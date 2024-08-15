Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
Aug 15

If the US government really cared about the People they would be leaning on the EU and anyone else who was trying to influence or censor Americans. They forget the two world wars they started and then their governments (not their people or soldiers) crawled across the Atlantic crying to be saved. Same goes for Russia. If we didn't send them lend-lease they'd have starved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rightful Freedom's avatar
Rightful Freedom
Aug 15

The EU wants to govern and censor Americans. And in particular to get revenue from American tech companies by extortion. It's called the Brussels Effect., or international Regulatory Taking. It's a big step toward world government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture