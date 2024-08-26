We were stunned and amazed at Kamala Harris’ choice of a running mate. It’s as if she went straight to the bottom of the barrel and then wondered why she couldn’t go any lower. By choosing Gov Tim Walz of Minnesota, she has insured the communists and Marxists (is there any difference?) in the Democrat party will continue to have a home.

We thought long and hard about this post, and in reading what’s already out there, we found most of our work done for us. Of course we have comments to make, however there are some significantly pertinent comments from people we assume know more than we do, and we do subscribe to the theory that stealing (with attribution, of course) is better and easier than actually doing the work ourselves.

So, on the subject of the Harris-Walz ticket, Republican Vice-Presidential candidate JD Vance said:

"And it’s Kamala Harris’ policies that matter the most. She is the person who’s worsened the inflation crisis. She is the person who’s made groceries less affordable. Kamala Harris has made our country less safe, and Kamala Harris has opened the American Southern border. No running mate is going to allow her to run away from a really bad record for the American people. Do we want to give her a promotion, Hugh? I think the American people are going to say absolutely not. We should kick her out of office,"

It doesn’t seem JD is too impressed with Harris or her running mate, but that’s to be expected.

The news is who Tim Walz is. There has been more than enough press on Kamala Harris to know everything there is to know about her, however, Walz is relatively new to the national stage if you disregard his response to the 2020 riots that saw Minneapolis burn.

Sam Faddis in And Magazine reported:

This is a man who Harris believes we should trust with the responsibility to lead and defend our nation should she be elected and then for any reason incapacitated. It seems relevant, therefore, to see what Walz did as Governor in a moment of crisis in 2020. In the summer of 2020, Black Lives Matter extremists rioted in Minneapolis. For four nights they burned the city. Walz sat and watched as they did so. He stepped in only when in effect there was nothing left to loot. And Magazine story on Walz

When Kamala Harris was in the Senate, she was known as the most liberal Senator, even to the left of Bernie Sanders. Walz makes her look like a moderate, with a social history typical of Teddy Kennedy. Walz has a DUI (his blood draw pegged him at .128 BAC), which is not something the "public health" and Karen wings of the Democrat party go for.

STREIFF in RedState wrote:

Walz's politics are hard left. He's pro-BLM rioters, pro-abortion, pro-genital mutilation of children, and anti-police. His record in the Minnesota National Guard reeks of opportunism. According to his colleagues, he unceremoniously retired when his battalion was ordered to Iraq. Even though he portrays himself as a Command Sergeant Major, the truth is he never completed the required academic work to hold that rank and was retired with a one-grade reduction. Walz may stun me by being a dynamite campaigner, but he strikes me more as an old-style Soviet apparatchik than someone comfortable on the national stage. But no matter his talents, he got the nod for one reason: open antisemites now own the Democrat party.

So add stolen valor to Walz’ list of negative attributes, as well as his confirmed antisemitism. It’s almost as if Harris was willing to go down in flames rather than have a running mate who could help the ticket, but of course Walz was chosen by the Obama, Pelosi, Clinton, Schumer cabal. We wonder what their justification was, or was he the negative option — a loser, but faithful to the cause?

Nick Armam writes in RedState:

So the question was: which was more important to the people deciding things behind the scenes? Making some people in Michigan and the left happy or making what was probably the better political choice, even though it might have been bad in terms of holding onto the left? Since you now know they picked Walz, you know which way they went, which is interesting. They decided to keep the left happy, as the Biden-Harris team has done on every decision right down the line. The longer-term investment in putting leftists everywhere won out. But there's so much dirt on Walz and his politics that will not go over well with Americans; did anyone making the choice bother to look? Eric Holder was supposedly in charge of the vetting, which would also be a big tell that they would go left. Did he just ignore all the bad things, or was it just more important to pick someone so left? Remember how Hillary Clinton used "deplorables" and basically did herself in with it? Democrats just don't seem to get Middle America. Let's hear Walz describe rural and red areas as "mostly rocks and cows." Nice way to dismiss the folks in the red states. That ticked off rural voters in Minnesota and now everyone in those red areas can hear what Democrats like him really think. And Kamala is endorsing that by picking him.

So here we have a communist (or Marxist — same thing to us) who bails out on his National Guard unit because they’ve been ordered to deploy, who fails as governor to send the National Guard to Minneapolis saying “who will do the protecting, 19 year old cooks and clerks?” Certainly not the pride of service we’d expect of someone who claims to have retired as a Command Sergeant Major. Whose wife left the windows open during the riots because she enjoyed the smell of Minneapolis burning, and whose daughter passed National Guard plans (once he actually sent them in) to Black Lives Matter (BLM). Yep, that’s the Tim Walz we know.

But it gets better! Nick Armam continues in RedState:

Minnesota House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth (R) called Kamala Harris and Tim Walz "the most extreme ticket in recent presidential history." She took Walz apart. "Gov. Walz likes to tout his legislative achievements from the past two years of one-party Democratic control, but voters need to know the real story. The last two years featured some of the most extreme and irresponsible policies we’ve ever seen in our state: $10 billion dollars in tax increases, an unsustainable and unaffordable 40 percent increase in state spending, New fees on your online orders, massive cost increases for your Uber and Lyft rides, expensive and extreme energy mandates that will drive up the electric bills for you and your family, and even a gas tax increase that goes up automatically every single year!" She also pointed out among other things that Walz signed a bill "to give illegal immigrants free tuition, drivers licenses, and even health benefits, making Minnesota a magnet for illegal immigration" and let the BLM riots in 2020 get out of control, that resulted in all kinds of injuries, even deaths, and millions in damages before he was "forced to respond."

We find Walz to be repugnant as a man, as a soldier, and as a politician. There doesn’t seem to be any redeeming value to him at all, except maybe as competition to Gavin Newsom for the title “most radical governor.”

According to Bonchie in RedState:

He let his state burn during the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots, choosing to coddle criminals instead of taking action. He signed a bill putting tampons into boys' bathrooms. He believes biological males should compete against females in sports. He took the side of teachers' unions over students during COVID. He has praised socialism as just being "neighborly." He has defended sanctuary cities. He even changed Minnesota's flag to look like the Somali flag to appease the Islamists in his state.

Walz is a dedicated communist. We hear lots of people described this way, but Walz actually has the credentials to back it up. Natalie Winters, reporting on Walz’ politics in a post on “X” says:

VP pick Tim Walz headlined a Chinese Communist Party influence group’s 2019 national convention. He spoke alongside the president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), which leads a billion-dollar Chinese influence operation flagged by the U.S. State Department for “directly and malignly influencing” American politicians. U.S. officials added the effort - the United Front Work Department - works “to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition” and “influence foreign individuals and the policies of foreign states to serve Beijing’s interests.” Despite these ties, Walz headlined the national convention of another CCP influence group - the US China Peoples Friendship Association - in 2019 alongside CPAFFC President Li Xaolin.

Tim Walz is like a filter that catches all the undesirable traits a man can have and glories in displaying them. It isn’t very attractive, and we’re sure there are those on the Republican side who are happy that Kamala chose him; they’ll fool themselves into thinking that the election is in the bag for Donald Trump now. They couldn’t be more wrong.

The people here in the US have been watching the Biden-Harris team screw up the country for almost four years now, and, to the people’s credit, they both have really low ratings. Unfortunately low ratings don’t translate to Democrats not voting for their candidate — even if the candidate was chosen by Obama and not the people.

This race for President will be close, and no amount of bad press for Kamala Harris or Tim Walz will change the fanatic leftists voting Democrat.

Donald Trump and JD Vance will need to be on their “A” game for the rest of this campaign. We are confident that they will continue to do the excellent job they’ve done to date, however we’re concerned that election reform, which we all saw as necessary in 2020, has not been completed. There’s still a chance that Democrats can stuff the ballot box.

And stuff it they will if given the chance. It’s the communist way. Putin “wins” in a landslide, Maduro “wins” another term, and if given the chance, the Democrats will mimic Russia’s and Venezuela’s elections, and we’ll have our first openly communist administration.

We all need to work towards a Trump victory. Remember, if he gets enough votes they won’t be able to steal the election.

