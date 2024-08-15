We take our God given rights so casually that sometimes we forget that not so long ago people fought and died to secure what no man can take away. History depends on who writes it, and there are many stories about the founding of the US, and the stories, although entertaining and educational, don’t matter! What matters is that a group of people, tired and frustrated with the poor treatment they were receiving from (used to be) Great Britain, had that “when in the course of human events” moment. The world has never been the same.

The US was, at the founding, a melting pot, a place where anyone could come and better themselves. Certainly there were problems, and over time they were fixed. Our second government turns out to be the best in the world, envied by many, and hated by some. The first government was, of course, the Articles of Confederation, which was weak and not suited to the brawling, dynamic nation that was growing on the North American continent.

Unfortunately, like anything designed by man, we had to fool around with how things worked. We passed the 17th Amendment and allowed the Senate to become the House of Representatives with a six year term, the 16th Amendment that allowed the federal government to collect income taxes, and a host of other laws, regulations, and misinterpretations of the Constitution that were designed to satisfy one constituency or another.

Through all this, we, the people of the United States, still had our first amendment rights, backed up by our second amendment rights, and no one could take them away from us. Until now.

Our rights, the essence of what it means to be a citizen of the US, are under attack, not only from outside the country, but from within as well. What’s so different about that, you say? Well, even though many of us thought Barack Obama was a socialist or maybe a communist, it wasn’t a sure thing. Now, with the coronation of Kamala Harris, and her court Jester Tim Walz, the Democrat ticket is headed by a socialist and seconded by a communist. Look at what each of them has done and argue we’re wrong. Those who support them will tell you all they’ve done that is good. We maintain that what they’ve done that is bad outweighs their accidental good by an order of magnitude. Kamala is a political opportunist who will sing whatever song or perform whatever act will get her elected. Tim is devoted to Communist China. Honeymooned there, took 30 trips there with children to show them the worker’s paradise (indoctrinate?). There’s enough on both of them to prove our point if you look. We think you should look.

Paul Bois in Breitbart writes

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the current VP pick for Kamala Harris, has been facing backlash on social media for characterizing himself as a victim amid accusations of “stolen valor.” In a speech delivered at the AFSCME Convention this week, Walz attacked many of the claims made against him without specifically addressing the allegations. He instead talked about his 24 years of service in the National Guard (which nobody has disputed) and his work to help veterans in Congress. Without mentioning Trump VP pick JD Vance by name, Walz then said, “I am damn proud of my service to this country. And I firmly believe you should never denigrate another person’s service record. Anyone brave enough to put on that uniform for our great country, I just have few simple words: thank you for your service and sacrifice.” The speech prompted significant backlash on social media, especially from U.S. service members, because it obfuscated the claims that have been made against Walz. Retired Col. Rob Maness wrote on X: “Let me say this one more time. No one is denigrating his actual service record, they’re denigrating the lies he tells about his service record. Walz is dishonoring himself by embellishing his military service record for political gain.” “It’s not ‘degrading someone’s service record’ to point out that they lied about serving in combat repeatedly,” said retired USAF pilot Dale Stark.

It looks as if Tim Walz will be the gift that keeps on giving

Carrie Sheffield writes in TOWNHALL

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz embodies a legion of policy failures. From embracing crime and open borders to inflation-inducing binge spending, this newly-minted Democratic vice presidential nominee would harm American families if he enters the White House. For example, Walz fully supports "sanctuary cities" and "sanctuary states,” meaning Walz shields criminal illegal immigrants from accountability. Walz refuses to call Kamala's unprecedented illegal border crossings—hotbeds of destructive human trafficking and sexual violence against women—a "crisis." Though he swore to uphold them, Walz makes a mockery of our laws, saying he wants to give ladders to illegal immigrants to scale our taxpayer-funded border wall. At a time when U.S. families are struggling with their own medical and education bills, Walz signed legislation giving illegal foreigners free, taxpayer-funded health care and college. Walz also backs mass amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants, and signed legislation allowing illegal immigrants to get driver's licenses and title vehicles.

Our Presidential election is the most important thing happening here at home, but there is a world out there that has expectations of what the US will do, regardless of who is President. We’re still considered the world’s policeman, the world’s piggy bank, and the rich, eccentric old uncle who will buy your love with foreign aid. We can’t afford to take care of our own veterans and we’re taking care of the world.

We have the Russians attacking Ukraine. Depending on who you believe the Russians are getting beaten, or Ukraine will not last much longer. The “let’s fight a war” wing of both parties is sending massive amounts of aid to Ukraine, as are our allies in NATO. The question we ask is why? Ukraine is not in NATO, they’re not our ally, they are one of the most corrupt countries in the world, and their president canceled elections, so he’s now serving without being elected (dictator). He also jailed his political opposition (Democrats do that too) and he jailed priests. Yet we give him hundred of billions of dollars to keep his war going. We thought we were smart enough to not get sucked into a proxy war. Looks like we were wrong.

The Israelis are draining our bank account too, although in that case at least we have treaties with them and they are allies. It’s still a horrible, brutal war, and it seems to be spreading. With Iran supplying Hamas and Hezbollah, Israel is fighting a two-front war that may spread to a third front if Israel takes Iran on directly.

And of course, not only are we sending money and munitions to both Israel and Ukraine, we’re also sending carrier task forces, which are hugely expensive to operate.

On the lighter side of world issues the US must face, there is the woke revolution in the European Union. Imagine the gall of those EU bureaucrats to send a letter to Elon Musk advising him that by using his first amendment rights here in the US they were going to censure him?

Thierry Breton on “X”

‘There is a risk of amplification of potentially harmful content in EU in connection with events with major audience around the world,’ the official wrote. The European Union’s (EU) internal market regulator sent a warning letter to X owner Elon Musk ahead of his interview with former President Donald Trump on the platform, saying that “interim measures” could be taken against the social media site. On Monday, Thierry Breton, the commissioner for internal market, sent a letter to Musk and X CEO Linda Yaccarino about the Trump broadcast, which occurred on Monday evening. “With great audience comes greater responsibility,” Breton wrote in the letter, posted on X. “As there is a risk of amplification of potentially harmful content in connection with events with major audience around the world, I sent this letter to [Elon Musk].”

And it isn’t enough that they threaten Elon Musk, the violate their own laws to do so. From Jeff Childers in Coffee and Covid

The Europeans are hilarious. It never stops with those people. Talk about two-faced! European constitutions and charters are packed with virtue-signaling language about the fundamental value of free speech. For example, in 1948 the United Nations adopted its Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which provides in Article 19 that: "Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers." Seems pretty clear. “Any media.” “Without interference.” The Europeans adopted that rock-solid definition of free speech into their 1950 European Convention on Human Rights and have been chipping away at it ever since.

Or the fudds in the UK who can’t even control the riots (just like the French and the rest of the EU) but are willing to threaten our citizens with arrest if the legally disseminated views published in the US offend some illegal in London? We bloodied their noses a couple of times and saved their butts a couple of times more. They should take a moment to realize who they’re threatening.

There is a whole genre of stories about a United States that totally withdraws from the world, puts up fences, and lets the rest of the world do its own thing. We find it interesting to think how much better off the people of the US would be if we stopped worrying about others and started taking care of ourselves. We know that complete withdrawal is not possible at this time, but we should start looking at how to be less dependent on the rest of the world. The US has the energy and resources to do whatever we want, along with the ability to feed ourselves and a good portion of the rest of the world to boot. Bringing manufacturing back to the states, reestablishing our dominance in electronics and computers, and building our own cars with US manufactured parts is a goal worth pursuing. We’re heavily dependent on people who are not our friends, and we need to repair that exposure.

Should we care about the rest of the world? Only if it directly affects us.

Our drug companies produce well over 60% of all of the medical advancements that take place in the world. As long as it doesn’t hurt us, let that continue, but make the rest of the world pay. When needed drugs are less expensive in other countries because the US is the only country that pays for R&D, something’s wrong.

Due to wrong thinking Green New Deal zealots we no longer produce enough energy to be independent of importing oil and gas from other countries. Stop the stupidity and drill, lease, and produce. We have the technology to do so while still taking care of the environment. And energy prices being lower will help the economy.

As we said, it’s a target rich environment. Ammo’s not cheap, but targets that aren’t addressed now will be a lot more expensive in the future.

Plus, a little target practice is good for the soul.

Share

Leave a comment

Buy Me A Coffee