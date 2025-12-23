Let’s start this post by proclaiming that we are Christian, that we believe that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior, and that He came to earth with the express intention of dying for the sins of man, and that the Bible is the inerrant, inspired word of God.

This article is the condensation of parts 1-6 of this series, and was originally written as the guideline for a bible study class.



We celebrate Christmas as the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ. The word "Christmas" is derived from the Old English phrase "Cristes maesse," meaning Christ's mass. The celebration typically takes place on December 25th each year.

According to Christian beliefs, Christmas marks the incarnation of Jesus Christ, who is considered the Son of God and the savior of humanity. The story of Jesus' birth is described in the New Testament of the Bible, particularly in the books of Matthew and Luke. The narrative involves the Virgin Mary, the angel Gabriel, Joseph, and the shepherds, all playing significant roles in the events surrounding the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem.

Over the centuries, Christmas has evolved into a cultural and secular celebration, and it is widely observed by people around the world, regardless of their religious beliefs. Many people exchange gifts, decorate their homes with festive lights and ornaments, and gather with family and friends for special meals. Santa Claus, Christmas trees, and other festive symbols have become ingrained in the popular culture surrounding the holiday.

While the religious significance remains central for many, Christmas has also taken on a broader cultural and commercial aspect, symbolizing love, generosity, and goodwill. Different cultures and communities may celebrate Christmas in various ways, incorporating their own traditions and customs.

Connection to Solstice Festivals:

December 25th falls close to the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, a time when the days start to lengthen. In various cultures, this period was associated with the rebirth of the sun and the lengthening of days. By placing Christmas around this time, it is suggested that Christian leaders may have aimed to integrate their celebration with existing pagan festivities.

Suppression of Pagan Festivals:

Some historical accounts suggest that early Christian leaders sought to replace or suppress pagan festivals that occurred around the winter solstice. Choosing December 25th for Christmas could have been a way to provide an alternative Christian celebration during this season.

Celebration of the Birth of Jesus:

Early Christian communities wanted to celebrate the birth of Jesus, but the exact date of his birth is not mentioned in the Bible. December 25th was eventually chosen by the Western Christian Church. It is worth noting that some Eastern Christian traditions celebrate Christmas on different dates, but all celebrate the Birth of Jesus in December or January 4 or 6, corresponding to the Feast of the Epiphany.

It's important to note that the historical evidence is not entirely clear, and the choice of December 25th as the date for Christmas has evolved over centuries. The celebration of Christmas as the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ is a central event in Christian tradition and has been observed on December 25th for many centuries.

Dates for the Birth of Jesus Proposed by Various Early Christian Writers

Irenaeus of Lyons proposed Christ’s birth as occurring in the forty-first year of the reign of Augustus, reckoning from either 44 or 43 BC = 4 or 3 BC.

Clement of Alexandria believed Christ was born in the twenty-eighth year of Augustus, 24/25 Pharmuthi and Pachon 25, reckoning from 30 BC = April 19 or 20, 2 BC, and May 20, 2 BC.

Tertullian of Carthage reported Christ’s birth in the forty-first year of the empire of Augustus, reckoning from 43 BC = 3 BC or possibly 2 BC.

Julius Africanus believed that Christ was born 5500 years after creation = 2 BC.

Eusebius of Caesarea proposed Christ’s birth as the forty-second year of the reign of Augustus and the twenty-eighth after the subjugation of Egypt / third year of 194 Olympiad = 2 BC

These men were active between the late second century through the early fourth century AD. Jesus’ birth is reported in scripture, however the year is only an estimate and the day is not reported at all.

Clues to determine Jesus’ birthday

We can find some additional clues to answer the question of “when was Jesus really born” by looking at the birth of John the Baptist. Luke 1 tells of Zacharias, who was from the priestly order of Abijah, and his barren wife, Elizabeth, becoming pregnant with John the Baptist after his days of service in the temple. In the sixth month of Elizabeth’s pregnancy, Gabriel visited Mary with the news that she would give birth to Jesus. The approximate month of Jesus’ birth can thus be determined by counting from the date of Zacharias’ priestly service until the birth of Jesus.

Jewish priests were divided into 24 courses which ministered throughout the year in the temple. The order of Abijah was the eighth priestly course (1 Chronicles 24:6-19) which served in the temple during the 10th week of the priestly cycle. The start of the 10th week coincided with the second Sabbath in the month of Sivan, which runs approximately from mid-May to mid-June. Soon after Zechariah returned from his priestly duties Elizabeth became pregnant with John the Baptist.

Luke 1:24-28, 31 records these events, “Now after those days his wife Elizabeth conceived; and she hid herself five months, saying, ‘Thus the Lord has dealt with me, in the days when He looked on me, to take away my reproach among people.’ Now in the sixth month the angel Gabriel was sent by God to a city of Galilee named Nazareth, to a virgin betrothed to a man whose name was Joseph, of the house of David. The virgin’s name was Mary. And having come in, the angel said to her, ‘Rejoice, highly favored one, the Lord is with you; blessed are you among women!’...And behold, you will conceive in your womb and bring forth a Son, and shall call His name Jesus.”

The date of Jesus' birth?

Therefore, according to the texts above we can approximate the month of Jesus’ birth to be around the time of Tishri (mid to late September). To arrive at this date, start at the conception of John the Baptist, Sivan (June), count forward six months to arrive at Gabriel’s announcement of the conception of Jesus, Kislev (December), then count forward nine more months, the time it takes for human gestation, to reach Tishri (September), when Jesus was born.

The celebration of Christmas is typically observed on December 25th in most Christian traditions. However, it's important to note that different Christian denominations and some Eastern Orthodox churches use different calendars, and as a result, they may celebrate Christmas on different dates.

For example:

Western Christianity (including Roman Catholicism and most Protestant denominations): December 25th is the widely accepted date for Christmas.

Some Eastern Orthodox churches use the Julian calendar, and as a result, their Christmas falls on a different date than December 25th in the Gregorian calendar. For instance, in the Julian calendar, Christmas is celebrated on or around January 7th.

The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates Christmas on January 6th or 7th, depending on the specific tradition.

The Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria, which follows the Egyptian calendar, celebrates Christmas on January 7th.

It's important to check specific traditions and denominations to determine the exact date of Christmas celebrations, as variations exist based on the calendar used by each Christian community. In much of the world, though, December 25th remains the widely recognized and celebrated date for Christmas.

The exact date of Jesus' birth is not specified in the Bible, and historical records from that time are limited. As a result, the choice of December 25th as the date for celebrating Christmas is not based on a specific historical account of Jesus' birth but rather on traditions and historical considerations.

Different theories and traditions exist regarding the possible time of year when Jesus might have been born. Some scholars have suggested that Jesus was born in the spring or summer rather than in December. The choice of December 25th as the date for Christmas may have been influenced by efforts to integrate Christian celebrations with existing pagan festivals around the winter solstice.

Ultimately, the specific date of Jesus' birth remains uncertain, and the celebration of Christmas on December 25th is rooted more in the traditions of the Christian church than in historical documentation. Different Christian denominations may also observe Christmas on varying dates based on different liturgical calendars.

Shepherds Guard Their Flocks by Night

Without fail, every version of the story of the birth of Jesus contains the shepherds. In the story of Jesus' birth as described in the New Testament of the Bible, shepherds play a significant role. The shepherds are mentioned in the Gospel of Luke (Luke 2:8-20). According to the narrative, on the night Jesus was born, a group of shepherds were tending their flock in the fields near Bethlehem.

The significance of the shepherds in the story is multifaceted:

Angel Announcement: According to the Gospel of Luke, an angel appeared to the shepherds, announcing the birth of Jesus and proclaiming "good news of great joy that will be for all the people" (Luke 2:10). The angel informed the shepherds that the Savior, the Messiah, had been born in Bethlehem.

Humility and Inclusiveness: The choice of shepherds as the recipients of this divine message is often interpreted to highlight the humility of Jesus' birth. Shepherds were considered lowly and were not typically regarded as high-status individuals in society. This emphasizes the inclusive nature of Jesus' message, suggesting that the good news of salvation is for all people, regardless of social standing.

Symbolism of Jesus as the Good Shepherd: In Christian tradition, Jesus is often referred to as the "Good Shepherd." The imagery of shepherds attending the birth of the Good Shepherd may symbolize Jesus' role in guiding and caring for his people, much like a shepherd tends to his flock.

Verification and Witness: The shepherds also serve as witnesses to the miraculous events surrounding Jesus' birth. After hearing the angelic announcement, they go to Bethlehem and find the baby, just as the angel described. They then share the news with others, becoming early witnesses to the fulfillment of prophecies about the Messiah.

In summary, the inclusion of shepherds in the story of Jesus' birth emphasizes themes of humility, inclusiveness, and the announcement of the arrival of the Savior to those who might be considered ordinary or marginalized. Their role adds depth and layers of meaning to the narrative of the Nativity in Christian tradition.

According to Bible commentator Adam Clarke, it was customary for the Jews to send their sheep to pasture from the spring until early October. As the cold winter months began, the flocks would return from the fields for shelter and warmth. Since the shepherds were still tending their flocks in the fields around Bethlehem it can be concluded that the angels announced the news of Jesus’ birth no later than October.

Bethlehem, located in the West Bank, has a Mediterranean climate with hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters. The average temperatures can vary throughout the year. Keep in mind that the following values are approximate averages, and actual temperatures may vary:

MONTH HIGHS LOWS January 13°C (55°F) 6°C (43°F) February 15°C (59°F) 7°C (45°F) March 17°C (63°F) 8°C (46°F) April 22°C (72°F) 10°C (50°F) May 26°C (79°F) 13°C (55°F) June 29°C (84°F) 16°C (61°F) July 31°C (88°F) 18°C (64°F) August 31°C (88°F) 18°C (64°F) September 29°C (84°F) 17°C (63°F) October 25°C (77°F) 14°C (57°F) November 20°C (68°F) 10°C (50°F) December 15°C (59°F) 7°C (45°F)

These values give a general idea of the climate in Bethlehem, but actual temperatures can vary from year to year. Bethlehem's weather is influenced by its elevation, and while it typically experiences a Mediterranean climate, the region can occasionally experience colder temperatures and even snowfall in the winter months.

The Christmas Star explained

Scientists can claim to explain the Christmas Star, but they can’t explain who planned it. As you will see below:

These expectations were even etched into the Dead Sea Scrolls: “The star is the Interpreter of the Law ... as it is written, ‘A star has left Jacob, a staff has risen from Israel.’”Similar sentiments are also recorded by Philo, the Peshitta, Targums Neofiti, Onkelos, Pseudo-Jonathan, and the Fragmentary Targum, as well as the testimonies of both Judah and Levi in The Testament of the Twelve Patriarchs.

Perhaps the most fascinating reference to this phenomenon is in the post-rabbinic midrash Aggadat HaMashiach:

It is taught in the name of our Sages [that]... a star will emerge in the east. This is the star of the Messiah....

This source also contains one of the most compelling descriptions regarding this coming Star:

A star shall appear from the east and on top of it a rod of fire like a spear. The Gentile nations will claim “this star is ours,” but it is not so; rather, it pertains to Israel, as Scripture forecasts: “a star shall step forth from Jacob…"

Modern Theories

Okay, so the prophesied star was well known, referenced by Jewish sources throughout history, and connected to the Jewish Messiah. But was there any scientific data to prove such a star actually appeared within the timeframe Yeshua (Jesus) was born? That’s what we need to know.

There is a video of Dr. Colin Nicholl introducing his research at Oxford University. Dr. Nicholl is a theologian who dedicated a decade of his life to studying astronomy so he could find out the truth behind the star. He believes that the star which led the magi to Bethlehem was a comet (based on the biblical description of the “star”). His idea seems to be in keeping with the rabbis’ descriptions of the messianic star having a “rod like a spear.” He claims that the comet appeared within the historically documented event of the constellation of Virgo aligning with the sun and moon on September 15, 6 BC (1 Tishrei 3756). He calculates that Jesus was born as this comet was being “birthed” from Virgo on October 20, 6 BC (5/6 Heshvan 3756).

All biblical scholars agree that Herod was alive and the reigning monarch at the time of Jesus’ birth.

In the past I read Reversing Hermon by Dr. Michael Heiser. In chapter 4, Heiser puts forth his theory about the Bethlehem star. He believes that the star was the conjunction of the planet Jupiter and the star Regulus, a series of conjunctions which occurred in 3 BC, one of them being on September 11, 3 BC (1 Tishrei 3759). Heiser believes that this is Yeshua’s true birthdate. This view is based on his use of astronomical software and his calculation dating the death of King Herod to 1 BCE as opposed to 4 BCE, thereby opposing the predominant stance of modern scholarship. Although they don’t agree on the date of his death, all biblical scholars agree that Herod was alive and the reigning monarch at the time of Jesus’ birth.

While both of these scholars present intriguing research, their theories are unpersuasive unless you know another piece of the puzzle: the sign of Virgo.

The Sign of Virgo

In Revelation 12, what the author John describes is considered by a number of Bible theologians to be a description of the heavens when Messiah was born:

And a great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars. She was pregnant and was crying out in birth pains and the agony of giving birth. (Revelation 12:1-2)

This is not just obscure symbolism, but an arrangement in the constellations that actually occurred – twice, in fact, within the years 7-1 BC – the time frame in which the historical person Yeshua was born. The “woman” John is referring to is the constellation Virgo. As meteorologist and Bible researcher Ernest Martin writes, “The word ‘sign’ used by the author of the Book of Revelation to describe this celestial display was the same one used by the ancients to denote the zodiacal constellations.”

Martin dated the phenomenon to September 11, 3 BC (1 Tishrei 3759) based on his astronomical software calculations. The program indeed proved that on that date, the sun appeared in Virgo’s center, clothing her, with the moon under her feet. “In the year 3 B.C.E., these two factors came to precise agreement for about an hour and a half... in the twilight period of September 11th the relationship began about 6:15 p.m. (sunset), and lasted until around 7:45 p.m. (moonset). This is the only day in the whole year that the astronomical phenomenon described in the twelfth chapter of Revelation could take place.”

Heiser and Martin are in agreement on the date of September 11, 3 BC. However, Dr. Nicholl is very persuasive that Herod died in 4 BC, and that the most updated astronomy software proves that in the timeframe of 7-1 BC (the only probable years for Yeshua’s birth), “Revelation 12:1 is only compatible with September 15, 6 BCE.” He claims that in 3 BC, the moon was not precisely under Virgo’s feet, and only in 6 BC did the correct positioning occur.

ROSH HASHANAH

The arrival of the Messiah occurred on Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, which is a two-day celebration that usually occurs in September or early October. It marks the beginning of the Jewish High Holy Days and is a time for reflection, repentance, and prayer.

During Rosh Hashanah, Jewish communities come together to attend synagogue services, listen to the sounding of the shofar (a ram's horn), and participate in festive meals. Traditional foods such as apples dipped in honey symbolize hopes for a sweet and fruitful year ahead. The holiday is also a time for introspection and seeking forgiveness from others and from God.

Two theories, both based on astronomy and history, date Jesus’ birth a few years apart, but only a few weeks apart on the calendar year. Yet what stands out to me, is that both Martin and Nicholl agree that the constellatory sign heralding the arrival of the Messiah occurred on Rosh Hashanah.

The exact year of Jesus' birth is not definitively known, and different scholars and historians may offer varying estimates. However, it is commonly believed that Jesus was born sometime between 4 BC and 6 AD, based on historical and biblical evidence.

The historical challenge in pinpointing the year of Jesus' birth arises from the limited information available in ancient records. The Gospel of Matthew and the Gospel of Luke in the New Testament provide narratives about the birth of Jesus, but they do not include specific dates. Additionally, historical records from that time are incomplete, making it challenging to establish a precise timeline.

The traditional Western calendar, with the designation of "BC" (Before Christ) and "AD" (Anno Domini, which means "In the Year of Our Lord"), was introduced by the Christian monk Dionysius Exiguus in the 6th century. However, Dionysius made a calculation error, and it is now believed that Jesus was likely born a few years before the year 1 AD. The common consensus places Jesus' birth in the range of 4 BC to 6 AD.

There is no definitive date for Jesus’ birth in the bible or published by scientists.

Here’s what we do know: Yeshua was born to Jewish parents in the town of Bethlehem. He was born in the autumn during the High Holiday season, and his coming was announced in the sky on Rosh Hashanah.

This was a historical event, not a myth, and it didn’t take place in a quaint nativity scene nestled under twinkling lights on someone’s front lawn. Dean Martin wasn’t singing “Let It Snow!” on the radio. It was likely a warm night in central Israel. A teenage Jewish girl went into labor amongst farm animals, and perhaps somewhere in the village a shofar sounded to herald the coming king under the new moon which had appeared at Virgo’s feet.

This was finally the missing piece we needed. In Jewish tradition, the entire month of Elul, leading up to Rosh Hashanah, anticipates God’s presence coming among us. It is a time of reflection and repentance. We certainly have enough tradition at Rosh Hashanah to commemorate Yeshua’s birth. We anticipate blowing the shofar when Messiah comes and at the resurrection of the dead. In the same way, as the shofar resounded underneath Virgo in Bethlehem on that Rosh Hashanah so long ago, it will resound again when Messiah returns on the clouds of heaven: “For the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised imperishable, and we shall be changed” (1 Corinthians 15:52). The Hasidic rabbis teach that the cry of a shofar has a certain sound “akin to the wail of a child, yearning to be reunited with a beloved parent. There are no words to express a longing that is so deep, so primal and so true.”

The Magi

The visit of the Magi, also known as the Wise Men or the Three Kings, to the baby Jesus is traditionally celebrated on the feast of Epiphany. The Gospel of Matthew in the New Testament is the primary source for the story of the Magi. According to Matthew 2:1-12, the Wise Men followed a star to find the newborn King of the Jews:

"Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, wise men from the east came to Jerusalem, saying, 'Where is he who has been born king of the Jews? For we saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him.'"

The exact timing of the Wise Men's visit is not specified in the Bible. However, it is traditionally believed to have occurred a little while after Jesus' birth, perhaps up to two years later. This belief is based on Herod's decree to kill all male children in Bethlehem who were two years old and under, according to the information he received from the Wise Men about the time they saw the star.

If the Magi didn’t visit Jesus until he was over 1 year old they would have visited Nazareth and not Bethlehem. Joseph, Mary, and Jesus returned to Nazareth after Jesus circumcision, which would have occurred on the eighth day after his birth.

In the Gospel of Matthew, after the visit of the Magi (Wise Men) who came to worship the newborn Jesus, an angel appears to Joseph in a dream, warning him about King Herod's intention to harm the child. As a result, Joseph takes Mary and Jesus and flees to Egypt to escape Herod's threat (Matthew 2:13-15). The Holy Family remains in Egypt until Herod's death.

The feast of Epiphany is celebrated on January 6th in many Western Christian traditions, marking the revelation of Jesus to the Gentiles as represented by the visit of the Wise Men. In some Eastern Christian traditions, Epiphany is also associated with the baptism of Jesus.

The Bible does not specify the exact country or region from which the Magi originated, and the term "east" is relatively vague. The actual number of Magi is not in the Bible either, and their number has been assumed from the three gifts which they brought.

Various traditions and interpretations have suggested that the Magi may have come from different parts of the ancient Near East or even from regions beyond. The Gospel of Matthew does not provide detailed information about the identity or background of the Magi.

Traditionally, Christian artwork and medieval traditions have often depicted the Magi as three figures representing different regions or ethnicities, such as one from Europe, one from Asia, and one from Africa. However, these details are not explicitly stated in the biblical account.

The journey of the Magi to visit the newborn Jesus is a central part of the Christmas story, celebrated as the Feast of the Epiphany in Christian tradition, marking the revelation of Jesus to the Gentiles. Despite the lack of specific details in the Bible, the story of the Magi has captured the imagination of believers for centuries.

While the Gospels provide details about the significant events in Bethlehem, they do not specify the duration of the Holy Family's stay in Bethlehem immediately after Jesus' birth. The impression given by the Gospel narratives is that the family did not stay in Bethlehem for an extended period but eventually returned to Nazareth after fulfilling certain religious obligations and in response to the circumstances.

Our thoughts on what happened

Mary and Joseph traveled to Bethlehem to register for the census as required by Rome. Quirinius (Cyreneus in some accounts), the Roman governor of Syria at the time, conducted a census around 4-6 A.D. This census supposedly occurred when Herod was King, but Herod is also thought to have died before 1 A.D.

While in Bethlehem Mary went into labor and delivered Jesus. If the shepherds were in the fields with their flocks it would have been sometime in September or early October.

The Magi would not have been there at the birth of Jesus, as they followed the star, which did not show until Rosh Hashannah, which was in September. If the Magi had left immediately and lived in the Ancient Near East, their trip to see Jesus would have taken them a minimum of a month on camels, twice as long on foot, so the Magi probably caught up with Jesus in Nazareth. This is purely based on the assumption that the Magi lived no closer to Bethlehem than Babylon (500 miles straight line distance – actual mileage was significantly more), that camels travel at 3 miles per hour, and that they traveled eight hours per day.

At the time the Magi were with Jesus, Herod supposedly decreed the murder of all baby boys under two years of age. There is no archaeological or written secular proof to this and many scientists believe it did not occur.

Also at this time an angel appeared to Joseph in a dream and told him to go to Egypt because Herod was trying to kill Jesus. The family stayed in Egypt until Herod’s death.

So the Christmas story is basically true and historically provable although the timeline is a little compressed with the Magi appearing earlier than seems possible.

And no matter its historical correctness, whether it can be proven by archaeology or documents, it is the story of the birth of our savior, the sovereign Lord we all serve, and it is important for that fact alone.

And some things just don’t change. As Christmas approaches, there are people around the country and in your community who need help.

We can’t ask often enough that you volunteer or contribute to a charity or organization that is taking care of them. Your caring can make all the difference.

Merry Christmas

