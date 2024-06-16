Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Ferrell's avatar
Mark Ferrell
Jun 16

Nailed it sir! They speak with forked tongue when shouting “rule of law “.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture