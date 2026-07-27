Flock Cameras

If They Can Track Everyone, Then None of Us Are Free

“Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” — Benjamin Franklin

The surveillance state rarely arrives wearing jackboots.

It arrives on a utility pole.

It arrives with a blue logo.

It arrives wrapped in words like public safety, crime reduction, and community protection.

It arrives as a Flock camera.

Americans are told not to worry because “if you aren’t doing anything wrong, you have nothing to hide.”

That statement should terrify every free citizen.

Every Car. Every Day.

Flock Safety markets an impressive product.

Its cameras photograph passing vehicles, record license plates, identify vehicle characteristics, note the time and location, and make the information searchable.

Police departments can rapidly determine where a vehicle has been seen.

The technology is undeniably useful.

No serious person disputes that it can assist investigations involving kidnappings, murders, stolen vehicles, or violent crime.

The constitutional question isn’t whether the cameras are useful.

The constitutional question is whether government should possess the ability to reconstruct the daily movements of millions of innocent Americans.

Those are two very different questions.

Government almost never surrenders a power once it acquires it.

“You Have No Expectation of Privacy”

Some law enforcement agencies answer criticism with a familiar response:

“You have no reasonable expectation of privacy in public.”

Legally, that statement has roots in Fourth Amendment jurisprudence.

If an officer standing on a street corner watches you drive by, he generally has not conducted a search under the Fourth Amendment.

No one disputes that.

But Flock cameras are not officers standing on a street corner.

They never sleep.

They never blink.

They never forget.

They never retire.

They watch every vehicle, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

That changes everything.

The Constitution was written for precisely this problem.

The Founders understood that liberty is not usually destroyed by one dramatic act.

It dies by accumulation.

One power.

Then another.

Then another.

Until government knows more about the citizen than the citizen knows about his government.

Observation Is Not the Same as Surveillance

There is an enormous difference between seeing someone once and recording everyone forever.

If your neighbor notices your car driving past his house, nothing meaningful has happened.

If every intersection in America permanently records every trip you take...

your doctor visits...

your attorney appointments...

your church attendance...

your political meetings...

your visits to family...

your counseling sessions...

your gun range...

your newspaper office...

your campaign headquarters…

government has quietly assembled something previous generations would have called a domestic intelligence network.

The issue is not the individual camera.

The issue is the database.

Innocent Today. Suspect Tomorrow.

History teaches a brutal lesson.

Governments do not merely collect information to solve today’s crimes.

They preserve it for tomorrow’s politics.

One administration may promise restraint.

The next administration may not.

Power changes hands.

Databases remain.

Ask yourself one simple question.

Would you willingly hand this surveillance network to the political party you trust the least?

If the answer is no...

then perhaps government should not possess that power at all.

Constitutions are written precisely because today’s good intentions become tomorrow’s abuses.

The Chilling Effect

Freedom requires anonymity.

Not complete anonymity.

Reasonable anonymity.

The ability to attend church without creating a government travel log.

The ability to visit a political rally without permanent recording.

The ability to meet a journalist without electronic documentation.

The ability to seek counseling without government knowing.

The ability to visit an attorney without creating a searchable map.

None of those activities are crimes.

All are constitutional rights.

Yet surveillance changes behavior.

People begin asking themselves:

“Who might see this?”

“Will this be recorded?”

“Will someone misunderstand?”

Free people begin acting like watched people.

And watched people stop behaving like free citizens.

Technology Is Not Neutral

Every surveillance system begins with noble intentions.

The telephone.

Wiretaps.

Cell-site simulators.

Facial recognition.

Mass metadata collection.

Now automated license plate readers.

Each promised limited use.

Each eventually expanded.

Government agencies do not spend millions of dollars building databases they never intend to use.

Technology almost always expands to the limits of its capability.

The question is not whether today’s officers are honorable.

Many are.

The question is whether tomorrow’s government deserves powers today’s government is accumulating.

Those are entirely different questions.

Public Roads Do Not Mean Public Lives

Americans hear a dangerous phrase repeated over and over:

“You have no right to privacy in public.”

Really?

Does that mean government may permanently record every conversation conducted on a sidewalk?

Every political rally?

Every church parking lot?

Every doctor’s office entrance?

Every newspaper office?

Every attorney visit?

Every family gathering?

Because if “public” means government may permanently document every movement of every citizen forever...

then privacy has effectively disappeared.

There is a profound constitutional difference between being seen and being tracked.

One is ordinary life.

The other is mass surveillance.

Liberty Requires Friction

The Constitution intentionally makes government investigations difficult.

Police must develop probable cause.

Investigators must gather evidence.

Judges must issue warrants.

Those aren’t inconveniences.

They are liberty’s safety mechanisms.

Mass surveillance removes the friction.

Instead of investigating suspects...

government increasingly creates databases first...

and looks for suspects later.

That reverses the American idea of justice.

The Founders assumed innocence first.

Surveillance assumes permanent observation first.

The Question We Should Be Asking

The debate is not whether Flock cameras solve crimes.

Many undoubtedly do.

The real question is much simpler.

Should government possess the technological ability to reconstruct the movements of nearly every innocent citizen?

If your answer is yes...

be prepared to live under that power when your political opponents control it.

Because someday they will.

Power always changes hands.

Databases do not.

Liberty Is Easier to Lose Than to Recover

Freedom rarely disappears overnight.

It disappears one “reasonable” exception at a time.

One emergency.

One database.

One camera.

One convenience.

One new power.

Until citizens wake up to discover they still have elections...

they still have courts...

they still have speeches...

but every movement they make has become another government record.

A republic does not remain free because government promises to behave.

It remains free because government lacks the power to behave otherwise.

That is the genius of the Constitution.

And that is why every new surveillance power deserves far more skepticism than applause.

The question is not whether Flock cameras catch criminals.

The question is whether a free people should accept a government capable of watching everyone.

Once that answer becomes “yes,” freedom has already begun to lose.

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