There is nothing quite as reliable in American government as the last-minute spending bill.

Not the sunrise.

Not the tides.

Not even taxes.

Every year—city, county, state, federal—officials who have known the budget deadline since the moment they swore an oath suddenly discover that time is a cruel and unforeseeable force. Shocked. Stunned. Gravely concerned. Cameras appear. Sleeves roll up. Faces furrow.

Democracy, we are told, is once again dangling over the abyss.

And, miraculously, the only solution is to pass a bloated, unread spending bill right now, or else.

Welcome back to the Budget Kabuki.

This is not governance. This is ritualized incompetence, performed with such confidence that we’ve been trained to mistake it for leadership.

For months—sometimes years—nothing happens. Budgets are “under discussion.” Committees are “working diligently.” Negotiations are “ongoing.” Which is political shorthand for no decisions, no accountability, no risk. Then, with hours left on the clock, urgency is discovered like a college student discovering a term paper at 11:47 p.m.

Only this paper costs billions.

James Madison warned us about this kind of thing:

“The accumulation of all powers… in the same hands… may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.”

What he didn’t add—but probably assumed—was that tyranny would eventually wear a name badge and call itself a “continuing resolution.”

Deadlines aren’t surprises. Revenues don’t materialize by séance. Expenses don’t sneak up like burglars in the night. This chaos is not accidental.

It is functional.

Urgency suppresses scrutiny. Panic silences dissent.

A looming shutdown turns legitimate questions into heresy. “Do you want the government to stop?” becomes the all-purpose response to “What’s actually in this bill?”

And just like that, accountability evaporates.

Omnibus monstrosities—hundreds or thousands of pages long—emerge from closed rooms like sacred texts. Lawmakers vote on them without reading them. Some even brag about this, as if professional negligence were a virtue.

But don’t worry. They “had no choice.”

Funny how there’s always a choice when it comes to posturing, grandstanding, and cable-news auditions—but never a choice when it comes to restraint, transparency, or telling a favored constituency “no.”

At the local level, this circus is sold as “keeping essential services running.”

At the state level, it’s “avoiding disruption.”

At the federal level, it’s always “saving the economy.”

Different slogans. Same scam.

And yet—here’s the uncomfortable part—the Kabuki only works because the audience allows it.

Low-performing politicians are not struck by lightning. They are reelected. Year after year. Term after term. After missed deadlines, bloated budgets, emergency votes, and ritual panic, the public shrugs, scrolls, and says some version of: Well, that’s just how it is.

Thomas Sowell put it bluntly:

“People who enjoy meetings should not be in charge of anything.”

We have gone further. We reward people who enjoy manufactured crises.

Public apathy is the lubricant of bad government. It is the quiet agreement that as long as the garbage is collected and the checks clear, performance doesn’t matter. The bar has sunk so low that merely avoiding catastrophe is treated as an achievement.

Politicians know this. They count on it.

Instead of being punished for failure to plan, they threaten the public with consequences for resisting. Schools will close. Roads will crumble. Markets will panic. Somewhere, a hypothetical grandmother will suffer terribly.

Notice how the villain is always the clock.

Never the people who watched it run out.

Clean budgets—single-subject, transparent, readable—are dismissed as unrealistic. There’s “no time” for that. There’s never time for clarity. Never time for restraint. Never time for the public to actually see what it’s paying for.

There is, however, always time for drama.

As Madison also observed:

“A popular government without popular information… is but a prologue to a farce or a tragedy; or perhaps both.”

We are now getting the deluxe package.

This system rewards spectacle over stewardship. Chaos over competence. Talking points over trade-offs. And as long as voters tolerate deadline theater, politicians will continue to treat panic as a governing strategy.

Budgets are supposed to reflect priorities.

Instead, they reveal incentives.

And the incentive is unmistakable: last-minute panic protects power. It shields bad ideas. It blurs responsibility. It allows everyone to claim victory while the public inherits the bill.

The tragedy isn’t that budgeting is hard.

The tragedy is that we’ve normalized failure—and called it process.

It isn’t normal.

It isn’t necessary.

And it isn’t inevitable.

But it is profitable for people who prefer power without responsibility, spending without ownership, and governance without consequences.

Same stage.

Same script.

Same excuses.

Curtain up.

