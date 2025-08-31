

I’m amazed—truly amazed—at the level of tension simmering in our society right now. You can feel it. It’s in the headlines, in the conversations at the gas station, in the silence between neighbors who used to wave. It’s thick, like ozone before a thunderstorm.

The last time I remember this much stress in the national atmosphere was during Vietnam. And I don’t say that lightly.

Back then, you had nightly news broadcasts counting the dead. You had families split over the dinner table about whether we belonged in Southeast Asia. You had cities burning, flags burning, draft cards burning. You had a government trying to hold it all together while half the country was trying to tear it apart—or felt like it.

But today? The tension is broader. Deeper. More fractured.

Let’s start with the most obvious: the divide between the Trump-aligned America First camp and the Democrat “loyal opposition”—though I use “loyal” generously.

We’ve crossed the Rubicon of polite disagreement. What used to be spirited debate has turned into tribal warfare. One side calls for liberty, borders, and free markets. The other seems obsessed with pronouns, bureaucracy, and the idea that America is irredeemably flawed. And instead of talking to each other, we talk about each other, through headlines, hashtags, and hired spokespeople on cable news.

We no longer disagree on how to fix the country—we disagree on what the country is.

And all of that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Underneath, we’re watching economic fractures deepen not just at home, but with our supposed allies. Trade imbalances, regulatory disputes, broken promises, disagreements on tariffs. Germany. Canada. The UK And more. All acting like America is just another player at the table, not the one who built the table in the first place.

And over in the east? China looms—our near-peer rival in every sense. Economic espionage, military buildup, cyber warfare, influence campaigns on college campuses and TikTok feeds. They’re not playing checkers. They’re playing Go.

Meanwhile, our military is spread thin, facing indirect engagement with Russia in Ukraine, a powder keg in Israel vs. Iran, a festering civil war in Yemen, and the ever-present risk of North Korea deciding it wants attention again.

Each situation could, on its own, light a match under global security. Taken together, they’re a field of dry brush in July—and we’re walking through it with a lit cigarette.

Domestically, the middle class is shrinking. Food prices are up. Rent is through the roof. Cities are sliding into chaos, and rural towns are being left behind. Mental illness is climbing. Drug overdoses are climbing. Confidence in government is sinking.

And through it all, we keep marching forward like nothing’s happening—like the levee isn’t groaning under the pressure.

But we feel it. We know.

Something’s wrong.

Now, I’m not here to spread panic. Panic never solves anything. But awareness? That’s the first step toward getting our heads back on straight.

We need to be sober about what we’re facing.

We are living in an age of layered crises—each one feeding off the other. Political. Economic. Military. Moral. Cultural. And they’re all connected by one thread: the erosion of trust. Trust in institutions. Trust in leadership. Trust in one another.

We’ve gone from “One Nation Under God” to “Fifty States Under Surveillance.” From “E Pluribus Unum” to “You’re either with us or you're cancelled.”

This is not a sustainable trajectory.

So what do we do?

We start by recognizing the moment we’re in. We stop pretending this is business as usual. It isn’t. We start thinking not just about the next news cycle, but the next generation. We hold our leaders accountable—not just at the ballot box, but at the dinner table, the school board, the city council.

We speak the truth, even when it’s unpopular. Especially when it’s unpopular.

We don’t throw our hands up in despair. We roll up our sleeves in duty.

Because if this really is the most tension we’ve seen since Vietnam, then we need the kind of courage our fathers and grandfathers showed during that storm: principled, patient, and unafraid to take a stand.

The fight we face today isn’t in the jungle. It’s in the courtroom, the classroom, and the culture. And if we don’t engage—if we don't step up—then we may not like who writes the next chapter of this nation’s story.

We are still America.

We are still free.

But freedom doesn’t defend itself.

Let’s not wait for the lightning to strike.

Let’s start building shelter—and a future worth living in.

