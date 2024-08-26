Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Charles R. Jarvis
Aug 27

The Walz pick is emblematic of the Democrats’ confidence in their victory. He adds no electoral votes as Minnesota was not and is not in doubt. Jack, you are so correct, the far, far left is in control of the Democrats this has reached the dangerous level. And, the media is loving it.

ABIGAIL REPORTS
Aug 26Edited

MORE than his military lies, his whole life is a lie. YES I TURNED IT INTO A SUBTACK ARTICLE.

HERR TIM WALZ, MSM SEARCH ENGINES HID HIS QUEER SUPPORT. THEN IT GREW LEGS!

https://gailhonadle.substack.com/p/herr-tim-walz-msm-search-engines

Tim Walz Caught Fudging Record Again

https://www.cf.org/news/tim-walz-caught-fudging-record-again/?_bhlid=c90a77f9bcf7f985a3e034ef000b469829150326

Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., has been caught in two more fibs about his record. For years Walz claimed the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce honored him and that he participated in a pilot Harvard program as one of the first American educators to teach Chinese high school students. Walz claimed the Nebraska.

This is bigger. It took https://metager.org/ to get the answer to the first article. ‘I knew who I could go to’: How Tim Walz gave queer high school students a refuge

Before he was Kamala Harris’s running mate, the Minnesota governor was a geography teacher, coach and faculty adviser for a gay-straight alliance at Mankato West High School. His former students tell Alex Woodward about their unlikely ally, and why dozens are now campaigning for him

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/tim-walz-gay-high-school-gsa-teacher-lgbt-b2599841.html

Snopes

Unpacking the Claim That Walz ‘Recruited Young Boys’ into ‘Gay Club’ at School

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/unpacking-claim-walz-recruited-young-233100116.html

‘I knew who I could go to’: How Tim Walz gave his queer high school students a refuge

https://www.yahoo.com/news/knew-could-tim-walz-gave-094128504.html

Tim Walz’s students introduce America to their teacher and coach at the DNC: ‘Best people for the job’

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/tim-walz-students-introduce-america-011708399.html

Tim Walz’s gay backstory means everything to queer voters

https://www.intomore.com/impact/politics/tim-walzs-gay-backstory-means-everything-to-queer-voters/

Tim Walz’s Gay-Straight Alliance students remember him as accepting and goofy

While working as a teacher in rural Minnesota in the late ‘90s, Walz helped launch the high school’s first club for LGBTQ students.

https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-politics-and-policy/tim-walz-lgbtq-rights-issues-teacher-governor-rcna165622

Minnesota Became A ‘Trans Refuge’ Thanks To Tim Walz — And It Changed Lives

“To him, trans people are just people and trans children are just children,” said one mother.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/minnesota-trans-refuge-tim-walz_n_66ba51c1e4b0eabd2393ca01

As a teacher, Tim Walz stood up for students’ Gay-Straight Alliance .

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/08/09/walz-gay-alliance-high-school/

https://evrimagaci.org/tpg/tim-walzs-journey-from-teacher-to-lgbtq-advocate-31767

‘I knew who I could go to’: How Tim Walz gave his queer high school students a refuge

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/tim-walz-gave-queer-high-schoolers-a-refuge-those-students-are-now-campaigning-for-his-white-house-bid/ar-AA1oZE0Ohttps://apnews.com/article/tim-walz-teacher-coach-lgbtq-minnesota-mankato-4e03b28f956e7862dc72d25b852af448

Former students and colleagues recall high school teachers Tim and Gwen Walz as allies and advocates

https://apnews.com/article/tim-walz-teacher-coach-lgbtq-minnesota-mankato-4e03b28f956e7862dc72d25b852af448

25 Years Ago, a Gay Student Sought Support. His School Turned to Tim Walz.

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/20/us/tim-walz-gay-students.html

Tim Walz has long been a friend to the queer community, and here’s the proof

https://www.intomore.com/impact/politics/tim-walz-has-long-been-a-friend-to-the-queer-community-and-heres-the-proof/

Tim Walz Once Advised A High School’s Gay-Straight Alliance—What We Know About The Governor And The Club

https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2024/08/21/tim-walz-once-advised-a-high-schools-gay-straight-alliance-what-we-know-about-the-governor-and-the-club/

Here is the ad he ran bragging about it.

https://www.facebook.com/govwalz/videos/10101099675953009/

Tim Walz’s campaign for Minnesota governor aims to bridge the great divide

https://www.startribune.com/tim-walz-s-campaign-for-minnesota-governor-aims-to-bridge-the-great-divide/495297961

