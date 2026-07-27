Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The warrant requirement is not a technicality. It is the friction that keeps liberty alive. Probable cause, particularity, and a neutral judge are not obstacles to justice. They are the Bill of Rights doing its job. If police need historical movement data to solve kidnapping, murder, terrorism, or violent crime, make the showing and get the warrant. That protects investigations and citizens. What cannot be allowed is database-first policing, where everyone is recorded, stored, and searched later. The Founders did not fight general warrants so Americans could live under machine-powered versions mounted on utility poles.

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