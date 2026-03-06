There is a question no one in power wants asked plainly:

Is it possible that most of our present political dysfunction is not the result of complexity, polarization, or technology—

—but a collapse in honesty, ethics, and courage?

Not a failure of intelligence.

A failure of adulthood.

The Constitution was not written for angels. In Federalist No. 51, James Madison wrote:

“If men were angels, no government would be necessary.”

But he immediately added that government must be designed to oblige itself to control itself.

That design presumes something rarely discussed now: character.

Without honesty, the structure becomes ornamental. Without ethics, it becomes weaponized. Without bravery, it becomes hollow.

And hollow systems eventually fall.

Honesty: The Foundation Stone

In United States v. Nixon, the Supreme Court declared unanimously:

“No man, not even the President of the United States, is completely above the law.”

That ruling was not about tapes. It was about limits. It was about the idea that truth is not optional for the powerful.

A republic cannot function when citizens assume every statement is strategic. When dishonesty becomes normalized, trust evaporates. When trust evaporates, institutions cease to command legitimacy.

You can survive policy disagreements.

You cannot survive universal suspicion.

If a leader lies for your benefit, do you excuse it?

If your party manipulates facts to win a cycle, do you rationalize it?

Honesty that applies only to the other side is not honesty.

It is factionalism wearing a moral costume.

Ethics: The Guardrails

In NFIB v. Sebelius, Chief Justice Roberts reminded Congress:

“The Framers created a Federal Government of limited powers.”

Limited means restrained even when expansion is politically convenient.

Yet what do we see?

One party floats structural changes to the Supreme Court when rulings disappoint them. The other blocks judicial consideration under one rationale, then reverses course under new political advantage.

Omnibus bills thousands of pages long are passed unread.

Executive orders stretch statutory language to achieve policy outcomes that could not survive legislative negotiation.

This is not ideological. It is opportunistic.

In West Virginia v. EPA, the Court pushed back on agencies claiming sweeping authority under vague statutes — reaffirming that major policy shifts belong to Congress.

The branches keep being told to stay in their lanes.

They drift anyway.

And when they drift, supporters cheer—if the drift benefits them.

That is not ethics.

That is appetite.

Bravery: The Scarce Commodity

Most officials know when something crosses a line.

They know when deficit rhetoric evaporates under spending pressure.

They know when procedural maneuvers contradict previous “iron” principles.

They know when investigations are timed for maximum political impact.

They know.

They stay quiet.

Because bravery is expensive.

And here is the surgical question:

If you saw it — did you say something?

When your party manipulated procedure for advantage, did you object?

When your side stretched executive authority beyond what you once defended, did you protest?

When a nominee was blocked or rushed through under transparent political calculus, did you hold your line?

Or did you tell yourself:

“This time is different.”

“This is necessary.”

“They started it.”

If your standard changes depending on proximity to power, you do not have a standard.

You have a preference.

The Institutional Cost

The Constitution anticipates ambition. It counters it with friction.

Friction is not dysfunction.

Friction is protection.

When leaders bypass friction—through executive shortcuts, procedural manipulation, or narrative distortion—they weaken the structure that protects them when power shifts.

And power always shifts.

In McCutcheon v. FEC, Chief Justice Roberts wrote:

“There is no right more basic in our democracy than the right to participate in electing our political leaders.”

Participation requires confidence. Confidence requires trust. Trust requires honesty and ethical consistency.

Remove those, and elections become contests of messaging rather than consent.

The Uncomfortable Questions

When was the last time you criticized your own party publicly?

When was the last time you defended a constitutional limit even though it harmed your preferred outcome?

When was the last time you lost something because you refused to compromise on honesty?

If the answer is never, then the adult deficit is not confined to Washington.

It lives in the electorate.

We reward outrage more than integrity. We reward loyalty more than consistency. We reward victory more than virtue.

And politicians are nothing if not responsive to incentives.

The Hard End

The problem is not that we lack intelligence.

The problem is that we have grown comfortable excusing dishonesty when it benefits us, relaxing ethics when it suits us, and outsourcing bravery to someone else.

A constitutional system can withstand disagreement.

It cannot withstand universal moral flexibility.

The Founders feared tyranny.

What we are drifting toward is something quieter: a culture where limits are negotiable, truth is elastic, and courage is optional.

That is not sustainable.

The question is not whether adults still exist.

The question is whether we are willing to demand adulthood again — from our leaders and from ourselves.

Because if we are not, the structure will continue to weaken.

And when it cracks, no party will be spared.

