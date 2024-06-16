The purpose of the Bill of Rights is to protect individual liberties and limit the power of the government. It outlines specific rights and freedoms that are guaranteed to every citizen such as freedom of speech, religion, and the press, the right to bear arms, protections against unreasonable searches and seizures, the right to a fair trial, and protections against cruel and unusual punishment. These rights are considered fundamental to a democratic society and serve to ensure that the government respects the rights and freedoms of its citizens.

With all the protections provided by the Bill of Rights, one has to wonder why there are still January 6 prisoners incarcerated without a trial date and in some cases without formal charges.

We believe the government is willfully ignoring the law and the Constitution to keep these political prisoners in jail. We further believe that these prisoners are not only owed a trial, but a speedy trial they’ve not had. So aside from violations of the First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendments to the Constitution, the fact that these people are still in jail without due process 30 months after the supposed act is a full stop violation of the Sixth Amendment, which guarantees speedy trial.

The right to a speedy trial applies to both federal and state criminal cases in the United States. This right is guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment to the US Constitution, which ensures that individuals accused of crimes have the right to a trial without undue delay. The specific timeframe considered "speedy" may vary depending on the circumstances of the case and the jurisdiction, but generally, it means that the trial should proceed promptly and without unnecessary delays. If a trial is unreasonably delayed, it may violate the defendant's Constitutional rights, and they may be entitled to have the charges dismissed.

The US has become a banana republic, with all the warts and foul smells that come with that appellation. The only person killed on January 6 was Ashli Babbit, who was killed by an incompetent Capitol Police Lieutenant who had managed to lose his weapon in a men’s room previous to Jan 6. No police or first responders were killed, most injuries were inflicted on the demonstrators – yes, demonstrators. The January 6 protesters were operating under the rights documented in the First Amendment – by Capitol Police firing rubber bullets and flash/bang grenades into the crowd to incite a riot. There is video of the barrage of supposed non-lethal ordinance being fired at the crowd. No one in the crowd shot back. Yet no Capitol Police personnel were charged, or even identified (except the incompetent Lieutenant), none of them went to jail, none of them lost their jobs.

Let’s get one thing straight; there was no insurrection. The protesters were orderly – more orderly that Antifa and BLM although the media called their activities mostly peaceful protest instead of riots – and were invited into the Capitol by police. Meanwhile, through the wonder of modern BS government brought to you by the u

niparty and your local socialist/communist parties, there are plenty of people being treated like animals, fed trash, and without proper medical care who are waiting for their day in court, if they live that long. The 6th Amendment is supposed to prevent this.

It is our deeply felt hope that this tragedy will end soon, and that those in government who actively participated in or ignored the unlawful acts of the government be indicted, tried, and imprisoned for violations of the Constitutional rights of the January 6 protesters.

Remember freedoms delayed are freedoms denied. We’re all a little more at risk when we allow the government to ride rough-shod over us.

After four years of incompetent leadership, military disasters caused by decisions made for political rather that tactical or strategic reasons, ignoring the decisions of the Supreme Court, making unconstitutional promises to reduce student debt, and an overall foreign policy that belongs in a stand-up routine, not being pushed by the sycophantic State Department, we can find no valid reason to offer Joe Biden four more years to complete the destruction of the US. Are we totally happy with Donald Trump? Actually he was not our first choice, but he is worlds better than Biden. He has a history as an effective President. Do we like his style, or mean tweets? No, but we’ll live with them if he can start the US on the road to recovery. Will Donald Trump honor the Constitution and the Bill of Rights? He did when he was President the first time. There’s no reason to think he wouldn’t this time around.

Donald Trump promised one of his first actions would be to free the January 6 political prisoners. We hope he gets the chance to fulfill this promise, and that the freed January 6 political prisoners sue the government and any official who contributed to the illegal, dishonest acts that were perpetrated on them.

Remember, there’s nothing in the Constitution about political prisoners. That’s because we’re not supposed to have any. The fact that the January 6 hoax was perpetrated on the whole country is a black mark on the US, on the Democrat party, and especially on Joe Biden and the Obama cabal. It won’t be easy wiping it out.

But it can be wiped out by once again obeying and enforcing the law. Equally. For everyone. All the time.

