore those principles—feed the hungry, not the habit—we’ll rediscover what this program was always meant to be:

A helping hand, not a handout.

