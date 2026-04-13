Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
1h

Honestly… Republican don’t deserve power. I’m sick and tired of voting for them. I’m tired of voting period.

Here we sit with technocrats, MRNA technology full speed ahead, several wars, threat of draft.

Trump’s betrayal knows - no bounds.

And the propaganda is off the charts!

Social media is not real.

No one in the streets is talking about how great Trump is.

All the propaganda is a slap in our faces.

Republicans deserve to lose Bigly in November.

Folks like me will not be at the polls. Nope! Let the democrats have it. At least we know what to expect from them. Trump has sold us out right to our faces.

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Ken France's avatar
Ken France
1h

Nice work Jack. Appreciate it.

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