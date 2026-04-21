The West has spent the last half-century telling itself a comforting story: that immigration—any immigration, from anywhere, at any scale—inevitably produces assimilation. That time, prosperity, and exposure to liberal norms will smooth over differences, dissolve friction, and produce cohesion. It is a story repeated so often it has hardened into doctrine. And like most doctrines, it collapses the moment it meets reality.

Because reality has been keeping receipts.

Large-scale Muslim immigration—accelerating across Europe since the 1960s and 1970s, and to a lesser but growing extent in the United States and Canada—has not produced uniform integration. It has produced measurable, persistent, and in many cases worsening integration failures. Not everywhere. Not universally. But at a scale large enough that it can no longer be dismissed as anecdotal or explained away as mere “economic disadvantage” or “temporary adjustment.”

That explanation is not just incomplete. It is dishonest.

Start with values—because that’s where the fracture begins. According to the Pew Research Center, support for implementing Sharia law as official law in Muslim-majority countries reaches median levels of 84% in South Asia and remains high across the Middle East and North Africa. That is not a fringe position. That is a majority worldview. And when populations carrying that worldview relocate into secular liberal democracies, the friction is not incidental—it is structural.

Even within Western countries, where exposure to liberal norms is supposed to moderate these views, the shift is partial at best. Pew surveys and European polling consistently show that significant minorities—and in some subgroups, majorities—support the application of Sharia in family matters, endorse punishments for apostasy, and maintain restrictions on speech deemed blasphemous. These are not marginal theological quirks. They are direct contradictions of the foundational principles of Western law: equality before the law, freedom of conscience, and unrestricted speech.

And when those contradictions move from belief into behavior, the results are predictable.

Parallel systems emerge. Sharia councils operating informally alongside civil courts. Demands for halal-only institutional accommodations. Resistance to secular curricula—whether on evolution, gender equality, or sexuality. The creation of enclaves where the host nation’s norms are not rejected outright, but quietly replaced.

The euphemism for this is “multiculturalism.” The reality is fragmentation.

The economic data tells a similar story, and it is no kinder. Across Europe, Muslim immigrant populations—particularly those originating from North Africa, Turkey, Pakistan, and parts of the Middle East—consistently show higher unemployment rates, greater welfare dependency, and lower educational attainment than both native populations and other immigrant groups. This is not a one-country anomaly; it is a cross-national pattern.

And then there is crime, the third rail everyone pretends not to touch until the numbers become impossible to ignore.

In Germany, migrants comprise roughly 10% of the population but account for approximately 25–26% of criminal suspects in key categories. In France, entire suburban zones—the banlieues—have become synonymous with periodic unrest and police retreat. In the United Kingdom, the grooming gang scandals—documented across multiple cities—revealed organized networks, disproportionately involving men of Pakistani heritage, preying on vulnerable girls while authorities hesitated, paralyzed by fear of appearing discriminatory.

That hesitation has a body count.

And then there is the part no one is allowed to talk about without being immediately shouted down: exploitation of the system itself.

Not theoretical. Not hypothetical. Documented.

In Minnesota, federal prosecutors uncovered one of the largest pandemic-era fraud schemes in the country—tens of millions of dollars siphoned through nonprofit fronts tied to Somali networks. Money intended to feed children was instead routed through shell operations, falsified claims, and fabricated participation numbers. It wasn’t subtle. It wasn’t isolated. It was organized.

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And it went on—unchecked—until it became too large to ignore.

Why?

Because scrutiny had been politically criminalized.

Call it what it is: a system that refuses to enforce its own rules invites exploitation. Not just from one group, not just from one community—but predictably, repeatedly, wherever oversight is weakest and accountability is culturally or politically discouraged.

Now layer that reality onto a benefits structure already riddled with complexity.

Officially, undocumented immigrants are barred from federal programs like Social Security, Medicare, SNAP, TANF, and standard Medicaid. That’s the law.

But law on paper and law in practice are not the same thing.

Identity fraud exists. Mixed-status households blur eligibility lines. Benefits flow through citizen children into non-citizen households. Emergency and state-level programs create parallel access points. And bureaucratic systems—overloaded, fragmented, and often reluctant to verify aggressively—become conduits rather than gatekeepers.

The result is not universal abuse. But it is not clean enforcement either.

It is leakage.

And in a system scaled to tens of millions of people, even small percentages become large numbers very quickly.

Of course, the immediate response is to reach for the standard explanations: poverty, marginalization, discrimination. And yes, those factors exist. They always do. But they do not explain why other immigrant groups facing similar economic conditions integrate more rapidly and with fewer value conflicts. They do not explain why second-generation outcomes in some communities stagnate or regress rather than improve. They do not explain why attitudes toward gender roles, religious authority, and speech remain markedly distinct even after controlling for income and education.

At some point, the explanation has to move beyond economics and confront culture—specifically, the persistence of orthodox interpretations of Islam that are not merely different from Western norms, but in direct opposition to them.

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And when those interpretations radicalize, the consequences escalate from tension to violence.

Madrid, 2004. London, 2005. Paris, 2015. A litany of attacks, each tied to individuals radicalized within or adjacent to immigrant communities. Intelligence agencies across Europe have repeatedly identified segregated enclaves—areas of low integration and high isolation—as incubators for extremist ideology. These are not mythical “no-go zones,” but they are spaces where the state’s authority is diluted and alternative norms gain traction.

Layer on top of that the documented prevalence—again, not universal, but statistically elevated—of honor-based violence, female genital mutilation within certain diasporas, and higher rates of anti-Semitic and anti-LGBT sentiment, and the picture becomes harder to sanitize.

This is not simply a question of crime. It is a question of cohesion—of whether a society can sustain a shared understanding of law, rights, and mutual obligation.

Because when that shared understanding erodes, politics follows.

The rise of populist parties across Europe is not an accident. It is a reaction—sometimes crude, sometimes excessive, but undeniably rooted in observable change. Rapid demographic shifts, strained public services, and declining social trust create a vacuum. And in that vacuum, voters begin asking questions the political class has spent decades refusing to answer.

Questions like: Who is being admitted? On what basis? And to what end?

The standard answer—“diversity is strength”—is not a policy. It is a slogan. And slogans do not resolve structural contradictions.

None of this means that Muslims cannot integrate. Many do. Especially those who are secular, highly educated, or already aligned with liberal norms. There are success stories—in the United States in particular—where assimilation has been more effective. But those successes are not proof that the system works universally. They are proof that it works conditionally.

And that is the point the West refuses to confront.

Assimilation is not automatic. It is not guaranteed. It is not even likely under conditions of large-scale migration from regions where core values diverge sharply from those of the host society. Without deliberate selection, clear expectations, and unapologetic enforcement of those expectations, the result is not a melting pot. It is a patchwork—parallel societies occupying the same geographic space but operating under different assumptions about law, authority, and rights.

And that patchwork does not hold.

So what is the alternative?

Start by abandoning the lie. Immigration policy is not a moral abstraction; it is a national decision with measurable consequences. That decision should be guided not by sentiment, but by outcomes.

Vet immigrants not just for skills, but for value compatibility—demonstrated commitment to secular law, equal rights, and freedom of expression. Prioritize those with a high probability of assimilation, not merely a desire for entry. Cap intake from regions where integration outcomes have consistently underperformed until those patterns change. And above all, enforce a single, non-negotiable standard: the law of the host nation is supreme—no parallel systems, no exceptions.

Because a society that refuses to defend its own framework will not keep it.

And if the West continues to pretend that all cultures, all values, and all scales of migration produce the same outcome, it will eventually discover—too late—that cohesion is not something you can import.

It is something you either preserve… or lose.

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