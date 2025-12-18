I’m republishing this series from 2023. You’ll get part 1 and 2 today.

Merry Christmas!

This post is split into 6 parts, which we will publish between now and Christmas

Let’s start this post by proclaiming that we are Christian, that we believe that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior, that He came to earth with the express intention of dying for the sins of man, and that the Bible is the inerrant, inspired word of God.

We can find no evidence that proves Scripture is in any way untrue, and scholars and theologians verify the Word’s validity proven time and again by secular reference material and archaeology.

We celebrate Christmas as the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ. The word "Christmas" is derived from the Old English phrase "Cristes maesse," meaning Christ's mass. The celebration typically takes place on December 25th each year.

According to Christian beliefs, Christmas marks the incarnation of Jesus Christ, who is the Son of God and the savior of humanity. The story of Jesus' birth is described in the New Testament of the Bible, particularly in the books of Matthew and Luke. The narrative involves the Virgin Mary, the angel Gabriel, Joseph, and the shepherds, all playing significant roles in the events surrounding the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem.

Over the centuries, Christmas has evolved into a cultural and secular celebration, and it is widely observed by people around the world, regardless of their religious beliefs. Many people exchange gifts, decorate their homes with festive lights and ornaments, and gather with family and friends for special meals. Santa Claus, Christmas trees, and other festive symbols have become ingrained in the popular culture surrounding the holiday.

While the religious significance remains central for many, Christmas has also taken on a broader cultural and commercial aspect, symbolizing love, generosity, and goodwill. Different cultures and communities may celebrate Christmas in various ways, incorporating their own traditions and customs.

Connection to Solstice Festivals:

December 25th falls close to the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, a time when the days start to lengthen. In various cultures, this period was associated with the rebirth of the sun and the lengthening of days. By placing Christmas around this time, it is suggested that Christian leaders aimed to integrate their celebration with existing pagan festivities.

Suppression of Pagan Festivals:

Some historical accounts suggest that early Christian leaders sought to replace or suppress pagan festivals that occurred around the winter solstice. Choosing December 25th for Christmas was a way to provide an alternative Christian celebration during this season.

Celebration of the Birth of Jesus:

Early Christian communities wanted to celebrate the birth of Jesus, but the exact date of his birth is not mentioned in the Bible. December 25th was eventually chosen by the Western Christian Church. It is worth noting that some Eastern Christian traditions celebrate Christmas on different dates, but all celebrate the Birth of Jesus in December or January 4 or 6, corresponding to the Feast of the Epiphany.

It's important to note that the historical evidence is not entirely clear, and the choice of December 25th as the date for Christmas has evolved over centuries. The celebration of Christmas as the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ is a central event in Christian tradition and has been observed on December 25th for many centuries.

Dates for the Birth of Jesus Proposed by Various Early Christian Writers

Irenaeus of Lyons proposed Christ’s birth as occurring in the forty-first year of the reign of Augustus, reckoning from either 44 or 43 BC = 4 or 3 BC.

Clement of Alexandria believed Christ was born in the twenty-eighth year of Augustus, 24/25 Pharmuthi and Pachon 25 (Pharmuthi and Pachon are months in the Coptic calendar), reckoning from 30 BC = April 19 or 20, 2 BC, and May 20, 2 BC.

Tertullian of Carthage reported Christ’s birth in the forty-first year of the empire of Augustus, reckoning from 43 BC = 3 BC or possibly 2 BC.

Julius Africanus believed that Christ was born 5500 years after creation = 2 BC.

Eusebius of Caesarea proposed Christ’s birth as the forty-second year of the reign of Augustus and the twenty-eighth after the subjugation of Egypt / third year of 194 Olympiad = 2 BC

These men were active between the late second century through the early fourth century AD. Jesus’ birth is reported in scripture, however the year is only an estimate and the day is not reported at all.

We will continue tomorrow with more on our search involving the birth of Christ.

Section Endnotes

1. This document is a curated work, derived from my files of sermons, bible studies, and references to books in my library. The information contained is, as a result, the work of many authors, some who do not receive attribution as a result of my own less than complete documentation of where these snippets came from.

And some things just don’t change. As Christmas approaches, there are people around the country and in your community who need help.

We can’t ask often enough that you volunteer or contribute to a charity or organization that is taking care of them. Your caring can make all the difference.

Merry Christmas

