Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Torrance Stephens
21h

A few thoughts on SNAP

https://torrancestephensphd.substack.com/p/eb-teneshia-and-the-morbidly-obese

Liz LaSorte
3d

In what era have the poor ever been obese, like in America? This is an American creation that not only creates dependency on the government, but dogs our health care as well, because we all know you are what you eat.

As in everything government touches, SNAP reform is desperately needed. Fraud is also a big issue, but that could be eliminated by going back to a more sensible program, like designing a warehouse distribution center that has only nutritious food, but also with a requirement that all receivers who are able-bodied put in hours at the warehouse to stock shelves, etc.

We could save a lot of money and decrease the level of obesity just by having people pick up their nutritious food at a warehouse – with a requirement that all able-bodied people put in hours to stock shelves, etc.: https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/well-snap-yall?r=76q58

