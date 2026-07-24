Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Flock cameras, license-plate readers, cell-site data, commercial databases, facial recognition, and AI pattern analysis expose the flaw in modern Fourth Amendment doctrine. What used to require manpower, warrants, time, and particularized suspicion can now be automated, stored, searched, and fused across systems. Public observation is one thing. Permanent searchable tracking is another. Originalism asks the right question: would the Founders have accepted government agents maintaining a rolling ledger of every citizen’s movements without suspicion or warrant? Of course not. Technology changes the method. It does not repeal the principle. A free people cannot normalize living under machine-powered general warrants.

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