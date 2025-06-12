Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Ken Macko
7h

Key word I-L-L-E-G-A-L

There are those who don’t have the first clue what it means and should be locked in a room to be taught.

Sneak attack….sadly, I think it’s already happened and is in progress.

SomeDude
7h

to preface, I do agree with toughening (and actually enforcing) migration laws in the US. not to the degree israel does, not allowing anyone inside the border unless they match a specific ethnoreligous profile, but at least make everyone jump through the same hoops for entry.

however, just a wee tiny bit of misrepresentation here:

"Palestinian deaths are 950 with 4250 injured."

after 2 years of israel shelling, bombing, and sniping in the fenced concentration camp currently known as Palestine, millions of civilians can no longer be accounted for and over 30,000 Palestinian have been declared deceased.

regardless of whether the Israeli-created-and-funded Hamas governance is responsible for the Hannibal Directive causalities on the Israeli side of the US funded border wall, that's more than a little unbalanced.

1 reply by Jack Sotallaro
