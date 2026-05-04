A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation. It is a location.

The United States is drifting toward that condition—slowly, deliberately, and with full awareness from the people tasked with preventing it. Immigration law is not ambiguous. It is not aspirational. It is statutory. And yet, for years, it has been treated as optional—enforced when convenient, ignored when politically costly, and reinterpreted when outright violation became too large to hide.

The result is not a broken system. It is a surrendered one.

The case for deporting every illegal alien is not radical. It is the last remaining expression of a country attempting to behave like one. It rests on four pillars: sovereignty, the rule of law, fiscal reality, and public safety.

Start with sovereignty, because everything else flows from it.

Every functioning nation on Earth reserves the right to determine who enters and who stays. The United States has long paired that right with extraordinary openness, admitting more legal immigrants annually than any other country. That system depends on control.

That control has been overwhelmed.

Since 2021, official encounter data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows more than 10 million border encounters nationwide. That number excludes “got-aways”—individuals detected but not apprehended—estimated by DHS officials in the millions more. Even conservative estimates place total unlawful entries well beyond any modern historical precedent.

This is not routine migration flow. This is systemic breach.

And the contrast matters.

During the later period of the Trump administration, enforcement mechanisms—most notably the Migrant Protection Protocols (“Remain in Mexico”), expedited removals, and pandemic-era Title 42 authority—produced measurable declines in unlawful crossings after prior surges. Encounters fell significantly from mid-2019 peaks following policy implementation, according to CBP data.

The Trump administration’s aggressive enforcement of our southern border reduced the number of illegal aliens entering dramatically after prior surges, however there are still millions of illegal aliens in the United States who must be found and removed.

That is the part critics prefer to skip: enforcement works—but only at the border. It does nothing to resolve the population already inside.

And when a border becomes permeable at scale, it stops functioning as a border at all.

The message becomes unmistakable: American sovereignty is negotiable. Citizenship is not conferred—it is acquired by persistence.

Deportation is not punishment in that context. It is correction.

Or, as Ronald Reagan put it: “A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation.”

The second pillar is the rule of law—and here the damage is internal.

Illegal presence is a civil violation under federal immigration law. Re-entry after removal is a felony under 8 U.S.C. § 1326. These are not symbolic statutes. They are core enforcement mechanisms.

Yet for years, enforcement has been selectively applied.

The result is a two-tier system: one governed by statute, the other by discretion. Sanctuary jurisdictions openly limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Employment verification systems are routinely bypassed. Identity fraud—particularly through misuse of Social Security numbers—remains a documented and prosecuted offense tied to unlawful employment.

This is not a functioning legal system. It is a negotiated one.

As James Madison warned: “If men were angels, no government would be necessary.” The structure exists because compliance cannot be assumed. Remove enforcement, and law dissolves into suggestion.

Deportation restores universality. Without it, immigration law becomes theater.

The third pillar is fiscal reality—and here the argument becomes measurable.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform estimates the annual net fiscal cost of illegal immigration at over $150 billion, factoring in education, healthcare, law enforcement, and welfare expenditures across federal, state, and local levels.

Even analyses that challenge FAIR’s methodology still acknowledge substantial net costs at the state and local level, particularly in education and emergency medical services—sectors that cannot legally deny service and therefore absorb population increases immediately.

Roughly two-thirds of illegal alien households include U.S.-born children, according to Pew Research Center data, making those households eligible for a range of public benefits. Combined with below-average tax contributions due to income distribution and off-the-books employment, the net fiscal imbalance becomes structurally predictable.

And the strain is visible.

Major cities—including New York and Chicago—have publicly reported billions in projected costs tied to migrant intake and services, forcing budget reallocations, service cuts, and emergency funding measures.

This is not hypothetical. It is already happening.

Mass deportation would not eliminate fiscal pressure entirely—but it would immediately reduce it. The alternative is continued expansion of systems already operating beyond capacity.

Finally, public safety.

No serious argument claims that every illegal alien is dangerous. That is not the claim.

The claim is statistical inevitability.

When millions enter or remain in a country without full vetting, a percentage will commit serious crimes. Data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has consistently documented tens of thousands of non-citizens with criminal convictions in removal proceedings, including violent offenses.

State-level data reinforces the point. The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported hundreds of thousands of criminal charges filed against illegal aliens over multi-year periods, including thousands of violent offenses such as homicide and sexual assault.

And then there are the cases that force attention:

Laken Riley. Jocelyn Nungaray. Rachel Morin.

These are not statistical anomalies. They are the visible edge of a predictable outcome: a system that allows entry without control cannot guarantee safety within.

Even outside violent crime, labor market effects are measurable. Increased unauthorized labor supply in low-skill sectors correlates with downward wage pressure for similarly situated domestic workers, a finding supported in multiple economic analyses—including work frequently cited by the Congressional Budget Office and independent labor economists.

The burden falls where it always does—on those with the least margin to absorb it.

And then comes the objection:

“We can’t deport millions.”

Not because it is impossible. Because it is difficult.

But difficulty is not a governing principle. Law is.

The United States cannot absorb unlimited migration without altering its economic structure, legal coherence, and civic identity. Legal immigration exists. It remains robust. But a system that rewards those who bypass it is not compassionate—it is incoherent.

Mass deportation is not easy. It is not quick. It is not politically convenient.

It is necessary.

Because a country that refuses to enforce its laws does not weaken by accident—it changes by design.

The choice is not between compassion and enforcement.

It is between sovereignty and surrender.

Humanitarian objections ignore the obvious: the United States cannot absorb the world’s poor without harming its own. Legal immigration channels exist; violating them is a choice. Mass deportation is logistically challenging but morally straightforward: nations that cannot enforce their laws cease to be nations. Americans built this country under the rule of law.

Restoring it requires the simple, consistent policy that illegal aliens must leave—every last one.

Anything less is surrender.A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation. It is a location.

The United States is drifting toward that condition—slowly, deliberately, and with full awareness from the people tasked with preventing it. Immigration law is not ambiguous. It is not aspirational. It is statutory. And yet, for years, it has been treated as optional—enforced when convenient, ignored when politically costly, and reinterpreted when outright violation became too large to hide.

The result is not a broken system. It is a surrendered one.

The case for deporting every illegal alien is not radical. It is the last remaining expression of a country attempting to behave like one. It rests on four pillars: sovereignty, the rule of law, fiscal reality, and public safety.

Start with sovereignty, because everything else flows from it.

Every functioning nation on Earth reserves the right to determine who enters and who stays. The United States has long paired that right with extraordinary openness, admitting more legal immigrants annually than any other country. That system depends on control.

That control has been overwhelmed.

Since 2021, official encounter data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows more than 10 million border encounters nationwide. That number excludes “got-aways”—individuals detected but not apprehended—estimated by DHS officials in the millions more. Even conservative estimates place total unlawful entries well beyond any modern historical precedent.

This is not routine migration flow. This is systemic breach.

And the contrast matters.

During the later period of the Trump administration, enforcement mechanisms—most notably the Migrant Protection Protocols (“Remain in Mexico”), expedited removals, and pandemic-era Title 42 authority—produced measurable declines in unlawful crossings after prior surges. Encounters fell significantly from mid-2019 peaks following policy implementation, according to CBP data.

The Trump administration’s aggressive enforcement of our southern border reduced the number of illegal aliens entering dramatically after prior surges, however there are still millions of illegal aliens in the United States who must be found and removed.

That is the part critics prefer to skip: enforcement works—but only at the border. It does nothing to resolve the population already inside.

And when a border becomes permeable at scale, it stops functioning as a border at all.

The message becomes unmistakable: American sovereignty is negotiable. Citizenship is not conferred—it is acquired by persistence.

Deportation is not punishment in that context. It is correction.

Or, as Ronald Reagan put it: “A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation.”

The second pillar is the rule of law—and here the damage is internal.

Illegal presence is a civil violation under federal immigration law. Re-entry after removal is a felony under 8 U.S.C. § 1326. These are not symbolic statutes. They are core enforcement mechanisms.

Yet for years, enforcement has been selectively applied.

The result is a two-tier system: one governed by statute, the other by discretion. Sanctuary jurisdictions openly limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Employment verification systems are routinely bypassed. Identity fraud—particularly through misuse of Social Security numbers—remains a documented and prosecuted offense tied to unlawful employment.

This is not a functioning legal system. It is a negotiated one.

As James Madison warned: “If men were angels, no government would be necessary.” The structure exists because compliance cannot be assumed. Remove enforcement, and law dissolves into suggestion.

Deportation restores universality. Without it, immigration law becomes theater.

The third pillar is fiscal reality—and here the argument becomes measurable.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform estimates the annual net fiscal cost of illegal immigration at over $150 billion, factoring in education, healthcare, law enforcement, and welfare expenditures across federal, state, and local levels.

Even analyses that challenge FAIR’s methodology still acknowledge substantial net costs at the state and local level, particularly in education and emergency medical services—sectors that cannot legally deny service and therefore absorb population increases immediately.

Roughly two-thirds of illegal alien households include U.S.-born children, according to Pew Research Center data, making those households eligible for a range of public benefits. Combined with below-average tax contributions due to income distribution and off-the-books employment, the net fiscal imbalance becomes structurally predictable.

And the strain is visible.

Major cities—including New York and Chicago—have publicly reported billions in projected costs tied to migrant intake and services, forcing budget reallocations, service cuts, and emergency funding measures.

This is not hypothetical. It is already happening.

Mass deportation would not eliminate fiscal pressure entirely—but it would immediately reduce it. The alternative is continued expansion of systems already operating beyond capacity.

Finally, public safety.

No serious argument claims that every illegal alien is dangerous. That is not the claim.

The claim is statistical inevitability.

When millions enter or remain in a country without full vetting, a percentage will commit serious crimes. Data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has consistently documented tens of thousands of non-citizens with criminal convictions in removal proceedings, including violent offenses.

State-level data reinforces the point. The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported hundreds of thousands of criminal charges filed against illegal aliens over multi-year periods, including thousands of violent offenses such as homicide and sexual assault.

And then there are the cases that force attention:

Laken Riley. Jocelyn Nungaray. Rachel Morin.

These are not statistical anomalies. They are the visible edge of a predictable outcome: a system that allows entry without control cannot guarantee safety within.

Even outside violent crime, labor market effects are measurable. Increased unauthorized labor supply in low-skill sectors correlates with downward wage pressure for similarly situated domestic workers, a finding supported in multiple economic analyses—including work frequently cited by the Congressional Budget Office and independent labor economists.

The burden falls where it always does—on those with the least margin to absorb it.

And then comes the objection:

“We can’t deport millions.”

Not because it is impossible. Because it is difficult.

But difficulty is not a governing principle. Law is.

The United States cannot absorb unlimited migration without altering its economic structure, legal coherence, and civic identity. Legal immigration exists. It remains robust. But a system that rewards those who bypass it is not compassionate—it is incoherent.

Mass deportation is not easy. It is not quick. It is not politically convenient.

It is necessary.

Because a country that refuses to enforce its laws does not weaken by accident—it changes by design.

The choice is not between compassion and enforcement.

It is between sovereignty and surrender.

Humanitarian objections ignore the obvious: the United States cannot absorb the world’s poor without harming its own. Legal immigration channels exist; violating them is a choice. Mass deportation is logistically challenging but morally straightforward: nations that cannot enforce their laws cease to be nations. Americans built this country under the rule of law.

Restoring it requires the simple, consistent policy that illegal aliens must leave—every last one.

Anything less is surrender.