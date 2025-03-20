The 4th Amendment to the Constitution reads:

“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

Following the 3rd Amendment (you will find our article here) establishing the idea of personal property being secure from a government diktat requiring troops be housed in private homes, the 4th Amendment expands, extends, and details not only the security of a person’s property, it also defines the process by which the government can look at or seize that property.

The 4th Amendment to the US Constitution protects individuals from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government. It ensures that law enforcement must generally obtain a warrant—based on probable cause—before conducting a search or seizure of a person, home, or belongings.

Protects privacy from government overreach.

As a result of the protections of the 4th Amendment, government must obtain a warrant before conducting most searches or seizures – exceptions are listed below. The warrant must be signed by a judge, and must be based on probable cause.

Requires probable cause for a search warrant.

Probable cause is the reasonable belief that a crime has been, is being, or will be committed, based on specific and articulable facts. Probable cause is a standard primarily used in the US. Without probable cause a search warrant will not be issued except for special circumstances (listed below).

Warrants must be specific (describing the place to be searched and items to be seized).

The warrant must describe specifically the place to be searched and the items or persons to be seized. The language used to describe the place to be searched cannot be just an address unless there is only one structure at that address, for example. If there is a residence and an outbuilding, both structures must be specifically mentioned in the application for a warrant if both are to be searched.

Warrants must also describe the items to be seized. For example if the warrant specified a Glock Model 19 Serial #12345 and a Glock Model 19 is found, however the serial number is incorrect. If this item is seized, counsel may request the evidence be suppressed as a result of officers retrieving items not matching the exact description arguing it violates particularity (e.g., United States v. Hunter, 1997, where a warrant’s specificity limited seizure to listed items).

There are exceptions (e.g., consent searches, exigent circumstances, plain view doctrine, and searches incident to arrest).

If an individual consents to the search, example – an officer on a traffic stop asks the owner of the vehicle for permission to search the trunk or passenger compartment, that is a consent search.

For a warrantless search to be justified under exigent circumstances, officers must have probable cause (a reasonable belief a crime is afoot) and an urgent situation where waiting for a warrant would jeopardize public safety, evidence, or the ability to apprehend a suspect. Courts evaluate these on a case-by-case basis, balancing the urgency against the intrusion on privacy.

If officers are legally executing the warrant (i.e., in the right place) and come across an item that doesn’t match the serial number but is obviously contraband, incriminating, or related to the crime (e.g., a stolen laptop of the same model in a theft investigation), they might seize it under the plain view doctrine. This requires the officer must be lawfully present where the item is found, the item’s incriminating nature is “immediately apparent,” and the seizure doesn’t rely solely on the warrant but on this exception. For example, if the warrant is for a stolen TV with serial #ABC123, but they find a different TV (#XYZ789) next to a stack of burglary tools, the officers might argue plain view.

In United States v. Carey (1998), a warrant specified certain computer files, but officers seized others not listed. The court suppressed the extra files, emphasizing the warrant’s limits. If the serial number is a key identifier, a similar logic could apply—though a TV or laptop differing only by serial number might get more leeway than entirely different files.

The result is the item can be seized if it falls under plain view or good faith, but it’s not automatically justified by the warrant alone. Without those exceptions, seizing it risks suppression unless the warrant’s language is broader (e.g., “a Dell XPS 13, Serial #123456789 or similar items”). Context is everything—courts hate fishing expeditions.

Exclusionary Rule

Evidence obtained illegally (without following 4th Amendment protections) cannot be used in court.

This rule discourages law enforcement from violating rights, as any improperly obtained evidence becomes inadmissible.

Searches incident to arrest

Searches incident to arrest were recognized in Chimel v. California (1969) and further refined in Arizona v. Gant (2009). The scope of the search is Limited to the arrestee’s person (e.g., clothing, pockets, bags) and the area within their immediate control (often referred to as the "wingspan" rule).

The goal is to prevent harm to officers and destruction of evidence. Vehicle searches under this justification require reason to believe the vehicle contains evidence related to the arrest.

Evolving Protection Against New Forms of Government Overreach

Courts have interpreted the 4th Amendment to apply to modern technology, such as:

Cell phone searches (requiring a warrant)

GPS tracking & electronic surveillance

Email and data privacy

This ensures that as government tools evolve, constitutional protections adapt to prevent excessive surveillance.

Applies to law enforcement, not private individuals or entities.

This amendment is a foundation of American privacy rights and is frequently debated in issues like digital privacy, stop-and-frisk policies, and surveillance laws.

Bottom Line: The 4th Amendment Limits Government Power

By requiring probable cause, judicial oversight, and specific warrants, the 4th Amendment prevents the government from arbitrarily violating personal privacy, ensuring law enforcement operates within constitutional limits.

Next we’ll talk about the 5th Amendment. It’s all about protecting your rights in legal situations. It’s so much more than “pleading the 5th.”

See you next time.

Leave a comment

Share