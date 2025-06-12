It's important to approach this topic with accurate information and a nuanced perspective. While it is true that border security is a concern for many countries, including the United States, this conversation is about the United States.

Illegal immigration and terrorism are distinct issues, and it's overly simplistic to directly link the two. Acts of terrorism are committed by a small fraction of individuals and should not be used to stereotype or stigmatize entire groups of people, including immigrants. On the other hand, with no way to determine who the terrorists are, how aggressive should we be in enforcement of the immigration law?

Governments around the world employ various measures to enhance border security and counter-terrorism, focusing on intelligence gathering, international cooperation, and targeted security protocols. Many believe it's crucial to have informed discussions about immigration policies, border security, and counter-terrorism efforts without demonizing immigrants or refugees, many of whom are fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries. This point-of-view ignores the basic fact that illegal immigrants are committing a crime by coming here illegally, no matter the reason they choose to come.

Again, many believe that addressing the complex issue of illegal immigration and national security requires a comprehensive approach that considers humanitarian concerns, economic factors, and national security interests, while respecting the rights and dignity of all individuals.

We agree that addressing the issue of illegal immigration requires a comprehensive approach; however, we insist the original illegal act must be addressed.

Just because someone is being oppressed in their home country is no reason to break our laws to come here.

In the United States, for example, illegal immigration is generally considered a civil violation rather than a criminal offense.

In the US, when people enter or reside in the country without proper authorization or documentation, they are typically subject to civil immigration proceedings, that may result in deportation or removal. It is not classified as a felony or misdemeanor under federal law.

However, certain related activities such as document fraud, human smuggling, or drug trafficking can be considered criminal offenses, and individuals involved in these activities may face criminal charges. Additionally, immigrants with a history of criminal activities, even if they are in the country legally, can be subject to criminal prosecution and potential felony charges.

The first thing we would like to see is that illegal immigration should be a felony, hard stop.

Any charges after the original felony would just add to the indictment. Keeping illegal immigration a civil offense with the slap-on-the-wrist punishment means getting caught just lets you try again.

More disclaimer – while it's crucial to remain vigilant and continuously improve security measures, it's also important to avoid fear-mongering and misinformation about immigration issues, as these can contribute to unwarranted prejudice and anxiety. Public discourse should be based on accurate information and a balanced understanding of the challenges involved in ensuring national security.

Enough of being considerate. We’re talking about the safety of the citizens of the United States, and we don’t especially care about an illegal’s feelings.

Drugs enter the country every day, so the same smuggling practice that gets drugs here could get guns, ammunition, explosives, communications, and a host of other military type hardware into the country.

According to DHS, in fiscal year 2023, illegal migrant apprehensions along the US southern border surpassed 2 million, with an estimated 250,000 attempts to re-enter illegally. That’s fact.

If one-half of one percent of those illegals were terrorists we would have allowed 10,000 terrorists into the country, and if they can get in they can bring all the military hardware they need for a low-tech ground attack like the one that occurred in Israel October 7, 2023.

Do you still believe that being humane, understanding their feelings, knowing their desires for a better life, and all the other reasons we’re given for allowing illegal immigration is worth 9400 American lives? There are 1500 dead and 2700 injured in Israel alone. Palestinian deaths are 950 with 4250 injured. That’s a lot of death and destruction. And Israel is the same size as New Jersey. The toll could be a lot higher if it happened here.

Why might this happen? How about because there are people who hate us and want to see us dead. They are all around the world, and they don’t like us.

What’s even worse is our political class, who put their own success over the safety of the people. On the one side you have the Democrats, who have pretty well lost the Black and Hispanic vote and are looking for a new slave class to populate the plantation. If that wasn’t bad enough you have the Republicans who can’t walk and chew bubblegum when it comes to being a solid front.

The border was porous until Trump took office. While the Democrats were in charge more illegals flooded into the country, Remember, we’ve already had a terrorist attack at the World Trade Center, and we have the Israeli example of looking for the wrong enemy.

The Israelis have all kinds of technical devices to prevent missile attacks and to detect airplanes and boats, but they could not and did not detect a low-tech boots-on-the-ground attack with only riflemen and no combined arms backup.

Classic asymmetric warfare. It happened there and it can happen here again.

So what do we do?

First thing was to actually close the borders, all of them. There’s still more to do, and we should do whatever is required to close them completely.

Second is to search out those here illegally, whether its because they sneaked across the border or overstayed their visa, and send them home, no matter where that is. If the border’s actually closed they can try all they want but they won’t be back.

Third, illegal entry into the country must be a felony, not just a civil infraction.

So back to the original question – Surprise Attack – can it happen here?

Yes, yes it could.